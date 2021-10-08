COVID-19: State Update - 747,329 cases, 14,173 deaths

As of October 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 787 and there have been 34 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 747,329. The current total death count is 14,173.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from September 23 to September 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 81 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,596 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,394,814 doses, including 2,140,427 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 281,210 vaccine series have been initiated and 253,793 (41.88% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

592 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 14 from Thursday) 115 of those patients were on ventilators ( down 2 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 156 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,317 cases (up 8) | 247 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,838 cases (up 47) | 595 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,680 cases (up 15) | 138 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,321 cases (up 5) | 221 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,653 cases (up 10) | 122 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,169 cases (up 29) | 395 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 13,848 cases (up 9) | 341 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,268 cases (up 5) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,448 cases (up 13) | 212 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,051 (up 15) | 183 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

THURSDAY 7

As of October 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 971 and there have been 37 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 746,524. The current total death count is 14,139.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from September 23 to September 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,596 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,394,814 doses, including 2,140,427 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 281,210 vaccine series have been initiated and 253,793 (41.88% of the population) have been completed.

606 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 32 from Wednesday) 117 of those patients were on ventilators ( down 9 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 237 new cases and 13 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,309 cases (up 4) | 246 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -33,791 cases (up 49) | 592 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,667 cases (up 15) | 138 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 12,316 cases (up 30) | 220 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,643 cases (up 4) | 122 deaths (up1)

Lafayette - 38,140 cases (up 81) | 393 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 13,839 cases (up 17) | 340 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,263 cases (up 6) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,435 cases (up 6) | 212 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,036 (up 25) | 182 deaths (up 2)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of October 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 920 and there have been 34 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 745,571. The current total death count is 14,102.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from September 23 to September 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,256 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,375,218 doses, including 2,129,340 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 280,209 vaccine series have been initiated and 252,486 (41.66% of the population) have been completed.

638 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 33 from Tuesday) 125 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 134 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,305 cases (up 5) | 244 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -33,742 cases (up 57) | 589 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,652 cases (up 6) | 135 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,286 cases (up 3) | 220 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,639 cases (up 4) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,059 cases (up 29) | 391 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,822 cases (up 7) | 340 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,259 cases (up 4) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,429 cases (up 7) | 212 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,011 (up 12) | 180 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM TUESDAY:

As of October 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,020 and there have been 41 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 744,651. The current total death count is 14,068.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 16 to September 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 82 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,256 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,375,218 doses, including 2,129,340 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 280,209 vaccine series have been initiated and 252,486 (41.66% of the population) have been completed.

671 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 44 from Monday) 130 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 244 new cases and 16 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,300 cases (up 7) | 244 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,685 cases (up 63) | 587 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,646 cases (up 12) | 134 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,283 cases (up 11) | 220 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,635 cases (up 9) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,030 cases (up 61) | 391 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 13,815 cases (up 25) | 340 deaths (up 5)

St. Martin - 8,255 cases (up 15) | 160 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 8,422 cases (up 11) | 212 deaths (up 3)

Vermilion - 9,999 (up 30) | 180 deaths (up 1)

FROM MONDAY:

As of October 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,725 and there have been 39 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 743,631. The current total death count is 14,027.

LDH says that a child between the ages of 11 and 17 was among the 39 deaths reported on Monday. No further information was being reported about the death.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 16 to September 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 84 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,256 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,375,218 doses, including 2,129,340 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 280,209 vaccine series have been initiated and 252,486 (41.66% of the population) have been completed.

715 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 123 from Friday) 135 of those patients were on ventilators (down 14 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 285 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,293 cases (up 26) | 243 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,622 cases (up 80) | 586 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,634 cases (up 7) | 134 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,272 cases (up 16) | 220 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,626 cases (up 10) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,969 cases (up 65) | 388 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,790 cases (up 27) | 335 deaths (up 5)

St. Martin - 8,240 cases (up 11) | 158 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,411 cases (up 19) | 209 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,969 (up 24) | 179 deaths (no change)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of October 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,373 and there have been 39 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 741,906. The current total death count is 13,988.

LDH says that a child between the ages of 0 and 4 was among the 39 deaths reported on Friday. No further information was being reported about the death.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 16 to September 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,175 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,348,962 doses, including 2,114,616 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 279,118 vaccine series have been initiated and 250,921 (41.4% of the population) have been completed.

838 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 29 from Thursday) 149 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 271 new cases and 10 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,267 cases (up 11) | 242 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,542 cases (up 63) | 585 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,627 cases (up 11) | 134 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,256 cases (up 21) | 220 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,616 cases (up 9) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,904 cases (up 75) | 387 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,763 cases (up 30) | 333 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 8,229 cases (up 12) | 158 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,392 cases (up 13) | 209 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,945 (up 26) | 179 deaths (no change)

