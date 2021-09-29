COVID-19: State Update - 739,661 cases, 13,900 deaths

As of September 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,048 and there have been 50 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 739,661. The current total death count is 13,900.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 16 to September 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,809 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,328,787 doses, including 2,102,264 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 278,255 vaccine series have been initiated and 249,542 (41.17% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

952 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 37 from Tuesday) 169 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 151 new cases and 12 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,235 cases (up 14) | 240 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -33,445 cases (up 42) | 581 deaths (up 7)

Evangeline - 5,612 cases (up 8) | 133 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,228 cases (up 9) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,603 cases (up 10) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,809 cases (up 30) | 387 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,717 cases (up 13) | 327 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,213 cases (up 2) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,367 cases (up 13) | 209 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,913 (up 10) | 178 deaths (up 2)

-------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of September 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,031 and there have been 54 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 738,613. The current total death count is 13,850.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 9 to September 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,809 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,328,787 doses, including 2,102,264 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 278,255 vaccine series have been initiated and 249,542 (41.17% of the population) have been completed.

989 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 5 from Monday) 173 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 211 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,221 cases (up 4) | 238 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,403 cases (up 77) | 574 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,604 cases (up 18) | 132 deaths (up 2)

Iberia - 12,219 cases (up 9) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,593 cases (up 4) | 121 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 37,779 cases (up 41) | 387 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,704 cases (up 20) | 327 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,211 cases (up 12) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,354 cases (up 5) | 209 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,903 (up 21) | 176 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of September 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,058 and there have been 55 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 737,582. The current total death count is 13,796.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 9 to September 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,697 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,301,978 doses, including 2,085,440 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 277,053 vaccine series have been initiated and 247,497 (40.84% of the population) have been completed.

984 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 157 from Friday) 175 of those patients were on ventilators (down 26 Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 536 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,217 cases (up 39) | 237 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -33,326 cases (up 142) | 573 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,586 cases (up 15) | 130 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,210 cases (up 43) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,589 cases (up 14) | 119 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,738 cases (up 119) | 386 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,684 cases (up 54) | 327 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 8,199 cases (up 37) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,349 cases (up 35) | 208 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,882 (up 38) | 176 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of September 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,002 and there have been 39 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 734,524. The current total death count is 13,741.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 9 to September 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,697 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,301,978 doses, including 2,085,440 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 277,053 vaccine series have been initiated and 247,497 (40.84% of the population) have been completed.

1,141 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 51 from Thursday) 201 of those patients were on ventilators (down 17 Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 174 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,178 cases (up 11) | 237 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -33,184 cases (up 42) | 571 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,571 cases (up 1) | 130 deaths (up 4)

Iberia - 12,167 cases (up 8) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,575 cases (up 18) | 119 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 37,619 cases (up 53) | 385 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,630 cases (up 15) | 325 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,162 cases (up 10) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,314 cases (up 9) | 208 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,844 (up 7) | 176 deaths (up 2)

-------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of September 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,517 and there have been 45 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 733,522. The current total death count is 13,702.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 9 to September 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,697 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,301,978 doses, including 2,085,440 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 277,053 vaccine series have been initiated and 247,497 (40.84% of the population) have been completed.

1,192 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 29 from Wednesday) 218 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 242 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,167 cases (up 16) | 237 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -33,142 cases (up 69) | 571 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,570 cases (up 9) | 126 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 12,159 cases (up 13) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,557 cases (up 5) | 118 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,566 cases (up 44) | 385 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,615 cases (up 44) | 325 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,152 cases (up 4) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,305 cases (up 23) | 208 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,837 (up 15) | 174 deaths (up 1)

-------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of September 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,906 and there have been 99 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 732,005. The current total death count is 13,657.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 9 to September 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 71,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,275,281 doses, including 2,068,096 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 275,761 vaccine series have been initiated and 245,333 (40.48% of the population) have been completed.

1,221 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 18 from Tuesday) 225 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 440 new cases and 17 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,151 cases (up 20) | 237 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -33,073 cases (up 156) | 568 deaths (up 6)

Evangeline - 5,561 cases (up 11) | 123 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,146 cases (up 34) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,552 cases (up 17) | 118 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 37,522 cases (up 82) | 384 deaths (down 1)

St. Landry - 13,570 cases (up 43) | 325 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 8,148 cases (up 22) | 157 deaths (up 3)

St. Mary - 8,282 cases (up 25) | 207 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,822 (up 30) | 173 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

