COVID-19: State Update - 734,524 cases, 13,741 deaths

As of September 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,002 and there have been 39 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 734,524. The current total death count is 13,741.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 9 to September 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,697 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,301,978 doses, including 2,085,440 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 277,053 vaccine series have been initiated and 247,497 (40.84% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

1,141 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 51 from Thursday) 201 of those patients were on ventilators (down 17 Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 174 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 10,178 cases (up 11) | 237 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -33,184 cases (up 42) | 571 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,571 cases (up 1) | 130 deaths (up 4)

Iberia - 12,167 cases (up 8) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,575 cases (up 18) | 119 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 37,619 cases (up 53) | 385 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,630 cases (up 15) | 325 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,162 cases (up 10) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,314 cases (up 9) | 208 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,844 (up 7) | 176 deaths (up 2)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

-------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of September 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,517 and there have been 45 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 733,522. The current total death count is 13,702.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 9 to September 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,697 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,301,978 doses, including 2,085,440 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 277,053 vaccine series have been initiated and 247,497 (40.84% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

1,192 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 29 from Wednesday) 218 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 242 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,167 cases (up 16) | 237 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -33,142 cases (up 69) | 571 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,570 cases (up 9) | 126 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 12,159 cases (up 13) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,557 cases (up 5) | 118 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,566 cases (up 44) | 385 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,615 cases (up 44) | 325 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,152 cases (up 4) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,305 cases (up 23) | 208 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,837 (up 15) | 174 deaths (up 1)

-------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of September 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,906 and there have been 99 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 732,005. The current total death count is 13,657.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 9 to September 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 71,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,275,281 doses, including 2,068,096 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 275,761 vaccine series have been initiated and 245,333 (40.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

1,221 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 18 from Tuesday) 225 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 440 new cases and 17 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,151 cases (up 20) | 237 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -33,073 cases (up 156) | 568 deaths (up 6)

Evangeline - 5,561 cases (up 11) | 123 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,146 cases (up 34) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,552 cases (up 17) | 118 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 37,522 cases (up 82) | 384 deaths (down 1)

St. Landry - 13,570 cases (up 43) | 325 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 8,148 cases (up 22) | 157 deaths (up 3)

St. Mary - 8,282 cases (up 25) | 207 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,822 (up 30) | 173 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of September 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,268 and there have been 85 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 730,099. The current total death count is 13,558.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from September 2 to September 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 71,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,275,281 doses, including 2,068,096 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 275,761 vaccine series have been initiated and 245,333 (40.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

1,239 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 37 from Monday) 220 of those patients were on ventilators (down 15 Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 162 new cases and 24 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,131 cases (up 22) | 235 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -32,917 cases (up 29) | 562 deaths (up 6)

Evangeline - 5,550 cases (up 10) | 122 deaths (up 2)

Iberia - 12,112 cases (up 14) | 217 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,535 cases (up 6) | 116 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 37,440 cases (up 49) | 385 deaths (up 7)

St. Landry - 13,527 cases (up 14) | 322 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,126 cases (up 5) | 154 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,257 cases (up 10) | 207 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,792 (up 3) | 173 deaths (up 3)

-------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of September 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,194 and there have been 55 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 728,831. The current total death count is 13,473.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from September 2 to September 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 71,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,275,281 doses, including 2,068,096 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 275,761 vaccine series have been initiated and 245,333 (40.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

1,276 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 91 from Friday) 235 of those patients were on ventilators (down 16 Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 672 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,109 cases (up 53) | 235 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -32,888 cases (up 158) | 556 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,540 cases (up 37) | 120 deaths (up 2)

Iberia - 12,098 cases (up 38) | 216 deaths (up 3)

Jefferson Davis - 4,529 cases (up 28) | 114 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,391 cases (up 146) | 378 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,513 cases (up 86) | 321 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 8,121 cases (up 26) | 153 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,247 cases (up 50) | 206 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,789 (up 50) | 170 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of September 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,182 and there have been 52 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 725,637. The current total death count is 13,418.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from September 2 to September 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,758 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,238,510 doses, including 2,042,308 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 274,147 vaccine series have been initiated and 242,345 (39.99% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

1,367 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 64 from Thursday) 251 of those patients were on ventilators (down 16 Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 515 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,056 cases (up 22) | 234 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -32,730 cases (up 118) | 556 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,503 cases (up 9) | 118 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 12,060 cases (up 25) | 213 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,501 cases (up 26) | 114 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,245 cases (up 144) | 378 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,427 cases (up 84) | 319 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,095 cases (up 22) | 153 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,197 cases (up 30) | 205 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,739 (up 35) | 170 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel