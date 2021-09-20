COVID-19: State Update - 728,831 cases, 13,473 deaths

As of September 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,194 and there have been 55 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 728,831. The current total death count is 13,473.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from September 2 to September 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 71,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,275,281 doses, including 2,068,096 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 275,761 vaccine series have been initiated and 245,333 (40.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

1,276 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 91 from Friday) 235 of those patients were on ventilators (down 16 Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 672 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,109 cases (up 53) | 235 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -32,888 cases (up 158) | 556 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,540 cases (up 37) | 120 deaths (up 2)

Iberia - 12,098 cases (up 38) | 216 deaths (up 3)

Jefferson Davis - 4,529 cases (up 28) | 114 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,391 cases (up 146) | 378 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,513 cases (up 86) | 321 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 8,121 cases (up 26) | 153 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,247 cases (up 50) | 206 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,789 (up 50) | 170 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM FRIDAY:

As of September 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,182 and there have been 52 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 725,637. The current total death count is 13,418.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from September 2 to September 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,758 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,238,510 doses, including 2,042,308 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 274,147 vaccine series have been initiated and 242,345 (39.99% of the population) have been completed.

1,367 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 64 from Thursday) 251 of those patients were on ventilators (down 16 Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 515 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,056 cases (up 22) | 234 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -32,730 cases (up 118) | 556 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,503 cases (up 9) | 118 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 12,060 cases (up 25) | 213 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,501 cases (up 26) | 114 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,245 cases (up 144) | 378 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,427 cases (up 84) | 319 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,095 cases (up 22) | 153 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,197 cases (up 30) | 205 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,739 (up 35) | 170 deaths (up 1)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of September 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,663 and there have been 48 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 723,458. The current total death count is 13,366.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from September 2 to September 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,758 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,238,510 doses, including 2,042,308 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 274,147 vaccine series have been initiated and 242,345 (39.99% of the population) have been completed.

1,431 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 90 from Wednesday) 267 of those patients were on ventilators (down 9 Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 207 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,034 cases (up 20) | 233 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -32,612 cases (up 58) | 556 deaths (up 5)

Evangeline - 5,494 cases (up 15) | 115 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,035 cases (up 17) | 212 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,475 cases (up 7) | 114 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,101 cases (up 36) | 378 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,343 cases (up 21) | 318 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,073 cases (up 8) | 153 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,167 cases (up 12) | 204 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,704 (up 13) | 169 deaths (up 1)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of September 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,371 and there have been 77 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 721,795. The current total death count is 13,318.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from September 2 to September 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 23,475 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,166,610 doses, including 1,987,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 271,028 vaccine series have been initiated and 235,913 (38.93% of the population) have been completed.

1,521 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 91 from Tuesday) 276 of those patients were on ventilators (down 21 Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 500 new cases and 13 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,014 cases (up 34) | 232 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -32,554 cases (up 88) | 551 deaths (up 6)

Evangeline - 5,479 cases (up 35) | 114 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,018 cases (up 48) | 212 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,468 cases (up 15) | 114 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,065 cases (up 108) | 378 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 13,322 cases (up 96) | 317 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,065 cases (up 15) | 153 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,155 cases (up 23) | 204 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 9,691 (up 38) | 168 deaths (up 1)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of September 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,200 and there have been 121 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 719,424. The current total death count is 13,241.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from August 26 to September 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 23,475 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,166,610 doses, including 1,987,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 271,028 vaccine series have been initiated and 235,913 (38.93% of the population) have been completed.

1,612 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 19 from Monday) 297 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 426 new cases and 33 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,980 cases (up 22) | 232 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -32,466 cases (up 154) | 545 deaths (up 7)

Evangeline - 5,444 cases (up 8) | 114 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 11,970 cases (up 18) | 211 deaths (up 4)

Jefferson Davis - 4,453 cases (up 10) | 114 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 36,957 cases (up 119) | 376 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 13,226 cases (up 18) | 317 deaths (up 4)

St. Martin - 8,050 cases (up 29) | 152 deaths (up 4)

St. Mary - 8,132 cases (up 11) | 202 deaths (up 6)

Vermilion - 9,653 (up 37) | 167 deaths (up 5)

FROM MONDAY:

As of September 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,650 and there have been 64 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 717,224. The current total death count is 13,120.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from August 26 to September 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 23,475 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,166,610 doses, including 1,987,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 271,028 vaccine series have been initiated and 235,913 (38.93% of the population) have been completed.

1,631 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 124 from Friday) 297 of those patients were on ventilators (down 40 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 990 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,958 cases (up 73) | 232 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -32,317 cases (up 204) | 538 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,436 cases (up 38) | 113 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 11,952 cases (up 90) | 207 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 4,443 cases (up 53) | 114 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 36,838 cases (up 255) | 374 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 13,208 cases (up 125) | 313 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,021 cases (up 35) | 148 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,121 cases (up 50) | 196 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,616 (up 67) | 162 deaths (no change)

