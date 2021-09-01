COVID-19: State Update - 692,176 cases, 12,582 deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting new cases and deaths since the pause in reporting on Friday due to Hurricane Ida.

Wednesday's numbers represent five days of reporting for the state since August 27.

As of September 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 12,380 and there have been 223 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 692,176. The current total death count is 12,582.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

(Vaccine numbers were last updated on August 26): LDH is reporting an additional 59,679 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,034,357 doses, including 1,907,583 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 262,870 vaccine series have been initiated and 217,731 (35.93% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

2,447 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 237 from Friday) 446 of those patients were on ventilators (down 33 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,511 new cases and 40 new deaths reported since Friday (8/27).

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,514 cases (up 168) | 229 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -30,685 cases (up 649) | 516 deaths (up 6)

Evangeline - 5,197 cases (up 153) | 110 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 11,458 cases (up 261) | 197 deaths (up 4)

Jefferson Davis - 4,203 cases (up 69) | 109 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 35,407 cases (up 549) | 360 deaths (up 8)

St. Landry - 12,636 cases (up 218) | 306 deaths (up 10)

St. Martin - 7,748 cases (up 131) | 138 deaths (up 3)

St. Mary - 7,865 cases (up 83) | 187 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,113 (up 230) | 153 deaths (up 5)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

-------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of August 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,428 and there have been 61 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 679,796. The current total death count is 12,359.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 59,679 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,034,357 doses, including 1,907,583 completed two-dose series.

2,684 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 45 from Thursday) 479 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 559 new cases and 14 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,346 cases (up 34) | 227 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -30,036 cases (up 146) | 510 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,044 cases (up 36) | 109 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 11,197 cases (up 61) | 193 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,134 cases (up 19) | 108 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 34,858 cases (up 113) | 352 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 12,418 cases (up 39) | 296 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 7,617 cases (up 23) | 135 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,782 cases (up 28) | 187 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 8,883 (up 60) | 148 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of August 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,131 and there have been 72 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 676,368. The current total death count is 12,298.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 59,679 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,034,357 doses, including 1,907,583 completed two-dose series.

2,729 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 115 from Wednesday) 480 of those patients were on ventilators (up 8 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 938 new cases and 15 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,312 cases (up 63) | 225 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -29,890 cases (up 152) | 507 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,008 cases (up 70) | 106 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 11,136 cases (up 96) | 193 deaths (up 3)

Jefferson Davis - 4,115 cases (up 23) | 108 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 34,745 cases (up 216) | 351 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 12,379 cases (up 121) | 294 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 7,594 cases (up 34) | 134 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 7,754 cases (up 52) | 185 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 8,823 (up 111) | 148 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

