COVID-19: State Update - 679,796 cases, 12,359 deaths

As of August 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,428 and there have been 61 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 679,796. The current total death count is 12,359.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 59,679 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,034,357 doses, including 1,907,583 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 262,870 vaccine series have been initiated and 217,731 (35.93% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

2,684 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 45 from Thursday) 479 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 559 new cases and 14 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,346 cases (up 34) | 227 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -30,036 cases (up 146) | 510 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,044 cases (up 36) | 109 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 11,197 cases (up 61) | 193 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,134 cases (up 19) | 108 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 34,858 cases (up 113) | 352 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 12,418 cases (up 39) | 296 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 7,617 cases (up 23) | 135 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,782 cases (up 28) | 187 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 8,883 (up 60) | 148 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM THURSDAY:

As of August 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,131 and there have been 72 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 676,368. The current total death count is 12,298.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 59,679 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,034,357 doses, including 1,907,583 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 262,870 vaccine series have been initiated and 217,731 (35.93% of the population) have been completed.

2,729 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 115 from Wednesday) 480 of those patients were on ventilators (up 8 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 938 new cases and 15 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,312 cases (up 63) | 225 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -29,890 cases (up 152) | 507 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,008 cases (up 70) | 106 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 11,136 cases (up 96) | 193 deaths (up 3)

Jefferson Davis - 4,115 cases (up 23) | 108 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 34,745 cases (up 216) | 351 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 12,379 cases (up 121) | 294 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 7,594 cases (up 34) | 134 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 7,754 cases (up 52) | 185 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 8,823 (up 111) | 148 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of August 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 6,619 and there have been 110 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 671,237. The current total death count is 12,226.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 69,754 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,974,678 doses, including 1,873,834 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 259,359 vaccine series have been initiated and 212,525 (35.07% of the population) have been completed.

2,844 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 12 from Tuesday) 472 of those patients were on ventilators (down 8 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,190 new cases and 20 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,249 cases (up 111) | 224 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu -29,738 cases (up 342) | 505 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 4,938 cases (up 42) | 105 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 11,040 cases (up 71) | 190 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 4,092 cases (up 30) | 108 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 34,529 cases (up 274) | 349 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 12,258 cases (up 98) | 291 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 7,560 cases (up 91) | 132 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,702 cases (up 66) | 184 deaths (up 4)

Vermilion - 8,712 (up 65) | 148 deaths (up 1)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of August 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,814 and there have been 139 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 664,618. The current total death count is 12,116.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 69,754 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,974,678 doses, including 1,873,834 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 259,359 vaccine series have been initiated and 212,525 (35.07% of the population) have been completed.

2,856 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 18 from Monday) 480 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 653 new cases and 33 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,138 cases (up 46) | 221 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu -29,396 cases (up 81) | 502 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 4,896 cases (up 41) | 105 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 10,969 cases (up 81) | 188 deaths (up 3)

Jefferson Davis - 4,062 cases (up 14) | 106 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 34,255 cases (up 155) | 347 deaths (up 7)

St. Landry - 12,160 cases (up 85) | 289 deaths (up 5)

St. Martin - 7,469 cases (up 15) | 131 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 7,636 cases (up 29) | 180 deaths (up 5)

Vermilion - 8,647 (up 106) | 147 deaths (up 3)

FROM MONDAY:

As of August 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 10,950 and there have been 59 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 660,804. The current total death count is 11,977.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 69,754 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,974,678 doses, including 1,873,834 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 259,359 vaccine series have been initiated and 212,525 (35.07% of the population) have been completed.

2,838 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 161 from Friday) 480 of those patients were on ventilators (up 10 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,064 new cases and 15 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,092 cases (up 163) | 218 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -29,288 cases (up 510) | 499 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline - 4,855 cases (up 81) | 104 deaths (up 2)

Iberia - 10,888 cases (up 201) | 185 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,048 cases (up 67) | 105 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 34,100 cases (up 492) | 340 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 12,075 cases (up 174) | 284 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 7,454 cases (up 102) | 129 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,607 cases (up 109) | 175 deaths (up 4)

Vermilion - 8,541 (up 165) | 144 deaths (up 1)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of August 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,922 and there have been 67 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 649,915. The current total death count is 11,918.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 65,309 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,904,924 doses, including 1,836,731 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 255,675 vaccine series have been initiated and 207,216 (34.19% of the population) have been completed.

2,999 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 14 from Thursday) 470 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,019 new cases and 16 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 8,929 cases (up 89) | 218 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -28,778 cases (up 283) | 495 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 4,774 cases (up 50) | 102 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 10,687 cases (up 93) | 184 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,981 cases (up 34) | 104 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 33,608 cases (up 203) | 340 deaths (up 5)

St. Landry - 11,901 cases (up 87) | 283 deaths (up 4)

St. Martin - 7,352 cases (up 32) | 128 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,498 cases (up 80) | 171 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 8,376 (up 68) | 143 deaths (no change)

