COVID-19: State Update - 649,915 cases, 11,918 deaths

As of August 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,922 and there have been 67 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 649,915. The current total death count is 11,918.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 65,309 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,904,924 doses, including 1,836,731 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 255,675 vaccine series have been initiated and 207,216 (34.19% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

2,999 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 14 from Thursday) 470 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,019 new cases and 16 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 8,929 cases (up 89) | 218 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -28,778 cases (up 283) | 495 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 4,774 cases (up 50) | 102 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 10,687 cases (up 93) | 184 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,981 cases (up 34) | 104 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 33,608 cases (up 203) | 340 deaths (up 5)

St. Landry - 11,901 cases (up 87) | 283 deaths (up 4)

St. Martin - 7,352 cases (up 32) | 128 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,498 cases (up 80) | 171 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 8,376 (up 68) | 143 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

-------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of August 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,550 and there have been 58 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 643,993. The current total death count is 11,851.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 65,309 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,904,924 doses, including 1,836,731 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 255,675 vaccine series have been initiated and 207,216 (34.19% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

3,013 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 9 from Wednesday) 476 of those patients were on ventilators (up 28 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,171 new cases and 17 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 8,840 cases (up 115) | 218 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -28,495 cases (up 209) | 493 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 4,724 cases (up 66) | 102 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 10,594 cases (up 129) | 182 deaths (up 3)

Jefferson Davis - 3,947 cases (up 24) | 103 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 33,405 cases (up 301) | 335 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 11,814 cases (up 91) | 279 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 7,320 cases (up 55) | 127 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,418 cases (up 67) | 170 deaths (up 3)

Vermilion - 8,308 (up 114) | 143 deaths (up 1)

--------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of August 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 6,606 and there have been 87 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 638,443. The current total death count is 11,793.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 84,271 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,839,615 doses, including 1,806,044 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 244,693 vaccine series have been initiated and 202,303 (33.38% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

3,022 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 10 from Tuesday) 448 of those patients were on ventilators (up 7 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,385 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 8,725 cases (up 97) | 218 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -28,286 cases (up 267) | 490 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 4,658 cases (up 74) | 101 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 10,465 cases (up 157) | 179 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,923 cases (up 44) | 103 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 33,104 cases (up 341) | 332 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 11,723 cases (up 134) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 7,265 cases (up 79) | 126 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 7,351 cases (up 69) | 167 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 8,194 (up 123) | 142 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of August 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,691 and there have been 122 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 631,837. The current total death count is 11,706.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 83 percent of deaths from July 29 to August 4, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 84,271 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,839,615 doses, including 1,806,044 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 244,693 vaccine series have been initiated and 202,303 (33.38% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

3,012 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (Up 56 from Monday) 441 of those patients were on ventilators (up 24 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 625 new cases and 19 new deaths reported since Monday

.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 8,628 cases (up 65) | 216 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu -28,019 cases (up 100) | 488 deaths (up 7)

Evangeline - 4,584 cases (up 15) | 101 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 10,308 cases (up 47) | 179 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,879 cases (up 28) | 102 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 32,763 cases (up 187) | 330 deaths (up 4)

St. Landry - 11,589 cases (up 44) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 7,186 cases (up 29) | 126 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,282 cases (up 45) | 165 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 8,071 (up 65) | 142 deaths (up 1)

-------------------------------

FROM MONDAY

As of August 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 13,239 and there have been 65 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 628,146. The current total death count is 11,584.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 83 percent of deaths from July 29 to August 4, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 84,271 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,839,615 doses, including 1,806,044 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 244,693 vaccine series have been initiated and 202,303 (33.38% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

2,956 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (Up 49 from Friday) 417 of those patients were on ventilators (up 18 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,625 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Friday

.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 8,563 cases (up 217) | 213 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -27,919 cases (up 547) | 481 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 4,569 cases (up 102) | 101 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 10,261 cases (up 233) | 177 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,851 cases (up 73) | 102 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 32,576 cases (up 748) | 326 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 11,545 cases (up 284) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 7,157 cases (up 73) | 125 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 7,096 cases (up 141) | 164 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 8,006 (up 207) | 141 deaths (up 2)

------------------

FROM FRIDAY

As of August 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 7,548 and there have been 57 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 614,776. The current total death count is 11,519.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 83 percent of deaths from July 29 to August 4, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 48,324 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,755,344 doses, including 1,771,279 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 244,005 vaccine series have been initiated and 196,725 (32.46% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

2,907 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (Up 6 from Thursday) 399 of those patients were on ventilators (up 13 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,556 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 8,346 cases (up 81) | 212 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -27,372 cases (up 419) | 478 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 4,467 cases (up 30) | 101 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 10,028 cases (up 99) | 176 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,778 cases (up 33) | 102 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 31,828 cases (up 398) | 326 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 11,261 cases (up 95) | 277 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 7,084 cases (up 107) | 125 deaths (down 1)

St. Mary - 7,096 cases (up 59) | 162 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 7,799 (up 80) | 139 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel