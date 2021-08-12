COVID-19: State Update - 607,228 cases 11,462 deaths

As of August 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,268 and there have been 54 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 607,228. The current total death count is 11,462.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 83 percent of deaths from July 29 to August 4, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 48,324 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,775,344 doses, including 1,771,279 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 244,005 vaccine series have been initiated and 196,725 (32.46% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

2,901 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (Up 6 from Wednesday) the highest number at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. 386 of those patients were on ventilators (up 13 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 982 new cases and 15 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 8,265 cases (up 40) | 211 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu -26,953 cases (up 123) | 477 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 4,437 cases (up 57) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 9,929 cases (up 144) | 175 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,745 cases (up 26) | 102 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 31,430 cases (up 247) | 326 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 11,166 cases (up 81) | 276 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 6,977 cases (up 84) | 126 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,037 cases (up 44) | 161 deaths (up 4)

Vermilion - 7,719 (up 136) | 138 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of August 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,408 and there have been 55 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 601,941. The current total death count is 11,408.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 83 percent of deaths from July 29 to August 4, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 65,589 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,707,020 doses, including 1,755,941 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 239,155 vaccine series have been initiated and 194,397 (32.08% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 2,895 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 36 from Tuesday), and 373 of those patients were on ventilators (up 35 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 960 new cases and 10 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 8,225 cases (up 74) | 208 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 26,830 cases (up 183) | 477 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 4,380 cases (up 37) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 9,785 cases (up 107) | 174 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,719 cases (up 35) | 101 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 31,183 cases (up 259) | 324 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 11,085 cases (up 47) | 274 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 6,893 cases (up 45) | 125 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 6,993 cases (up 82) | 157 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 7,583 (up 91) | 137 deaths (no change)



FROM TUESDAY:

As of August 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 6,088 and there have been 93 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 596,534. The current total death count is 11,353.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from July 22 to July 28, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 65,589 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,707,020 doses, including 1,755,941 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 239,155 vaccine series have been initiated and 194,397 (32.08% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 2,859 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 139 from Monday), and 338 of those patients were on ventilators (up 20 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,542 new cases and 14 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 8,151 cases (up 115) | 208 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu - 26,647 cases (up 220) | 475 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 4,343 cases (up 48) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 9,678 cases (up 166) | 172 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,684 cases (up 32) | 101 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 30,924 cases (up 500) | 322 deaths (up 4)

St. Landry - 11,038 cases (up 100) | 273 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 6,848 cases (up 57) | 124 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 6,911 cases (up 100) | 155 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 7,492 (up 204) | 137 deaths (up 1)

As of August 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 16,541 and there have been 50 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 590,446. The current total death count is 11,260.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from July 22 to July 28, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 65,589 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,707,020 doses, including 1,755,941 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 239,155 vaccine series have been initiated and 194,397 (32.08% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 2,720 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 299 from Friday), and 318 of those patients were on ventilators (up 41 from Friday).

On Monday, Louisiana's number of COVID hospitalizations (2,720) represented an all-time high for the state. The previous record high was 2,421 on Friday, August 6, according to LDH.

Across Acadiana, there were 3,097 new cases and 13 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 8,036 cases (up 210) | 205 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 26,427 cases (up 652) | 473 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline - 4,295 cases (up 90) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 9,512 cases (up 266) | 171 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,652 cases (up 57) | 101 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 30,424 cases (up 993) | 318 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 10,938 cases (up 277) | 271 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 6,791 cases (up 208) | 123 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 6,811 cases (up 176) | 155 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 7,288 (up 168) | 136 deaths (up 3)

As of August 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 6,116 and there have been 48 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 573,903. The current total death count is 11,210.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from July 22 to July 28, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,200 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,641,431 doses, including 1,739,355 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 231,951 vaccine series have been initiated and 192,226 (31.72% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 2,421 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 71 from Thursday), and 277 of those patients were on ventilators (up 19 from Thursday).

On Friday, Louisiana's number of COVID hospitalizations (2,421) represented an all-time high for the state. The previous record high was 2,350 on Thursday, August 5, according to LDH.

Across Acadiana, there were 1,348 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 7,826 cases (up 106) | 203 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 25,775 cases (up 173) | 469 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 4,205 cases (up 58) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 9,246 cases (up 207) | 170 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,595 cases (up 26) | 100 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 29,431 cases (up 409) | 317 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 10,661 cases (up 155) | 270 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 6,583 cases (up 19) | 123 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 6,635 cases (up 71) | 155 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 7,120 (up 124) | 133 deaths (no change)

As of August 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,468 and there have been 33 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 567,787. The current total death count is 11,162.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from July 22 to July 28, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,200 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,641,431 doses, including 1,739,355 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 231,951 vaccine series have been initiated and 192,226 (31.72% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 2,350 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 103 from Wednesday), and 258 of those patients were on ventilators (up 34 from Wednesday).

On Thursday, Louisiana's number of COVID hospitalizations (2,350) represented an all-time high for the state. The previous record high was 2,247 on Wednesday, August 4, according to LDH.

Across Acadiana, there were 853 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 7,720 cases (up 65) | 202 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 25,602 cases (up 144) | 467 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 4,147 cases (up 25) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 9,039 cases (up 101) | 168 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,569 cases (up 20) | 100 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 29,022 cases (up 258) | 317 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 10,506 cases (up 69) | 270 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 6,512 cases (up 26) | 123 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 6,564 cases (up 73) | 153 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 6,996 (up 72) | 133 deaths (up 1)

