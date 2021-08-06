COVID-19: State update - 573,903 cases, 11,210 deaths

As of August 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 6,116 and there have been 48 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 573,903. The current total death count is 11,210.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from July 22 to July 28, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,200 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,641,431 doses, including 1,739,355 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 231,951 vaccine series have been initiated and 192,226 (31.72% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

LDH reports that 2,421 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 71 from Thursday), and 277 of those patients were on ventilators (up 19 from Thursday).

On Friday, Louisiana's number of COVID hospitalizations (2,421) represented an all-time high for the state. The previous record high was 2,350 on Wednesday, August 5, according to LDH.

Across Acadiana, there were 1,348 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,826 cases (up 106) | 203 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 25,775 cases (up 173) | 469 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 4,205 cases (up 58) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 9,246 cases (up 207) | 170 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,595 cases (up 26) | 100 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 29,431 cases (up 409) | 317 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 10,661 cases (up 155) | 270 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 6,583 cases (up 19) | 123 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 6,635 cases (up 71) | 155 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 7,120 (up 124) | 133 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM THURSDAY

As of August 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,468 and there have been 33 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 567,787. The current total death count is 11,162.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from July 22 to July 28, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,200 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,641,431 doses, including 1,739,355 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 231,951 vaccine series have been initiated and 192,226 (31.72% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

LDH reports that 2,350 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 103 from Wednesday), and 258 of those patients were on ventilators (up 34 from Wednesday).

On Thursday, Louisiana's number of COVID hospitalizations (2,350) represented an all-time high for the state. The previous record high was 2,247 on Wednesday, August 4, according to LDH.

Across Acadiana, there were 853 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,720 cases (up 65) | 202 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 25,602 cases (up 144) | 467 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 4,147 cases (up 25) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 9,039 cases (up 101) | 168 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,569 cases (up 20) | 100 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 29,022 cases (up 258) | 317 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 10,506 cases (up 69) | 270 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 6,512 cases (up 26) | 123 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 6,564 cases (up 73) | 153 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 6,996 (up 72) | 133 deaths (up 1)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of August 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,778 and there have been 44 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 562,319. The current total death count is 11,129.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from July 22 to July 28, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 56,110 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,587,231 doses, including 1,727,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 225,206 vaccine series have been initiated and 190,762 (31.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

LDH reports that 2,247 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 135 from Tuesday), and 224 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Tuesday).

On Tuesday, Louisiana's number of COVID hospitalizations (2,112) represented an all-time high for the state. The previous record high was 2,069 on January 7, according to LDH.

Across Acadiana, there were 832 new cases and 10 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,655 cases (up 67) | 202 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 25,458 cases (up 169) | 467 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 4,122 cases (up 33) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,938 cases (up 94) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,549 cases (up 18) | 100 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 28,764 cases (up 193) | 316 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 10,437 cases (up 98) | 269 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 6,486 cases (up 22) | 122 deaths (down 1)

St. Mary - 6,491 cases (up 77) | 151 deaths (up 4)

Vermilion - 6,924 (up 61) | 132 deaths (up 1)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of August 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,725 and there have been 59 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 557,540. The current total death count is 11,085.

LDH says that the vast majority of these cases (99.6%) are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. 99 percent of these newly reported cases are on tests collected in the past week (7/26-8/2). LDH says this does not represent a backlog.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from July 15 to July 21, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 56,110 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,587,231 doses, including 1,727,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 225,206 vaccine series have been initiated and 190,762 (31.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

LDH reports that 2,112 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 128 from Monday), and 222 of those patients were on ventilators (up 9 from Monday).

LDH says that Tuesday's COVID hospitalizations in Louisiana represent an all-time high for the state. The previous record high was 2,069 on January 7, according to LDH.

Across Acadiana, there were 1,111 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,588 cases (up 51) | 201 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 25,289 cases (up 141) | 465 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 4,089 cases (up 70) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,844 cases (up 136) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,531 cases (up 31) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 28,571 cases (up 321) | 315 deaths (up 5)

St. Landry - 10,339 cases (up 72) | 269 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 6,464 cases (up 78) | 123 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 6,414 cases (up 54) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,863 (up 157) | 131 deaths (up 1)

FROM MONDAY:

As of August 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 11,109 and there have been 27 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 552,787. The current total death count is 11,026.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from July 15 to July 21, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 56,110 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,587,231 doses, including 1,727,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 225,206 vaccine series have been initiated and 190,762 (31.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

LDH reports that 1,984 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 244 from Friday), and 213 of those patients were on ventilators (up 46 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,856 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,537 cases (up 139) | 200 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 25,148 cases (up 324) | 465 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 4,019 cases (up 43) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,708 cases (up 173) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,500 cases (up 47) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 28,250 cases (up 584) | 310 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 10,267 cases (up 169) | 268 deaths (down 1)

St. Martin - 6,386 cases (up 107) | 122 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 6,360 cases (up 182) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,706 (up 88) | 130 deaths (up 1)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of July 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,313 and there have been 31 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 541,679. The current total death count is 10,999.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from July 15 to July 21, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 47,830 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,531,121 doses, including 1,716,161 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 218,735 vaccine series have been initiated and 189,430 (31.26% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

LDH reports that 1,740 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 120 from Thursday), and 167 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,028 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,398 cases (up 54) | 200 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 24,824 cases (up 145) | 465 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,976 cases (up 37) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,535 cases (up 222) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,453 cases (up 28) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 27,666 cases (up 284) | 309 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 10,098 cases (up 94) | 269 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 6,279 cases (up 36) | 122 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 6,178 cases (up 95) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,618 (up 33) | 129 deaths (no change)

