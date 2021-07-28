COVID-19: State update - 531,952 cases, 10,948 deaths

As of July 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,699 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 531,952. The current total death count is 10,948.

LDH is reporting an additional 45,902 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,483,291 doses, including 1,706,544 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 212,824 vaccine series have been initiated and 188,391 (31.08% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

LDH reports that 1,524 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 134 from Tuesday), and 144 of those patients were on ventilators (up 17 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,017 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 7,282 cases (up 62) | 200 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 24,580 cases (up 109) | 464 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,925 cases (up 55) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,313 cases (up 148) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,406 cases (up 19) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 27,176 cases (up 294) | 306 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 9,952 cases (up 85) | 267 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 6,212 cases (up 68) | 121 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 6,018 cases (up 55) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,482 (up 122) | 129 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM TUESDAY:

As of July 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 6,797 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these newly reported cases, 3,961 are confirmed cases and 2,836 are probable cases.

LDH says that Tuesday's data represents the second highest single-day case count reported since Jan 6, 2021 (6,882 cases).

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 527,253. The current total death count is 10,934.

The majority of these newly reported cases, according to LDH, are tied to community spread (99.56%) rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. 99 percent of cases date back collections-date-wise to this past week (7/20-7/27). LDH says these cases do not represent a backlog and are part of the state's continued surge.

The update represents an increases across all age groups and regions with the largest shares among 18-29yo and Region 2 (Baton Rouge).

LDH is reporting an additional 45,902 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,483,291 doses, including 1,706,544 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 212,824 vaccine series have been initiated and 188,391 (31.08% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 1,390 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 169 from Monday), and 127 of those patients were on ventilators (up 14 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,166 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,220 cases (up 52) | 200 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 24,471 cases (up 261) | 464 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,870 cases (up 21) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,165 cases (up 57) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,387 cases (up 30) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 26,882 cases (up 398) | 304 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,867 cases (up 72) | 267 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 6,144 cases (up 151) | 121 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,963 cases (up 50) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,360 (up 74) | 129 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of July 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 7,592 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these newly reported cases, 6,109 are confirmed cases and 1,483 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 520,435. The current total death count is 10,914.

While this update includes a weekend’s worth of reporting, LDH says that 99 percent of these newly reported cases date back to the last week (7/18-7/25) and does not represent a backlog.

LDH is reporting an additional 45,902 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,483,291 doses, including 1,706,544 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 212,824 vaccine series have been initiated and 188,391 (31.08% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 1,221 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 213 from Friday), and 113 of those patients were on ventilators (up 31 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,218 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,168 cases (up 67) | 199 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 24,210 cases (up 142) | 464 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,849 cases (up 35) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,108 cases (up 121) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,357 cases (up 18) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 26,484 cases (up 348) | 304 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 9,795 cases (up 134) | 267 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,993 cases (up 51) | 121 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,913 cases (up 166) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,286 (up 136) | 129 deaths (up 2)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of July 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,127 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 2,381 are confirmed cases and 746 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 512,843. The current total death count is 10,900.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) fall between July 15 and July 22, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (23%) and 30 and 39 (20%) account for the largest portion of these cases.

LDH is reporting an additional 30,290 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,437,389 doses, including 1,696,163 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 207,262 vaccine series have been initiated and 187,257 (30.9% of the population) have been completed.

Since Thursday, 26,980 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 8,080,441. Of the tests reported today, 22,784 were PCR tests and 4,196 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 1,008 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 95 from Thursday), and 82 of those patients were on ventilators (up 17 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 493 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,101 cases (up 26) | 198 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 24,068 cases (up 87) | 464 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,814 cases (up 8) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,987 cases (up 37) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,339 cases (up 6) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 26,136 cases (up 157) | 302 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,661 cases (up 45) | 266 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,942 cases (up 30) | 121 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,747 cases (up 56) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,150 (up 41) | 127 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of July 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,843 and there have been 15 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 2,012 are confirmed cases and 831 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 509,716. The current total death count is 10,889.

The collection dates for these cases (99%) fall between July 14 and July 21, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 30,290 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,437,389 doses, including 1,696,163 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 207,262 vaccine series have been initiated and 187,257 (30.9% of the population) have been completed.

Since Wednesday, 24,835 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 8,053,461. Of the tests reported today, 20,702 were PCR tests and 4,153 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 913 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 69 from Wednesday), and 65 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 442 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,075 cases (up 33) | 198 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,981 cases (up 71) | 464 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,806 cases (up 17) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,950 cases (up 60) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,333 cases (up 5) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 25,979 cases (up 106) | 302 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 9,616 cases (up 49) | 266 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,912 cases (up 18) | 121 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 5,691 cases (up 51) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,109 (up 32) | 127 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of July 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,388 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Today's COVID-19 case total reflects the 3rd highest single day total on record in Louisiana.

Of these cases, 3,225 are confirmed cases and 2,163 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 506,882. The current total death count is 10,874.

The collection dates for these cases (99%) fall between July 13 and July 20, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,870 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,407,099 doses, including 1,686,533 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 203,901 vaccine series have been initiated and 186,298 (30.74% of the population) have been completed.

Since Tuesday, 32,945 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 8,028,606. Of the tests reported today, 22,417 were PCR tests and 10,528 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 844 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 65 from Tuesday), and 64 of those patients were on ventilators (up 9 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 835 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,042 cases (up 25) | 198 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,910 cases (up 167) | 463 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,789 cases (up 7) | 100 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,890 cases (up 52) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,328 cases (up 16) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 25,873 cases (up 280) | 299 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,567 cases (up 75) | 265 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,894 cases (up 86) | 120 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,640 cases (up 79) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,077 (up 48) | 127 deaths (no change)

