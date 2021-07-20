COVID-19: State update - 501,494 cases, 10,861 deaths

As of July 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,546 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 1,292 are confirmed cases and 254 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 501,494. The current total death count is 10,861.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) fall between July 12 and July 19, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,870 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,407,099 doses, including 1,686,533 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 203,901 vaccine series have been initiated and 186,298 (30.74% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Monday, 11,052 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,261,873. Of the tests reported today, 9,230 were PCR tests and 1,822 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 779 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 68 from Monday), and 55 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 332 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,017 cases (up 7) | 198 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,743 cases (up 16) | 461 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,782 cases (up 12) | 99 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,838 cases (up 56) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,316 cases (up 5) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 25,593 cases (up 120) | 298 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 9,492 cases (up 34) | 264 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,808 cases (up 29) | 120 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 5,561 cases (up 16) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,029 (up 37) | 127 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of July 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,985 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 3,108 are confirmed cases and 877 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 499,932. The current total death count is 10,841.

The collection dates for these cases (99%) fall between July 11 and July 18, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,870 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,407,099 doses, including 1,686,533 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 203,901 vaccine series have been initiated and 186,298 (30.74% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Friday, 35,755 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,984,609. Of the tests reported today, 30,678 were PCR tests and 5,097 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 711 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 148 from Friday), and 54 of those patients were on ventilators (up 7 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 649 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,010 cases (up 46) | 198 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,727 cases (up 89) | 461 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,770 cases (up 17) | 99 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,782 cases (up 75) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,311 cases (up 17) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 25,473 cases (up 169) | 295 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,458 cases (up 57) | 263 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,779 cases (up 21) | 119 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,545 cases (up 114) | 147 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 5,992 (up 44) | 127 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of July 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,600 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 1,168 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 495,945. The current total death count is 10,828.

The collection dates for these cases (99%) fall between July 9 and July 15, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (26%) and 30 and 39 (20%) account for the largest portion of these cases.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,441 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,380,229 doses, including 1,677,030 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 201,356 vaccine series have been initiated and 185,239 (30.41% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Thursday,18,723 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,948,834. Of the tests reported today, 15,913 were PCR tests and 2,810 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 563 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 59 from Thursday), and 47 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 275 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,964 cases (up 20) | 198 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,638 cases (up 58) | 461 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,753 cases (up 6) | 99 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,707 cases (up 14) | 166 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,294 cases (up 3) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 25,304 cases (up 70) | 295 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,401 cases (up 24) | 263 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,758 cases (up 25) | 119 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,431 cases (up 40) | 145 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,948 (up 15) | 127 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of July 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,503 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 1,080 are confirmed cases and 423 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 494,340. The current total death count is 10,821.

The collection dates for these cases (99%) fall between July 8 and July 14, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,441 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,380,229 doses, including 1,677,030 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 201,356 vaccine series have been initiated and 185,239 (30.41% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Wednesday, 18,970 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,930,111. Of the tests reported today, 16,309 were PCR tests and 2,661 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 504 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 36 from Wednesday), and 43 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 243 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,944 cases (up 20) | 198 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,580 cases (up 34) | 461 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,747 cases (up 7) | 99 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,693 cases (up 38) | 165 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,288 cases (up 3) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 25,234 cases (up 55) | 295 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,377 cases (up 23) | 263 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,733 cases (up 9) | 119 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 5,391 cases (up 39) | 144 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,929 (up 15) | 127 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of July 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,936 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 1,312 are confirmed cases and 624 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 492,840. The current total death count is 10,808.

The collection dates for these cases (97%) fall between July 7 and July 13, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 21,758 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,359,788 doses, including 1,667,447 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 199,878 vaccine series have been initiated and 184,299 (30.41% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Tuesday, 18,001 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,911,141. Of the tests reported today, 14,398 were PCR tests and 3,603 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 468 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 14 from Tuesday), and 40 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 326 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,924 cases (up 23) | 198 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,546 cases (up 49) | 460 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,740 cases (up 7) | 99 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,655 cases (up 35) | 165 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,285 cases (up 4) | 99 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 25,179 cases (up 105) | 295 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,354 cases (up 15) | 263 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,724 cases (up 32) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,352 cases (up 38) | 144 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,914 (up 18) | 126 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of July 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 947 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 616 are confirmed cases and 331 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 490,904. The current total death count is 10,798.

The collection dates for these cases (99%) fall between July 6 and July 12, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 21,758 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,359,788 doses, including 1,667,447 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 199,878 vaccine series have been initiated and 184,299 (30.41% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Monday, 10,364 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,893,140. Of the tests reported today, 8,263 were PCR tests and 2,101 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 454 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 44 from Monday), and 47 of those patients were on ventilators (up 10 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 146 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,901 cases (up 7) | 198 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,497 cases (up 21) | 458 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,733 cases (up 3) | 99 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,620 cases (up 10) | 164 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,281 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 25,074 cases (up 42) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,339 cases (up 10) | 263 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,692 cases (up 9) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,314 cases (up 27) | 144 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,896 (up 12) | 126 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel