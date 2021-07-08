COVID-19: State update - 486,589 cases, 10,771 deaths

As of July 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 789 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 554 are confirmed cases and 235 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 486,589. The current total death count is 10,771.

The collection dates for these cases (94%) fall between June 30 and July 7, 2021. 92.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 7.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 22,213 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,338,030 doses, including 1,657,258 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 198,448 vaccine series have been initiated and 183,121 (30.22% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Wednesday, 14,444 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,838,498. Of the tests reported today, 12,644 were PCR tests and 1,800 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 351 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 3 from Wednesday), and 33 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 110 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,858 cases (up 10) | 197 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,409 cases (up 22) | 456 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,719 cases (up 4) | 99 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,524 cases (up 6) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,267 cases (up 8) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,837 cases (up 22) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,261 cases (up 10) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,648 cases (up 2) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,207 cases (up 18) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,840 (up 8) | 126 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of July 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,229 and there have been 2 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 842 are confirmed cases and 387 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 485,803. The current total death count is 10,765.

The collection dates for these cases (96%) fall between June 29 and July 6, 2021. 99.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,283 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,315,817 doses, including 1,645,608 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 197,610 vaccine series have been initiated and 182,285 (30.08% of the population) have been completed.

Since Tuesday, 13,221 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,824,054. Of the tests reported today, 10,234 were PCR tests and 2,987 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 348 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 10 from Tuesday), and 30 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 249 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,848 cases (up 16) | 197 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,387 cases (up 39) | 456 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,715 cases (up 4) | 99 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,518 cases (up 31) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,259 cases (up 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,815 cases (up 67) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,251 cases (up 22) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,646 cases (up 33) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,189 cases (up 19) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,832 (up 15) | 126 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of July 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,010 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 1,554 are confirmed cases and 456 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 484,577. The current total death count is 10,763.

The collection dates for these cases (84%) fall between June 28 and July 5, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,283 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,315,817 doses, including 1,645,608 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 197,610 vaccine series have been initiated and 182,285 (30.08% of the population) have been completed.

The Louisiana Department of Health was closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the July 4th holiday.

Since Friday, 28,802 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,810,833. Of the tests reported today, 24,785 were PCR tests and 4,017 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 338 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 79 from Friday), and 33 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 343 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,832 cases (up 13) | 197 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,348 cases (up 57) | 456 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,711 cases (up 10) | 99 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,482 cases (up 62) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,256 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,748 cases (up 110) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,229 cases (up 6) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,613 cases (up 23) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,170 cases (up 46) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,817 (up 14) | 126 deaths (no change)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of July 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 530 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 346 are confirmed cases and 184 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 482,560. The current total death count is 10,757.

The collection dates for these cases (92%) fall between June 24 and July 1, 2021. 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

The Louisiana Department of Health will be closed July 5. The COVID-19 update will resume July 6.

LDH is reporting an additional 55,678 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,289,534 doses, including 1,631,842 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 195,199 vaccine series have been initiated and 179,638 (29.64% of the population) have been completed.

Since Thursday, 14,248 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,782,031. Of the tests reported today, 12,463 were PCR tests and 1,785 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 259 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 25 from Thursday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 103 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,819 cases (up 9) | 197 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,292 cases (up 13) | 456 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,701 cases (up 1) | 98 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,420 cases (up 2) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,254 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,638 cases (up 42) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,223 cases (up 13) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,590 cases (up 6) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,124 cases (up 10) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,803 (up 2) | 126 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of July 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 566 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 422 are confirmed cases and 144 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 482,035. The current total death count is 10,748.

The collection dates for these cases (98%) fall between June 23 and June 30, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 55,678 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,289,534 doses, including 1,631,842 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 195,199 vaccine series have been initiated and 179,638 (29.64% of the population) have been completed.

Since Wednesday, 17,262 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,767,783. Of the tests reported today, 15,511 were PCR tests and 1,751 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 284 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 7 from Wednesday), and 29 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 149 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,810 cases (up 4) | 197 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 23,279 cases (up 13) | 455 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,699 cases (up 6) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,418 cases (up 10) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,249 cases (down 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,596 cases (up 30) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,210 cases (up 20) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,584 cases (up 17) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,114 cases (up 34) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,801 (up 15) | 126 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of June 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 592 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 414 are confirmed cases and 178 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 481,467. The current total death count is 10,738.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) fall between June 22 and June 29, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 32,492 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,233,856 doses, including 1,602,754 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 195,199 vaccine series have been initiated and 179,638 (29.64% of the population) have been completed.

Since Tuesday, 12,428 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,750,521. Of the tests reported today, 10,126 were PCR tests and 2,302 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 291 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 3 from Monday), and 30 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 99 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,806 cases (up 5) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,263 cases (up 24) | 453 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,693 cases (no change) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,408 cases (up 4) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,250 cases (up 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,566 cases (up 31) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,190 cases (up 6) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,571 cases (up 10) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,080 cases (up 10) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,786 (up 6) | 126 deaths (no change)

