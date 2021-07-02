COVID-19: State update - 482,560 cases, 10,757 deaths

As of July 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 530 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 346 are confirmed cases and 184 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 482,560. The current total death count is 10,757.

The collection dates for these cases (92%) fall between June 24 and July 1, 2021. 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

The Louisiana Department of Health will be closed July 5. The COVID-19 update will resume July 6.

LDH is reporting an additional 55,678 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,289,534 doses, including 1,631,842 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 195,199 vaccine series have been initiated and 179,638 (29.64% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment.

Since Thursday, 14,248 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,782,031. Of the tests reported today, 12,463 were PCR tests and 1,785 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 259 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 25 from Thursday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 103 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,819 cases (up 9) | 197 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,292 cases (up 13) | 456 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,701 cases (up 1) | 98 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,420 cases (up 2) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,254 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,638 cases (up 42) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,223 cases (up 13) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,590 cases (up 6) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,124 cases (up 10) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,803 (up 2) | 126 deaths (no change)



FROM THURSDAY:

As of July 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 566 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 422 are confirmed cases and 144 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 482,035. The current total death count is 10,748.

The collection dates for these cases (98%) fall between June 23 and June 30, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 55,678 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,289,534 doses, including 1,631,842 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 195,199 vaccine series have been initiated and 179,638 (29.64% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment.

Since Wednesday, 17,262 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,767,783. Of the tests reported today, 15,511 were PCR tests and 1,751 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 284 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 7 from Wednesday), and 29 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 149 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,810 cases (up 4) | 197 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 23,279 cases (up 13) | 455 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,699 cases (up 6) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,418 cases (up 10) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,249 cases (down 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,596 cases (up 30) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,210 cases (up 20) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,584 cases (up 17) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,114 cases (up 34) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,801 (up 15) | 126 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of June 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 592 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 414 are confirmed cases and 178 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 481,467. The current total death count is 10,738.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) fall between June 22 and June 29, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 32,492 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,233,856 doses, including 1,602,754 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 195,199 vaccine series have been initiated and 179,638 (29.64% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment.

Since Tuesday, 12,428 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,750,521. Of the tests reported today, 10,126 were PCR tests and 2,302 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 291 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 3 from Monday), and 30 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 99 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,806 cases (up 5) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,263 cases (up 24) | 453 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,693 cases (no change) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,408 cases (up 4) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,250 cases (up 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,566 cases (up 31) | 294 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,190 cases (up 6) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,571 cases (up 10) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,080 cases (up 10) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,786 (up 6) | 126 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of June 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 415 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 277 are confirmed cases and 138 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 480,876. The current total death count is 10,732.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) fall between June 21 and June 28, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 32,492 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,233,856 doses, including 1,602,754 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 195,199 vaccine series have been initiated and 179,638 (29.64% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment.

Since Monday, 9,939 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,738,093. Of the tests reported today, 8,636 were PCR tests and 1,303 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 294 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 16 from Monday), and 30 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 59 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,801 cases (up 9) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,239 cases (up 7) | 452 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,693 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,404 cases (up 1) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,247 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,535 cases (up 16) | 294 deaths (down 1)

St. Landry - 9,184 cases (up 1) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,561 cases (up 7) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,070 cases (up 10) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,780 (up 2) | 126 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of June 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 944 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these newly reported cases, 608 are confirmed cases and 336 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 480,463. The current total death count is 10,728.

The vast majority (97.78%) of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. And 94% date back to the last week (6/17-7/24).

LDH is reporting an additional 32,492 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,233,856 doses, including 1,602,754 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 195,199 vaccine series have been initiated and 179,638 (29.64% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment.

LDH reports that 278 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 4 from Friday), and 31 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 195 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,792 cases (up 12) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,232 cases (up 51) | 452 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,692 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,403 cases (up 11) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,242 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,519 cases (up 48) | 295 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,183 cases (up 16) | 262 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,554 cases (up 15) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,060 cases (up 34) | 143 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,778 (up 6) | 126 deaths (no change)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of June 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 210 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 171 are confirmed cases and 39 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 479,521. The current total death count is 10,723.

The vast majority (99%) of these cases are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. The largest shares of newly reported cases are among 18-29yo (22%) and 30-39yo (20%), and come from Region 9 (Northshore) (23%).

LDH is reporting an additional 26,487 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,201,364 doses, including 1,581,092 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 193,800 vaccine series have been initiated and 177,046 (29.21% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment.

LDH reports that 282 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 9 from Thursday), and 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 60 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,780 cases (up 29) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,181 cases (up 6) | 452 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,691 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,392 cases (up 1) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,241 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,471 cases (up 1) | 295 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,167 cases (up 3) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,539 cases (up 5) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,026 cases (up 8) | 143 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,772 (up 5) | 126 deaths (no change)

