COVID-19: State update - 479,521 cases, 10,723 deaths

As of June 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 210 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 171 are confirmed cases and 39 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 479,521. The current total death count is 10,723.

The vast majority (99%) of these cases are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. The largest shares of newly reported cases are among 18-29yo (22%) and 30-39yo (20%), and come from Region 9 (Northshore) (23%).

LDH is reporting an additional 26,487 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,201,364 doses, including 1,581,092 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 193,800 vaccine series have been initiated and 177,046 (29.21% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 282 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 9 from Thursday), and 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 60 new cases and 2 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,780 cases (up 29) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,181 cases (up 6) | 452 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,691 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,392 cases (up 1) | 161 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,241 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,471 cases (up 1) | 295 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,167 cases (up 3) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,539 cases (up 5) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,026 cases (up 8) | 143 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,772 (up 5) | 126 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM THURSDAY:

As of June 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 364 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 282 are confirmed cases and 82 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 479,311. The current total death count is 10,717.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) fall between June 16 and June 23, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,487 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,201,364 doses, including 1,581,092 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 193,800 vaccine series have been initiated and 177,046 (29.21% of the population) have been completed.

Since Wednesday, 12,564 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,694,646. Of the tests reported today, 11,237 were PCR tests and 1,327 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 273 patients were hospitalized across the state (no change from Wednesday), and 35 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 90 new cases and 5 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,778 cases (up 9) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,175 cases (up 21) | 451 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,690 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,391 cases (up 4) | 161 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,240 cases (down 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,470 cases (up 29) | 295 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 9,164 cases (up 2) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,534 cases (up 5) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,018 cases (up 11) | 142 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,767 (up 7) | 126 deaths (up 1)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of June 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 480 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 296 are confirmed cases and 184 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 478,946. The current total death count is 10,709.

Collection dates for these cases (100%) fall between June 15 and June 22, 2021. 99.6% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,067 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,174,877 doses, including 1,566,120 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 192,276 vaccine series have been initiated and 175,400 (28.94% of the population) have been completed.

Since Tuesday, 13,595 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,682,082. Of the tests reported today, 11,555 were PCR tests and 2,040 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 273 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 8 from Tuesday), and 34 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 93 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,769 cases (up 2) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,154 cases (up 23) | 450 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,688 cases (up 6) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,387 cases (up 5) | 160 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,241 cases (up 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,441 cases (up 23) | 293 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,162 cases (up 3) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,529 cases (up 7) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,007 cases (up 14) | 142 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,760 (up 7) | 125 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of June 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 328 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 263 are confirmed cases and 65 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 478,464. The current total death count is 10,699.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) fall between June 14 and June 21, 2021. 98.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,067 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,174,877 doses, including 1,566,120 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 192,276 vaccine series have been initiated and 175,400 (28.94% of the population) have been completed.

Since Monday, 9,215 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,668,487. Of the tests reported today, 8,011 were PCR tests and 1,204 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 265 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 20 from Monday), and 31 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 77 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,767 cases (up 8) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,131 cases (up 9) | 450 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,682 cases (down 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,382 cases (up 13) | 160 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,238 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,418 cases (up 26) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,159 cases (up 4) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,522 cases (up 12) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,993 cases (no change) | 142 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,753 (up 3) | 125 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of June 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 683 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 487 are confirmed cases and 196 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 478,139. The current total death count is 10,693.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between June 13 and June 20, 2021. 96.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,067 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,174,877 doses, including 1,566,120 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 192,276 vaccine series have been initiated and 175,400 (28.94% of the population) have been completed.

Since Friday, 20,722 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,659,272. Of the tests reported today, 17,665 were PCR tests and 3,057 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 245 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 22 from Friday), and 37 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 149 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,759 cases (up 2) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,122 cases (up 53) | 450 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,683 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,369 cases (up 3) | 160 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,236 cases (down 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,392 cases (up 40) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,155 cases (up 4) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,510 cases (up 17) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,993 cases (up 17) | 142 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,750 (up 11) | 125 deaths (no change)

THURSDAY:

As of June 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 335 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 226 are confirmed cases and 109 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 477,127. The current total death count is 10,677.

The collection dates for most of these cases (90%) fall between June 9 and June 16, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 29,098 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,148,812 doses, including 1,550,317 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 190,881 vaccine series have been initiated and 173,569 (28.64% of the population) have been completed.

Since Wednesday, 13,354 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,626,312. Of the tests reported today, 11,531 were PCR tests and 1,823 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 284 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 4 from Wednesday), and 42 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 63 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,755 cases (up 2) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,054 cases (up 17) | 448 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,679 cases (up 3) | 96 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,362 cases (up 7) | 160 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,237 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,327 cases (up 13) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,141 cases (up 8) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,493 cases (no change) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,970 cases (up 7) | 141 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,732 (up 4) | 125 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of June 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 326 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 239 are confirmed cases and 87 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 476,792. The current total death count is 10,670.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between June 8 and June 15, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 24,259 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,119,712 doses, including 1,531,931completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 189,549 vaccine series have been initiated and 171,630 (28.32% of the population) have been completed.

Since Tuesday, 12,933 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,612,958. Of the tests reported today, 11,168 were PCR tests and 1,765 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 288 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Tuesday), and 39 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 54 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,753 cases (no change) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,037 cases (up 22) | 448 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,676 cases (down 1) | 95 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,355 cases (no change) | 160 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,235 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,314 cases (up 15) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,133 cases (up 5) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,493 cases (up 6) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,963 cases (up 4) | 141 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,728 (up 1) | 125 deaths (no change)

