COVID-19: State update - 478,464 cases, 10,699 deaths

As of June 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 328 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 263 are confirmed cases and 65 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 478,464. The current total death count is 10,699.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) fall between June 14 and June 21, 2021. 98.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,067 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,174,877 doses, including 1,566,120 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 192,276 vaccine series have been initiated and 175,400 (28.94% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Monday, 9,215 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,668,487. Of the tests reported today, 8,011 were PCR tests and 1,204 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 265 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 20 from Monday), and 31 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 77 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,767 cases (up 8) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,131 cases (up 9) | 450 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,682 cases (down 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,382 cases (up 13) | 160 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,238 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,418 cases (up 26) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,159 cases (up 4) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,522 cases (up 12) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,993 cases (no change) | 142 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,753 (up 3) | 125 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of June 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 683 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 487 are confirmed cases and 196 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 478,139. The current total death count is 10,693.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between June 13 and June 20, 2021. 96.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,067 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,174,877 doses, including 1,566,120 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 192,276 vaccine series have been initiated and 175,400 (28.94% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Friday, 20,722 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,659,272. Of the tests reported today, 17,665 were PCR tests and 3,057 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 245 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 22 from Friday), and 37 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 149 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,759 cases (up 2) | 196 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,122 cases (up 53) | 450 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,683 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,369 cases (up 3) | 160 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,236 cases (down 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,392 cases (up 40) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,155 cases (up 4) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,510 cases (up 17) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,993 cases (up 17) | 142 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,750 (up 11) | 125 deaths (no change)

-----------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of June 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 328 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 241 are confirmed cases and 87 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 477,453. The current total death count is 10,688.

Collection dates for most of these cases (90%) fall between June 10 and June 17, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 29,098 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,148,812 doses, including 1,550,317 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 190,881 vaccine series have been initiated and 173,569 (28.64% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Thursday, 12,238 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,638,550. Of the tests reported today, 11,142 were PCR tests and 1,096 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 267 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 17 from Thursday), and 34 of those patients were on ventilators (down 8 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 63 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,757 cases (up 2) | 196 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 23,069 cases (up 15) | 450 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,681 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,366 cases (up 4) | 160 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,239 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,352 cases (up 15) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,151 cases (up 10) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,493 cases (no change) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,976 cases (up 6) | 142 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,739 (up 7) | 125 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

THURSDAY:

As of June 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 335 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 226 are confirmed cases and 109 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 477,127. The current total death count is 10,677.

The collection dates for most of these cases (90%) fall between June 9 and June 16, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 29,098 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,148,812 doses, including 1,550,317 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 190,881 vaccine series have been initiated and 173,569 (28.64% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Wednesday, 13,354 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,626,312. Of the tests reported today, 11,531 were PCR tests and 1,823 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 284 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 4 from Wednesday), and 42 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 63 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,755 cases (up 2) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,054 cases (up 17) | 448 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,679 cases (up 3) | 96 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,362 cases (up 7) | 160 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,237 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,327 cases (up 13) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,141 cases (up 8) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,493 cases (no change) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,970 cases (up 7) | 141 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,732 (up 4) | 125 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of June 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 326 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 239 are confirmed cases and 87 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 476,792. The current total death count is 10,670.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between June 8 and June 15, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 24,259 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,119,712 doses, including 1,531,931completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 189,549 vaccine series have been initiated and 171,630 (28.32% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Tuesday, 12,933 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,612,958. Of the tests reported today, 11,168 were PCR tests and 1,765 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 288 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Tuesday), and 39 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 54 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,753 cases (no change) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,037 cases (up 22) | 448 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,676 cases (down 1) | 95 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,355 cases (no change) | 160 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,235 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,314 cases (up 15) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,133 cases (up 5) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,493 cases (up 6) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,963 cases (up 4) | 141 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,728 (up 1) | 125 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of June 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 592 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 394 are confirmed cases and 198 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 476,467. The current total death count is 10,660.

The collection dates for most of these cases (98%) fall between June 7 and June 14, 2021. 92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 8% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 24,259 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,119,712 doses, including 1,531,931completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 189,549 vaccine series have been initiated and 171,630 (28.32% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Monday, 14,409 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,600,025. Of the tests reported today, 11,896 were PCR tests and 2,513 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 290 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 7 from Monday), and 38 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 121 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,753 cases (up 15) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 23,015 cases (up 24) | 447 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,677 cases (up 7) | 95 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,355 cases (up 12) | 159 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,234 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,299 cases (down 2) | 292 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,128 cases (up 10) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,487 cases (up 9) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,959 cases (up 24) | 141 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,727 (up 18) | 125 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

