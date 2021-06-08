COVID-19: State update - 473,879 cases, 10,622 deaths

As of June 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 487 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 351 are confirmed cases and 136 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 473,879. The current total death count is 10,622.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) falls between June 1 and June 7, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,172 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,062,092 doses, including 1,496,945 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 187,082 vaccine series have been initiated and 168,071 (27.73% of the population) have been completed.

Since Monday, 12,650 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,521,042. Of the tests reported today, 10,324 were PCR tests and 2,326 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 295 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 11 from Monday), and 39 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 91 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,723 cases (down 4) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,899 cases (up 40) | 442 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,664 cases (up 3) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,327 cases (up 10) | 158 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,230 cases (up 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,142 cases (down 23) | 290 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,081 cases (up 10) | 260 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,465 cases (up 11) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,905 cases (up 2) | 141 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,672 (up 12) | 125 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of June 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 794 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 615 are confirmed cases and 179 are probable cases

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 473,777. The current total death count is 10,619.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between May 31 and June 6, 2021. 92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 8% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,172 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,062,092 doses, including 1,496,945 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 187,082 vaccine series have been initiated and 168,071 (27.73% of the population) have been completed.

Since Friday, 28,220 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,508,392. Of the tests reported today, 24,915 were PCR tests and 3,305 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 284 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 13 from Friday), and 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 6 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 151 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,727 cases (up 14) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,859 cases (up 10) | 442 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,661 cases (up 5) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,317 cases (up 15) | 158 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,227 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,165 cases (up 49) | 290 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,071 cases (up 14) | 260 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,454 cases (up 3) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,903 cases (up 19) | 140 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,660 (up 17) | 125 deaths (up 1)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of June 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 365 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 276 are confirmed cases and 89 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 472,981. The current total death count is 10,615.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between May 27 and June 3, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 16,307 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,027,920 doses, including 1,477,339 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 185,214 vaccine series have been initiated and 165,839 (27.36% of the population) have been completed.

Since Thursday, 16,233 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,480,172. Of the tests reported today, 14,313 were PCR tests and 1,920 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 297 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 1 from Thursday), and 30 of those patients were on ventilators (up 6 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 71 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,713 cases (up 10) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,849 cases (up 13) | 442 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,656 cases (up 1) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,302 cases (up 8) | 158 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,222 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,116 cases (up 19) | 289 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,057 cases (up 4) | 260 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,451 cases (up 6) | 118 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 4,884 cases (down 1) | 140 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,643 (up 9) | 124 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of June 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 300 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 198 are confirmed cases and 102 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 472,617. The current total death count is 10,605.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between May 26 and June 2, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 16,307 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,027,920 doses, including 1,477,339 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 185,214 vaccine series have been initiated and 165,839 (27.36% of the population) have been completed.

Since Wednesday, 13,161 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,463,939. Of the tests reported today, 11,437 were PCR tests and 1,724 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 296 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Wednesday), and 24 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 73 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,703 cases (up 10) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,836 cases (down 15) | 440 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,655 cases (up 2) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,294 cases (down 4) | 158 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,221 cases (up 6) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,097 cases (up 6) | 288 deaths (down 1)

St. Landry - 9,053 cases (down 19) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,445 cases (up 27) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,885 cases (up 10) | 140 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,634 (up 14) | 124 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of June 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 643 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 472,304. The current total death count is 10,595.

LDH is reporting an additional 42,154 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,011,613 doses, including 1,467,560 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 184,410 vaccine series have been initiated and 164,602 (27.16% of the population) have been completed.

Since Tuesday, 15,857 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,450,778.

LDH reports that 294 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 8 from Tuesday), and 26 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 112 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,693 cases (up 24) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,851 cases (up 14) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,653 cases (down 3) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,298 cases (up 2) | 157 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,215 cases (up 10) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,091 cases (up 22) | 289 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,072 cases (up 2) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,427 cases (up 8) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,875 cases (up 16) | 140 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,620 (up 14) | 124 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of June 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,010 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 825 are confirmed cases and 185 are probable cases.

Numbers were not updated on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Starting June 1, LDH says they will no longer report hospital resource availability.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 471,663. The current total death count is 10,592.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between May 24 and May 31, 2021. 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 42,154 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,011,613 doses, including 1,467,560 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 184,410 vaccine series have been initiated and 164,602 (27.16% of the population) have been completed.

Since Friday, 33,475 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,434,921. Of the tests reported today, 29,668 were PCR tests and 3,807 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 286 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 11 from Friday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 221 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,669 cases (up 30) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,837 cases (up 9) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,656 cases (up 7) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,296 cases (up 35) | 157 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,205 cases (up 4) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,069 cases (up 45) | 289 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,070 cases (up 13) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,419 cases (up 19) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,859 cases (up 31) | 140 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,606 (up 28) | 124 deaths (no change)

