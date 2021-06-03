COVID-19: State update - 472,617 cases, 10,605 deaths

As of June 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 300 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 198 are confirmed cases and 102 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 472,617. The current total death count is 10,605.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between May 26 and June 2, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 16,307 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,027,920 doses, including 1,477,339 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 185,214 vaccine series have been initiated and 165,839 (27.36% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Wednesday, 13,161 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,463,939. Of the tests reported today, 11,437 were PCR tests and 1,724 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 296 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Wednesday), and 24 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 73 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,703 cases (up 10) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,836 cases (down 15) | 440 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,655 cases (up 2) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,294 cases (down 4) | 158 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,221 cases (up 6) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,097 cases (up 6) | 288 deaths (down 1)

St. Landry - 9,053 cases (down 19) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,445 cases (up 27) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,885 cases (up 10) | 140 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,634 (up 14) | 124 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of June 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 643 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 472,304. The current total death count is 10,595.

LDH is reporting an additional 42,154 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,011,613 doses, including 1,467,560 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 184,410 vaccine series have been initiated and 164,602 (27.16% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Tuesday, 15,857 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,450,778.

LDH reports that 294 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 8 from Tuesday), and 26 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 112 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,693 cases (up 24) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,851 cases (up 14) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,653 cases (down 3) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,298 cases (up 2) | 157 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,215 cases (up 10) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,091 cases (up 22) | 289 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,072 cases (up 2) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,427 cases (up 8) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,875 cases (up 16) | 140 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,620 (up 14) | 124 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of June 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,010 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 825 are confirmed cases and 185 are probable cases.

Numbers were not updated on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Starting June 1, LDH says they will no longer report hospital resource availability.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 471,663. The current total death count is 10,592.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between May 24 and May 31, 2021. 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 42,154 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,011,613 doses, including 1,467,560 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 184,410 vaccine series have been initiated and 164,602 (27.16% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Friday, 33,475 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,434,921. Of the tests reported today, 29,668 were PCR tests and 3,807 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 286 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 11 from Friday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 221 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,669 cases (up 30) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,837 cases (up 9) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,656 cases (up 7) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,296 cases (up 35) | 157 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,205 cases (up 4) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,069 cases (up 45) | 289 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,070 cases (up 13) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,419 cases (up 19) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,859 cases (up 31) | 140 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,606 (up 28) | 124 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of May 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 351 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 228 are confirmed cases and 123 are probable cases.

In observance of Memorial Day, LDH says that the next update will take place on Tuesday, June 1.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 470,685. The current total death count is 10,576.

The collection dates for most of these cases (87%) fall between May 20 and May 27, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,969 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,973,879 doses, including 1,447,591 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 174,431 vaccine series have been initiated and 154,738 (25.53% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Thursday, 13,671 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,401,446. Of the tests reported today, 11,975 were PCR tests and 1,696 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 275 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Thursday), and 25 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 83 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,639 cases (down 11) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,828 cases (up 21) | 439 deaths (down 1)

Evangeline - 3,649 cases (up 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,261 cases (up 1) | 156 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,201 cases (down 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,024 cases (up 34) | 288 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,057 cases (up 6) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,400 cases (down 10) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,828 cases (up 1) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,578 (up 16) | 124 deaths (up 2)

-----------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of May 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 478 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 340 are confirmed cases and 138 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 470,331. The current total death count is 10,570.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between May 18 and May 26, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,969 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,973,879 doses, including 1,447,591 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 174,431 vaccine series have been initiated and 154,738 (25.53% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Wednesday, 18,114 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,387,775. Of the tests reported today, 15,930 were PCR tests and 2,184 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 273 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 6 from Wednesday), and 27 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 115 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,650 cases (up 3) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,807 cases (up 17) | 438 deaths (down 1)

Evangeline - 3,645 cases (down 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,260 cases (up 10) | 156 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,206 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,990 cases (up 20) | 287 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,051 cases (up 17) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,410 cases (up 20) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,827 cases (up 14) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,562 (up 9) | 122 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of May 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 410 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 257 are confirmed cases and 153 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 469,864. The current total death count is 10,562.

The collection dates for most of these cases (87%) fall between May 17 and May 25, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,458 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,938,910 doses, including 1,428,799 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 173,879 vaccine series have been initiated and 153,593 (25.34% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Tuesday, 14,019 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,369,661. Of the tests reported today, 11,353 were PCR tests and 2,666 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 267 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Tuesday), and 30 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 83 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 6,647 cases (up 25) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,790 cases (up 10) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,649 cases (down 2) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,250 cases (up 10) | 155 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,201 cases (up 8) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,970 cases (up 10) | 287 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,034 cases (down 4) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,390 cases (up 8) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,813 cases (up 4) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,553 (up 8) | 122 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of May 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,043 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 777 are confirmed cases and 266 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 469,445. The current total death count is 10,548.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between May 17 and May 24, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,458 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,938,910 doses, including 1,428,799 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 173,879 vaccine series have been initiated and 153,593 (25.34% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Monday, 22,907 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,355,642. Of the tests reported today, 19,476 were PCR tests and 3,431 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 269 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Monday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 259 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,622 cases (down 3) | 195 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 22,780 cases (up 37) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,651 cases (up 8) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,240 cases (up 20) | 154 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,193 cases (down 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,960 cases (up 82) | 286 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 9,038 cases (up 40) | 259 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,382 cases (up 17) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,809 cases (up 16) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,545 (up 39) | 121 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel