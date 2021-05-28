COVID-19: State update - 470,685 cases, 10,576 deaths

As of May 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 351 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 228 are confirmed cases and 123 are probable cases.

In observance of Memorial Day, LDH says that the next update will take place on Tuesday, June 1.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 470,685. The current total death count is 10,576.

The collection dates for most of these cases (87%) fall between May 20 and May 27, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,969 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,973,879 doses, including 1,447,591 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 174,431 vaccine series have been initiated and 154,738 (25.53% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Thursday, 13,671 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,401,446. Of the tests reported today, 11,975 were PCR tests and 1,696 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 275 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Thursday), and 25 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 83 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,639 cases (down 11) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,828 cases (up 21) | 439 deaths (down 1)

Evangeline - 3,649 cases (up 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,261 cases (up 1) | 156 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,201 cases (down 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,024 cases (up 34) | 288 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,057 cases (up 6) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,400 cases (down 10) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,828 cases (up 1) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,578 (up 16) | 124 deaths (up 2)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM THURSDAY:

As of May 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 478 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 340 are confirmed cases and 138 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 470,331. The current total death count is 10,570.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between May 18 and May 26, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,969 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,973,879 doses, including 1,447,591 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 174,431 vaccine series have been initiated and 154,738 (25.53% of the population) have been completed.





Since Wednesday, 18,114 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,387,775. Of the tests reported today, 15,930 were PCR tests and 2,184 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 273 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 6 from Wednesday), and 27 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 115 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,650 cases (up 3) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,807 cases (up 17) | 438 deaths (down 1)

Evangeline - 3,645 cases (down 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,260 cases (up 10) | 156 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,206 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,990 cases (up 20) | 287 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,051 cases (up 17) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,410 cases (up 20) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,827 cases (up 14) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,562 (up 9) | 122 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of May 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 410 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 257 are confirmed cases and 153 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 469,864. The current total death count is 10,562.

The collection dates for most of these cases (87%) fall between May 17 and May 25, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,458 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,938,910 doses, including 1,428,799 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 173,879 vaccine series have been initiated and 153,593 (25.34% of the population) have been completed.





Since Tuesday, 14,019 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,369,661. Of the tests reported today, 11,353 were PCR tests and 2,666 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 267 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Tuesday), and 30 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 83 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 6,647 cases (up 25) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,790 cases (up 10) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,649 cases (down 2) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,250 cases (up 10) | 155 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,201 cases (up 8) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,970 cases (up 10) | 287 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,034 cases (down 4) | 259 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,390 cases (up 8) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,813 cases (up 4) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,553 (up 8) | 122 deaths (up 1)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of May 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,043 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 777 are confirmed cases and 266 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 469,445. The current total death count is 10,548.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between May 17 and May 24, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,458 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,938,910 doses, including 1,428,799 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 173,879 vaccine series have been initiated and 153,593 (25.34% of the population) have been completed.





Since Monday, 22,907 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,355,642. Of the tests reported today, 19,476 were PCR tests and 3,431 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 269 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Monday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 259 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,622 cases (down 3) | 195 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 22,780 cases (up 37) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,651 cases (up 8) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,240 cases (up 20) | 154 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,193 cases (down 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,960 cases (up 82) | 286 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 9,038 cases (up 40) | 259 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,382 cases (up 17) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,809 cases (up 16) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,545 (up 39) | 121 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of May 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 577 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 344 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 468,402. The current total death count is 10,535.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between May 15 and May 23, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,458 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,938,910 doses, including 1,428,799 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 173,879 vaccine series have been initiated and 153,593 (25.34% of the population) have been completed.





Since Friday, 18,606 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,332,735. Of the tests reported today, 15,677 were PCR tests and 2,929 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 271 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 23 from Friday), and 29 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 113 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,625 cases (up 18) | 194 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,743 cases (up 33) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,643 cases (up 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,220 cases (up 7) | 154 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,196 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,878 cases (up 25) | 284 deaths (up 4)

St. Landry - 8,998 cases (up 6) | 258 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,365 cases (up 3) | 117 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,793 cases (up 9) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,506 (up 3) | 121 deaths (up 2)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of May 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 346 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 236 are confirmed cases and 110 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 467,815. The current total death count is 10,522.

The collection dates for most of these cases (95%) fall between May 13 and May 20, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,462 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,884,452 doses, including 1,393,530 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 172,440 vaccine series have been initiated and 151,432 (24.99% of the population) have been completed.





Since Thursday, 15,826 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,314,129. Of the tests reported today, 13,959 were PCR tests and 1,867 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 294 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 17 from Thursday), and 27 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 69 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,607 cases (up 6) | 194 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,710 cases (up 8) | 439 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,639 cases (no change) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,213 cases (up 1) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,191 cases (down 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,853 cases (up 33) | 280 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,992 cases (up 6) | 258 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,362 cases (down 1) | 117 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 4,784 cases (up 10) | 139 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,503 (up 5) | 119 deaths (no change)

