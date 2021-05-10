COVID-19: State update - 462,868 cases, 10,438 deaths

As of May 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,100 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 715 are confirmed cases and 385 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 462,868. The current total death count is 10,438.

The collection dates for most of these cases (95%) fall between May 1 and May 9, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 45,897 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,796,183 doses, including 1,349,231 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 171,205 vaccine series have been initiated and 149,531 (24.67% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Friday, 31,857 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,153,618. Of the tests reported today, 26,902 were PCR tests and 4,955 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 324 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 7 from Friday), and 34 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 205 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,517 cases (up 6) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,538 cases (up 54) | 431 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,604 cases (up 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,093 cases (up 19) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,165 cases (up 3) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,542 cases (up 82) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,911 cases (up 15) | 255 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,284 cases (up 10) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,730 cases (up 12) | 138 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,383 (down 2) | 119 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM FRIDAY:

As of May 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 554 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 423 are confirmed cases and 131 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 461,773. The current total death count is 10,433.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between April 30 and May 6, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 119,705 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,750,286 doses, including 1,319,032 completed two-dose series.

The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 163,386 vaccine series have been initiated and 140,691 (23.21% of the population) have been completed.

LDH says that the most recent vaccination update includes information from April 29 through May 6. Data was delayed for several days due to technical issues.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Thursday, 18,775 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,121,761. Of the tests reported today, 16,937 were PCR tests and 1,838 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 331 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 9 from Thursday), and 36 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 176 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,511 cases (up 5) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,484 cases (up 18) | 431 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,600 cases (down 7) | 93 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,074 cases (up 40) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,162 cases (up 8) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,460 cases (up 31) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,896 cases (up 22) | 255 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,274 cases (up 7) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,718 cases (up 15) | 138 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,385 (up 30) | 119 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of May 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 417 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 314 are confirmed cases and 103 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 461,210. The current total death count is 10,425.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between April 29 and May 5, 2021. 90.6% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 9.4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 119,705 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,750,286 doses, including 1,319,032 completed two-dose series.

The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 163,386 vaccine series have been initiated and 140,691 (23.21% of the population) have been completed.

LDH says that the most recent vaccination update includes information from April 29 through May 6. Data was delayed for several days due to technical issues.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Wednesday, 15,134 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,102,986. Of the tests reported today, 13,510 were PCR tests and 1,624 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 340 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Wednesday), and 37 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 78 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,506 cases (up 8) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,466 cases (up 17) | 429 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,607 cases (up 6) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,034 cases (up 7) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,154 cases (down 2) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,429 cases (up 24) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,874 cases (up 10) | 255 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,267 cases (no change) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,703 cases (up 6) | 137 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,355 (no change) | 119 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of May 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 459 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 292 are confirmed cases and 167 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 460,803. The current total death count is 10,418.

The collection dates for most of these cases (92%) fall between April 28 and May 4, 2021. 98.3% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 40,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,630,581 doses, including 1,236,489 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 158,918 vaccine series have been initiated and 132,093 (21.8% of the population) have been completed.

LDH says that due to technical issues, the May 3rd vaccination update has been delayed. Those technical issues have also delayed Thursday's vaccination update.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Tuesday, 17,686 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,087,852. Of the tests reported today, 15,163 were PCR tests and 2,523 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 338 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 21 from Tuesday), and 33 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 123 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,498 cases (down 7) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,449 cases (up 27) | 428 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,601 cases (up 8) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,027 cases (up 8) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,156 cases (up 2) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,405 cases (up 12) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,864 cases (up 17) | 255 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,267 cases (up 10) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,697 cases (up 22) | 137 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,355 (up 17) | 119 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of May 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 983 and there have been 12 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 662 are confirmed cases and 321 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 460,337. The current total death count is 10,405.

The collection dates for most of these cases (88%) fall between April 27 and May 3, 2021. 99.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 40,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,630,581 doses, including 1,236,489 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. **LDH says that due to technical issues, the May 3rd vaccination update has been delayed.

In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 158,918 vaccine series have been initiated and 132,093 (21.8% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Monday, 22,179 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,070,166. Of the tests reported today, 18,434 were PCR tests and 3,745 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 317 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 15 from Monday), and 38 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 310 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,505 cases (up 12) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,422 cases (up 50) | 427 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,593 cases (up 11) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,019 cases (up 39) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,154 cases (up 5) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,393 cases (up 115) | 277 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,847 cases (up 22) | 255 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 5,257 cases (up 46) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,675 cases (up 3) | 136 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,338 (up 7) | 119 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of May 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 769 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 521 are confirmed cases and 248 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 459,340. The current total death count is 10,393.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between April 26 and May 3, 2021. 98.4% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 40,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,630,581 doses, including 1,236,489 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. **Due to technical issues, Monday's vaccine update has been delayed.

In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 158,918 vaccine series have been initiated and 132,093 (21.8% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Friday, 29,637 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,047,987. Of the tests reported today, 26,575 were PCR tests and 3,062 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 302 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 18 from Friday), and 38 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 142 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,493 cases (up 12) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,372 cases (up 32) | 426 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,582 cases (up 2) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,980 cases (up 9) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,149 cases (no change) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,278 cases (up 58) | 276 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,825 cases (up 12) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,211 cases (up 3) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,672 cases (up 7) | 136 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 5,331 (up 7) | 119 deaths (no change)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of April 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 689 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 423 are confirmed cases and 266 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 458,581. The current total death count is 10,382.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between April 22 and April 29, 2021. 98.4% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 40,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,630,581 doses, including 1,236,489 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 158,918 vaccine series have been initiated and 132,093 (21.8% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines; those vaccines were paused by federal officials two weeks ago. To read more, click here.

Since Thursday, 19,946 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,018,350. Of the tests reported today, 15,906 were PCR tests and 4,040 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 320 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 12 from Thursday), and 45 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 121 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,481 cases (up 11) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,340 cases (up 40) | 426 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,580 cases (no change) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,971 cases (up 7) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,149 cases (up 6) | 96 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 23,220 cases (up 26) | 276 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,813 cases (up 6) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,208 cases (up 1) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,665 cases (up 8) | 134 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,324 (up 16) | 119 deaths (no change)

