COVID-19: State update - 460,803 cases, 10,418 deaths

As of May 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 459 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 292 are confirmed cases and 167 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 460,803. The current total death count is 10,418.

The collection dates for most of these cases (92%) fall between April 28 and May 4, 2021. 98.3% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 40,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,630,581 doses, including 1,236,489 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 158,918 vaccine series have been initiated and 132,093 (21.8% of the population) have been completed.

LDH says that due to technical issues, the May 3rd vaccination update has been delayed. Those technical issues have also delayed Thursday's vaccination update.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Tuesday, 17,686 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,087,852. Of the tests reported today, 15,163 were PCR tests and 2,523 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 338 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 21 from Tuesday), and 33 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 123 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,498 cases (down 7) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,449 cases (up 27) | 428 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,601 cases (up 8) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,027 cases (up 8) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,156 cases (up 2) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,405 cases (up 12) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,864 cases (up 17) | 255 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,267 cases (up 10) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,697 cases (up 22) | 137 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,355 (up 17) | 119 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of May 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 983 and there have been 12 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 662 are confirmed cases and 321 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 460,337. The current total death count is 10,405.

The collection dates for most of these cases (88%) fall between April 27 and May 3, 2021. 99.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 40,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,630,581 doses, including 1,236,489 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. **LDH says that due to technical issues, the May 3rd vaccination update has been delayed.

In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 158,918 vaccine series have been initiated and 132,093 (21.8% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Monday, 22,179 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,070,166. Of the tests reported today, 18,434 were PCR tests and 3,745 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 317 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 15 from Monday), and 38 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 310 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,505 cases (up 12) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,422 cases (up 50) | 427 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,593 cases (up 11) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,019 cases (up 39) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,154 cases (up 5) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,393 cases (up 115) | 277 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,847 cases (up 22) | 255 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 5,257 cases (up 46) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,675 cases (up 3) | 136 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,338 (up 7) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of May 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 769 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 521 are confirmed cases and 248 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 459,340. The current total death count is 10,393.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between April 26 and May 3, 2021. 98.4% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 40,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,630,581 doses, including 1,236,489 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. **Due to technical issues, Monday's vaccine update has been delayed.

In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 158,918 vaccine series have been initiated and 132,093 (21.8% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Friday, 29,637 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,047,987. Of the tests reported today, 26,575 were PCR tests and 3,062 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 302 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 18 from Friday), and 38 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 142 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,493 cases (up 12) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,372 cases (up 32) | 426 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,582 cases (up 2) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,980 cases (up 9) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,149 cases (no change) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,278 cases (up 58) | 276 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,825 cases (up 12) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,211 cases (up 3) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,672 cases (up 7) | 136 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 5,331 (up 7) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of April 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 689 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 423 are confirmed cases and 266 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 458,581. The current total death count is 10,382.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between April 22 and April 29, 2021. 98.4% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 40,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,630,581 doses, including 1,236,489 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 158,918 vaccine series have been initiated and 132,093 (21.8% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines; those vaccines were paused by federal officials two weeks ago. To read more, click here.

Since Thursday, 19,946 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,018,350. Of the tests reported today, 15,906 were PCR tests and 4,040 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 320 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 12 from Thursday), and 45 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 121 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,481 cases (up 11) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,340 cases (up 40) | 426 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,580 cases (no change) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,971 cases (up 7) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,149 cases (up 6) | 96 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 23,220 cases (up 26) | 276 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,813 cases (up 6) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,208 cases (up 1) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,665 cases (up 8) | 134 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,324 (up 16) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of April 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 574 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 426 are confirmed cases and 148 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 457,896. The current total death count is 10,376.

The collection dates for most of these cases (88%) fall between April 21 and April 28, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 40,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,630,581 doses, including 1,236,489 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. (Due to technical issues, LDH says it is reporting vaccination data through 4/28/2021.)

In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 158,918 vaccine series have been initiated and 132,093 (21.8% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines; those vaccines were paused by federal officials two weeks ago. To read more, click here.

Since Wednesday, 24,945 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,998,404. Of the tests reported today, 23,329 were PCR tests and 1,616 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 308 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 1 from Wednesday), and 52 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 221 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,470 cases (up 7) | 192 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 22,300 cases (up 35) | 425 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,580 cases (up 15) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,964 cases (up 25) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,143 cases (up 3) | 95 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 23,194 cases (up 65) | 275 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,807 cases (up 15) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,207 cases (up 12) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,657 cases (up 16) | 134 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,316 (up 28) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of April 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 430 and there have been 15 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 256 are confirmed cases and 174 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 457,326. The current total death count is 10,367.

The collection dates for most of these cases (90%) fall between April 20 and April 27, 2021. 99.9% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 67,295 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,589,967 doses, including 1,206,198 completed two-dose series. These data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 157,738 vaccine series have been initiated and 129,073 (21.3% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines; those vaccines were paused by federal officials two weeks ago. To read more, click here.

Since Tuesday, 15,980 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,973,459. Of the tests reported today, 13,433 were PCR tests and 2,547 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 307 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 1 from Tuesday), and 50 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 53 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,463 cases (down 7) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,265 cases (up 2) | 424 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,565 cases (up 5) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,939 cases (up 4) | 153 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,140 cases (down 1) | 93 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,129 cases (up 23) | 274 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,792 cases (up 13) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,195 cases (up 6) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,641 cases (down 2) | 134 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,288 (down 1) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of April 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 433 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 322 are confirmed cases and 111 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 456,884. The current total death count is 10,352.

LDH says that because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday's total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between April 19 and April 26, 2021.

LDH says 98.6% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread, while 1.4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings. Individuals between the ages of 30 and 39 (23%) and 18 and 29 (21%) account for the largest portion of these cases.

LDH is reporting an additional 67,295 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,589,967 doses, including 1,206,198 completed two-dose series. These data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 157,738 vaccine series have been initiated and 129,073 (21.3% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines; those vaccines were paused by federal officials two weeks ago. To read more, click here.

Since Monday, 23,545 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,957,479. Of the tests reported today, 21,572 were PCR tests and 1,973 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 308 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 11 from Monday), and 46 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 94 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,470 cases (up 26) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,263 cases (up 33) | 422 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,560 cases (up 6) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,935 cases (up 18) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,141 cases (up 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,106 cases (up 35) | 274 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,779 cases (down 6) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,189 cases (up 19) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,643 cases (up 5) | 134 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,289 (up 3) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

