COVID-19: State update - 437,565 cases and 9,903 deaths.

As of March 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 171 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 131 are confirmed cases and 40 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 437,565. The current total death count is 9,903.

The collection dates for all of these cases fall between March 10 and March 14, 2021. 99.4% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 15, there have been 1,418,805 vaccine doses administered and 533,644 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 96,065 vaccine series have been initiated and 56,760 (9.73% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Sunday, 5,548 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,247,441. Of the tests reported today, 5,007 were PCR tests and 541 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 455 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Sunday), and 66 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Sunday)

Across Acadiana, there were 42 new cases and 1 new deaths reported since Sunday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 6,168 cases (no change) | 187 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,323 cases (up 24) | 374 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,387 cases (no change) | 86 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,575 cases (no change) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,943 cases (up 11) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,923 cases (up 4) | 266 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,4102 cases (down 2) | 246 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,895 cases (no change) | 114 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,282 cases (up 3) | 124 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,980 (down 5) | 110 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM SUNDAY:

As of March 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 945 and there have been 23 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 704 are confirmed cases and 241 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Sunday is 437,393. The current total death count is 9,884.

REMEMBER: The state does not report numbers on Saturdays. That means the numbers reported here are for two days, not just one.

The collection dates for most of these cases (79%) fall between March 6 and March 13, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (18%) account for the largest portion of these cases.

As of Thursday, March 11, there have been 1,272,139 vaccine doses administered and 470,147 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 86,780 vaccine series have been initiated and 49,544 (8.17% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Friday, 35,848 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,241,893. Of the tests reported today, 31,917 were PCR tests and 3,931 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 457 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 21 from Friday), and 68 of those patients were on ventilators (up five from Friday)

Over the past year, 83,851 cases have been reported in Acadiana's parishes, and 1,742 Acadiana residents have died of COVID.

Across Acadiana, there were 226 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,168 cases (up 3) | 187 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,299 cases (up 67) | 374 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,387 cases (up 15) | 85 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 6,575 cases (up 8) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,932 cases (up 1) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,919 cases (up 58) | 266 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,412 cases (up 18) | 246 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,895 cases (up 7) | 114 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,279 cases (up 34) | 124 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,985 (up 15) | 110 deaths (up 1)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of March 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 528 and there have been 33 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 418 are confirmed cases and 110 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 436,482. The current total death count is 9,861.

The collection dates for most of these cases (92%) fall between March 4 and March 11, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, March 11, there have been 1,272,139 vaccine doses administered and 470,147 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 86,780 vaccine series have been initiated and 49,544 (8.17% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Thursday, 26,858 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,206,045. Of the tests reported today, 24,264 were PCR tests and 2,594 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 478 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 36 from Thursday), and 63 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 189 new cases and 7 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,165 cases (up 5) | 187 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 20,232 cases (up 58) | 372 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,372 cases (up 1) | 82 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,567 cases (up 9) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,931 cases (up 23) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,861 cases (up 34) | 265 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,394 cases (up 18) | 246 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,888 cases (up 5) | 114 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,245 cases (up 11) | 124 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 4,970 (up 25) | 109 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 441 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 333 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 435,935. The current total death count is 9,828.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between March 3 and March 10, 2021. 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, March 11, there have been 1,272,139 vaccine doses administered and 470,147 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 86,780 vaccine series have been initiated and 49,544 (8.17% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Wednesday, 24,881 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,179,187. Of the tests reported today, 22,648 were PCR tests and 2,233 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 514 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 16 from Wednesday), and 64 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 111 new cases and 5 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,160 cases (up 6) | 186 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,174 cases (up 48) | 369 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,371 cases (up 13) | 81 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,558 cases (up 1) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,908 cases (down 5) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,827 cases (up 22) | 264 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 8,376 cases (up 1) | 246 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,883 cases (down 6) | 114 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 4,234 cases (up 16) | 123 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,945 (up 4) | 109 deaths (no change)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 577 and there have been 43 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 370 are confirmed cases and 207 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 435,514. The current total death count is 9,812.

The collection dates for most of these cases (84%) fall between March 1 and March 9, 2021. 99.65% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.35% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 8, there have been 1,220,563 vaccine doses administered and 448,730 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 82,420 vaccine series have been initiated and 46,101 (7.61% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Tuesday, 17,413 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,154,306. Of the tests reported today, 14,029 were PCR tests and 3,384 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 530 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 13 from Tuesday), and 69 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 168 new cases and 7 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,154 cases (down 1) | 186 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,126 cases (up 66) | 368 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,358 cases (up 4) | 80 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,557 cases (up 15) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,913 cases (up 11) | 88 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 21,805 cases (up 31) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,375 cases (up 3) | 246 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 4,889 cases (up 20) | 113 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,218 cases (up 8) | 123 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,941 (up 10) | 109 deaths (no change)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 631 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 391 are confirmed cases and 240 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 434,926. The current total death count is 9,769.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between March 1 and March 8, 2021. 99.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 8, there have been 1,220,563 vaccine doses administered and 448,730 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 82,420 vaccine series have been initiated and 46,101 (7.61% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 415,954 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/01/21).

Since Monday, 18,017 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,136,893. Of the tests reported today, 15,125 were PCR tests and 2,892 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 543 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 9 from Monday), and 75 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 312 new cases and 3 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,155 cases (up 20) | 186 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,060 cases (up 178) | 365 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,354 cases (up 18) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,542 cases (up 12) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,902 cases (up 7) | 86 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,774 cases (up 35) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,372 cases (up 20) | 245 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,869 cases (down 8) | 113 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,210 cases (up 7) | 123 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 4,931 (up 15) | 109 deaths (up 1)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 515 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 330 are confirmed cases and 185 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 434,289. The current total death count is 9,758.

The collection dates for most of these cases (88%) fall between March 1 and March 7, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 8, there have been 1,220,563 vaccine doses administered and 448,730 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 82,420 vaccine series have been initiated and 46,101 (7.61% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 415,954 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/01/21).

Since Sunday, 14,716 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,118,876. Of the tests reported today, 12,313 were PCR tests and 2,403 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 534 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Sunday), and 78 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Sunday)

Across Acadiana, there were 109 new cases and 1 new death reported since Sunday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,135 cases (down 5) | 186 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,882 cases (up 60) | 364 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,336 cases (up 1) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,530 cases (up 15) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,902 cases (up 7) | 86 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,735 cases (up 6) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,352 cases (up 2) | 245 deaths (down 1)

St. Martin - 4,877 cases (up 4) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,203 cases (up 12) | 122 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,916 (up 2) | 108 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------------------------------

