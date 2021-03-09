COVID-19: State update - 434,926 cases and 9,769 deaths

As of March 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 631 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 391 are confirmed cases and 240 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 434,926. The current total death count is 9,769.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between March 1 and March 8, 2021. 99.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 8, there have been 1,220,563 vaccine doses administered and 448,730 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 82,420 vaccine series have been initiated and 46,101 (7.61% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 415,954 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/01/21).

Since Monday, 18,017 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,136,893. Of the tests reported today, 15,125 were PCR tests and 2,892 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 543 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 9 from Monday), and 75 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 312 new cases and 3 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,155 cases (up 20) | 186 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,060 cases (up 178) | 365 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,354 cases (up 18) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,542 cases (up 12) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,902 cases (up 7) | 86 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,774 cases (up 35) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,372 cases (up 20) | 245 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,86977 cases (down 8) | 113 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,210 cases (up 7) | 123 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 4,931 (up 15) | 109 deaths (up 1)

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 515 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 330 are confirmed cases and 185 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 434,289. The current total death count is 9,758.

The collection dates for most of these cases (88%) fall between March 1 and March 7, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 8, there have been 1,220,563 vaccine doses administered and 448,730 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 82,420 vaccine series have been initiated and 46,101 (7.61% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 415,954 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/01/21).

Since Sunday, 14,716 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,118,876. Of the tests reported today, 12,313 were PCR tests and 2,403 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 534 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Sunday), and 78 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Sunday)

Across Acadiana, there were 109 new cases and 1 new death reported since Sunday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,135 cases (down 5) | 186 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,882 cases (up 60) | 364 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,336 cases (up 1) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,530 cases (up 15) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,902 cases (up 7) | 86 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,735 cases (up 6) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,352 cases (up 2) | 245 deaths (down 1)

St. Martin - 4,877 cases (up 4) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,203 cases (up 12) | 122 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,916 (up 2) | 108 deaths (up 1)

FROM SUNDAY:

As of March 7, the Louisiana Department of Health today reports 750 new cases reported to the state since Friday, March 5 (514 confirmed, 236 probable), bringing the state’s total to 433,785.

The current total death count is 9,748.

REMEMBER: The state does not report numbers on Saturdays. That means the numbers reported here reflect two days of reporting, not one.

The vast majority (98%) of these cases are tied to community spread, rather than transmission in congregate settings. These cases come from all age groups and regions of the state, with a notable share coming from Region 2, or the Baton Rouge area (22%).

These cases are out of 24,571 tests reported to the state since 3/5 (21,098 molecular, 3,473 antigen).

As of Thursday, March 4, there have been 1,117,714 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 76,159 vaccine series have been initiated and 41,492 (6.85% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 415,954 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/01/21).

LDH reports that 532 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 6 from Friday), and 75 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 183 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,140 cases (up 14) | 186 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 19,822 cases (up 99) | 364 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,335 cases (up 7) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,515 cases (up 13) | 148 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 2,895 cases (down 2) | 86 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,729 cases (up 29) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,350 cases (up 4) | 246 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 4,873 cases (no change) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,193 cases (up 8) | 122 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,914 (up 11) | 107 deaths (no change)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of March 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 504 and there have been 30 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 342 are confirmed cases and 162 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 433,045. The current total death count is 9,716.

The collection dates for most of these cases (91%) fall between February 25 and March 4, 2021. The collection dates for most of these cases (91%) fall between February 25 and March 4, 2021.

As of Thursday, March 4, there have been 1,117,714 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 76,159 vaccine series have been initiated and 41,492 (6.85% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 415,954 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/01/21).

Since Thursday, 21,947 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,079,589. Of the tests reported today, 19,007 were PCR tests and 2,940 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 538 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 16 from Thursday), and 77 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 81 new cases and 6 new deaths since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,126 cases (up 15) | 185 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,723 cases (up 26) | 362 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,328 cases (up 1) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,502 cases (up 1) | 147 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 2,897 cases (up 7) | 86 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 21,700 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,346 cases (up 14) | 245 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,873 cases (up 11) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,185 cases (up 4) | 122 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,903 (no change) | 107 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 750 and there have been 18 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 508 are confirmed cases and 242 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 432,527. The current total death count is 9,686.

The collection dates for most of these cases (90%) fall between February 24 and March 3, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, March 4, there have been 1,117,714 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 76,159 vaccine series have been initiated and 41,492 (6.85% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 415,954 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/01/21).

Since Wednesday, 28,376 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,057,642. Of the tests reported today, 24,564 were PCR tests and 3,812 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 554 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 34 from Wednesday), and 74 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 227 new cases and 3 new deaths since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 6,111 cases (up 14) | 185 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,697 cases (up 57) | 359 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,327 cases (up 17) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,501 cases (up 14) | 146 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,890 cases (up 3) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,698 cases (up 69) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,332 cases (up 10) | 245 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 4,862 cases (up 3) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,181 cases (up 19) | 122 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 4,903 (up 21) | 107 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 582 and there have been 21 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 350 are confirmed cases and 232 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 431,771. The current total death count is 9,668.

The collection dates for most of these cases (88%) fall between February 23 and March 2, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 1,025,411 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 69,523 vaccine series have been initiated. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 415,954 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/01/21).

Since Tuesday, 24,267 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,029,266. Of the tests reported today, 21,302 were PCR tests and 2,965 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 588 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 41 from Tuesday), and 78 of those patients were on ventilators (down 13 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 109 new cases and 3 new deaths since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,097 cases (up 4) | 185 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,640 cases (up 56) | 358 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,310 cases (up 5) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,487 cases (up 6) | 146 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,887 cases (down 2) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,629 cases (up 12) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,322 cases (up 11) | 244 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,859 cases (up 1) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,162 cases (up 10) | 121 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,882 (up 4) | 107 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 770 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 536 are confirmed cases and 234 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 431,271. The current total death count is 9,647.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between February 22 and March 1, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 1,025,411 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 69,523 vaccine series have been initiated. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

LDH reports that 408,463 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 02/22/21).

Since Monday, 26,190 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,004,999. Of the tests reported today, 22,975 were PCR tests and 3,215 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 629 patients were hospitalized across the state (no change from Monday), and 91 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 167 new cases and 3 new deaths since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,093 cases (up 1) | 185 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,584 cases (up 93) | 355 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,305 cases (up 2) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,481 cases (up 4) | 146 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,889 cases (up 10) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,617 cases (up 15) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,311 cases (up 9) | 244 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 4,858 cases (up 16) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,152 cases (up 12) | 121 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 4,878 (up 5) | 107 deaths (no change)

