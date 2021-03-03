COVID-19: State update - 431,771 cases and 9,668 deaths

As of March 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 582 and there have been 21 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 350 are confirmed cases and 232 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 431,771. The current total death count is 9,668.

The collection dates for most of these cases (88%) fall between February 23 and March 2, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 1,025,411 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 69,523 vaccine series have been initiated. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 415,954 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/01/21).

Since Tuesday, 24,267 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,029,266. Of the tests reported today, 21,302 were PCR tests and 2,965 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 588 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 41 from Tuesday), and 78 of those patients were on ventilators (down 13 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 109 new cases and 3 new deaths since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,097 cases (up 4) | 185 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,640 cases (up 56) | 358 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,310 cases (up 5) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,487 cases (up 6) | 146 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,887 cases (down 2) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,629 cases (up 12) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,322 cases (up 11) | 244 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,859 cases (up 1) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,162 cases (up 10) | 121 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,882 (up 4) | 107 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 770 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 536 are confirmed cases and 234 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 431,271. The current total death count is 9,647.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between February 22 and March 1, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 1,025,411 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 69,523 vaccine series have been initiated. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

LDH reports that 408,463 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 02/22/21).

Since Monday, 26,190 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,004,999. Of the tests reported today, 22,975 were PCR tests and 3,215 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 629 patients were hospitalized across the state (no change from Monday), and 91 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 167 new cases and 3 new deaths since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,093 cases (up 1) | 185 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,584 cases (up 93) | 355 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,305 cases (up 2) | 79 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,481 cases (up 4) | 146 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,889 cases (up 10) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,617 cases (up 15) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,311 cases (up 9) | 244 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 4,858 cases (up 16) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,152 cases (up 12) | 121 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 4,878 (up 5) | 107 deaths (no change)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 408 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 297 are confirmed cases and 111 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 430,504. The current total death count is 9,628.

The collection dates for all of these cases (100%) fall between February 21 and February 28, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 1,025,411 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 69,523 vaccine series have been initiated. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

LDH reports that 408,463 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 02/22/21).

Since Sunday, 9,531 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 5,978,809. Of the tests reported today, 8,232 were PCR tests and 1,299 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 629 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 1 from Sunday), and 91 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Sunday)

Across Acadiana, there were 106 new cases and 2 new deaths since Sunday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,092 cases (up 15) | 185 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,491 cases (up 32) | 354 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,303 cases (up 5) | 79 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,477 cases (up 7) | 146 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 2,879 cases (up 5) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,602 cases (up 14) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,302 cases (up 11) | 243 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,842 cases (down 1) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,140 cases (up 4) | 120 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,873 (up 13) | 107 deaths (no change)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM SUNDAY:

As of Feb. 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,502 and there have been 26 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 1,005 are confirmed cases and 497 are probable cases.

REMINDER: The state does not report numbers on Saturday. That means the differences reported here reflect two days of reporting, not one.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Sunday is 430,100. The current total death count is 9,608.

The vast majority of these cases (95%) are tied to COVID spreading in communities, rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. These cases come from all age groups and regions of the state - notably 18% of these cases come from Region 1 (Greater Orleans) and 17% come from Region 9 (Northshore), LDH reports.

As of Friday, February 26, there have been 925,991 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 63,569 vaccine series have been initiated. These numbers will be updated again on Tuesday, March 2.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Gov John Bel Edward's announced that beginning Monday, February 22, teachers & support staff working at K-12 schools & daycares, non-emergency medical transportation staff, pregnant persons and people 55-64 years old with one or more health condition will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

LDH reports that 408,463 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 02/22/21).

Since Friday, 38,219 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 5,969,278. Of the tests reported today, 32,027 were PCR tests and 6,192 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 630 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 21 from Friday), and 91 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 178 new cases and 5 new deaths since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,077 cases (up 23) | 185 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,459 cases (up 160) | 354 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,298 cases (up 16) | 78 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,470 cases (up 18) | 145 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,874 cases (up 9) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,588 cases (up 40) | 262 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,291 cases (up 20) | 243 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,843 cases (up 9) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,136 cases (up 22) | 120 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,860 (up 24) | 107 deaths (up 1)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of Feb. 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 898 and there have been 26 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 671 are confirmed cases and 227 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 428,592. The current total death count is 9,587.

The collection dates for most of these cases (92%) fall between February 18 and February 25, 2021. 94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Friday, February 26, there have been 925,991 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 63,569 vaccine series have been initiated. These numbers will be updated again on Tuesday, March 2.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Gov John Bel Edward's announced that beginning Monday, February 22, teachers & support staff working at K-12 schools & daycares, non-emergency medical transportation staff, pregnant persons and people 55-64 years old with one or more health condition will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

LDH reports that 408,463 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 02/22/21).

Since Thursday, 25,995 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 5,931,059. Of the tests reported today, 23,362 were PCR tests and 2,633 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 651 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 28 from Thursday), and 95 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 178 new cases and 5 new deaths since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,054 cases (down 7) | 185 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 19,299 cases (up 118) | 354 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,282 cases (up 5) | 78 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,452 cases (up 10) | 145 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,865 cases (up 4) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,548 cases (up 11) | 261 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,271 cases (up 7) | 243 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 4,834 cases (up 9) | 112 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,114 cases (up 1) | 120 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,836 (up 13) | 106 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of Feb. 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 779 and there have been 33 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 624 are confirmed cases and 155 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 427,689. The current total death count is 9,561.

The collection dates for most of these cases (90%) fall between February 17 and February 24, 2021. 94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, February 25, there have been 925,991 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 63,569 vaccine series have been initiated. These numbers will be updated again on Tuesday, March 2.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Gov John Bel Edward's announced that beginning Monday, February 22, teachers & support staff working at K-12 schools & daycares, non-emergency medical transportation staff, pregnant persons and people 55-64 years old with one or more health condition will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

LDH reports that 408,463 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 02/22/21).

Since Wednesday, 55,753 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 5,905,064. Of the tests reported today, 53,072 were PCR tests and 2,681 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 679 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 8 from Wednesday), and 100 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 133 new cases and 5 new deaths since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,061 cases (up 4) | 183 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,181 cases (up 44) | 354 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,277 cases (down 3) | 78 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,442 cases (up 8) | 145 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,861 cases (no change) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,511 cases (up 26) | 260 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,264 cases (up 12) | 241 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,825 cases (up 14) | 112 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 4,113 cases (up 17) | 120 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,823 (up 8) | 106 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of Feb. 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 879 and there have been 25 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 526 are confirmed cases and 353 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 426,925. The current total death count is 9,528.

The collection dates for most of these cases (83%) fall between February 16 and February 23, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Tuesday, February 23, there have been 857,963 vaccinations administered. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 60,821 vaccine series have been initiated. These numbers will be updated again on Thursday, February 25.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those 65 years old and up and others within the current priority. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Gov John Bel Edward's announced that beginning Monday, February 22, teachers & support staff working at K-12 schools & daycares, non-emergency medical transportation staff, pregnant persons and people 55-64 years old with one or more health condition will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

LDH reports that 408,463 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 02/22/21).

Since Tuesday, 27,057 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 5,849,311. Of the tests reported today, 21,395 were PCR tests and 5,662 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 687 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 28 from Tuesday), and 102 of those patients were on ventilators (down 9 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 122 new cases and 0 new deaths since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,057 cases (up 17) | 183 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 19,137 cases (up 41) | 351 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,280 cases (up 11) | 77 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,434 cases (up 5) | 145 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,861 cases (up 18) | 84 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,485 cases (up 4) | 260 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,252 cases (up 15) | 241 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,811 cases (down 2) | 111 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,096 cases (no change) | 120 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,815 (up 11) | 106 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

