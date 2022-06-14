COVID-19: State update - 1,279,458 coronavirus cases, 17,362 deaths

As of June 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,357 and there has been 1 new death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,279,458. The current total death count is 17,362.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 442 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 71,523 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 53 percent of cases and 40 percent of deaths from May 26 to June 1, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 63 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,504 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,084,914 doses, including 2,480,038 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 320,415 vaccine series have been initiated and 291,224 (48.05% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,163,651 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 332 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 28 from Monday). Of those patients, 3 were on ventilators (down 3 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 456 new cases and 0 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 16,147 cases (up 33) | 295 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 55,901 cases (up 86) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,537 cases (up 9) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,584 cases (up 41) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 7,056 cases (up 7) | 159 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 64,449 cases (up 155)| 503 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,744 cases (up 50) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,244 cases (up 23) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,807 cases (up 28) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,650 (up 24) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————

FROM MONDAY

As of June 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,303 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,277,101. The current total death count is 17,361.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 394 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 71,081 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 53 percent of cases and 40 percent of deaths from May 26 to June 1, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 64 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,504 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,084,914 doses, including 2,480,038 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 320,415 vaccine series have been initiated and 291,224 (48.05% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,163,651 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 304 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 29 from Friday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (down 4 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 399 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 16,114 cases (up 24) | 295 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 55,815 cases (up 106) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,529 cases (up 10) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,543 cases (up 26) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 7,049 cases (up 9) | 159 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 64,294 cases (up 120)| 503 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,694 cases (up 42) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,221 cases (up 16) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,779 cases (up 21) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,626 (up 25) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of June 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,981 and there has been 1 new death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,274,798. The current total death count is 17,356.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 331 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 70,687 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 53 percent of cases and 40 percent of deaths from May 26 to June 1, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,455 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,082,410 doses, including 2,478,808 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 320,240 vaccine series have been initiated and 291,072 (48.03% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,157,100 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 275 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 9 from Thursday). Of those patients, 10 were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 260 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 16,090 cases (up 22) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 55,709 cases (up 68) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,519 cases (up 1) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,517 cases (up 23) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 7,040 cases (up 5) | 159 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 64,174 cases (up 71)| 503 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,652 cases (up 28) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,205 cases (up 11) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,758 cases (up 17) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,601 (up 14) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————

FROM THURSDAY

As of June 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,759 and there has been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,272,817. The current total death count is 17,355.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 303 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 70,356 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 53 percent of cases and 40 percent of deaths from May 26 to June 1, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,455 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,082,410 doses, including 2,478,808 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 320,240 vaccine series have been initiated and 291,072 (48.03% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,157,100 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 266 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 22 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 11 were on ventilators (no change from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 210 new cases and 0 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 16,068 cases (up 22) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 55,641 cases (up 38) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,518 cases (up 7) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,494 cases (up 24) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 7,035 cases (up 9) | 158 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 64,103 cases (up 61)| 503 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,624 cases (up 29) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,194 cases (up 3) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,741 cases (up 9) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,587 (up 8) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of June 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,557 and there has been 1 new death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,271,058. The current total death count is 17,351.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 267 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 70,053 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 53 percent of cases and 40 percent of deaths from May 26 to June 1, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 65 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,672 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,079,955 doses, including 2,477,599 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 320,096 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,916 (48% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,150,013 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 244 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 2 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 11 were on ventilators (up 1 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 227 new cases and 0 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 16,046 cases (up 9) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 55,603 cases (up 42) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,511 cases (up 3) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,470 cases (up 16) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 7,026 cases (up 6) | 158 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 64,042 cases (up 71)| 503 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,595 cases (up 23) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,191 cases (up 12) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,732 cases (up 21) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,579 (up 24) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————

FROM TUESDAY

As of June 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,868 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,269,501. The current total death count is 17,350.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 327 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 69,786 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 52 percent of cases and 42 percent of deaths from May 19 to May 25, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,672 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,079,955 doses, including 2,477,599 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 320,096 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,916 (48% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,150,013 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 246 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 27 from Monday). Of those patients, 10 were on ventilators (up 4 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 287 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 16,037 cases (up 24) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 55,561 cases (up 55) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,508 cases (up 13) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,454 cases (up 25) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 7,020 cases (up 3) | 158 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 63,971cases (up 91)| 503 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,572 cases (up 36) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,179 cases (up 10) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,711 cases (up 6) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,555 (up 24) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————

FROM MONDAY

As of June 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,408 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,267,633. The current total death count is 17,345.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 424 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 69,459 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 52 percent of cases and 42 percent of deaths from May 19 to May 25, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 66 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,672 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,079,955 doses, including 2,477,599 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 320,096 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,916 (48% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,150,013 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 219 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 5 from Friday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (down 2 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 301 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 16,024 cases (up 15) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 55,506 cases (up 94) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,495 cases (up 6) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,429 cases (up 25) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 7,017 cases (up 5) | 158 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 63,880 cases (up 73)| 502 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,536 cases (up 36) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,169 cases (up 6) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,705 cases (up 16) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,531 (up 25) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of June 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,021 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,265,225. The current total death count is 17,341.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 393 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 69,035 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 52 percent of cases and 42 percent of deaths from May 19 to May 25, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 63 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,025 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,077,283 doses, including 2,476,331 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 319,957 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,784 (47.98% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,142,589 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 214 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 8 from Thursday). Of those patients, 8 were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 226 new cases and 0 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 16,009 cases (up 9) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 55,412 cases (up 64) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,489 cases (up 4) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,404 cases (up 19) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 7,012 cases (up 7) | 158 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 63,807 cases (up 76)| 501 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,500 cases (up 19) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,163 cases (up 15) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,689 cases (up 8) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,506 (up 5) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————

FROM THURSDAY

As of June 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,372 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,263,204. The current total death count is 17,337.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 235 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 68,642 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 52 percent of cases and 42 percent of deaths from May 19 to May 25, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 64 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,025 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,077,283 doses, including 2,476,331 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 319,957 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,784 (47.98% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,142,589 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 206 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 12 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 7 were on ventilators (up 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 201 new cases and 0 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 16,000 cases (up 14) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 55,348 cases (up 28) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,485 cases (up 6) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,385 cases (up 14) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 7,005 cases (up 10) | 158 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 63,731 cases (up 67)| 501 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,481 cases (up 23) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,148 cases (up 14) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,681 cases (up 9) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,501 (up 16) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of June 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,102 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,261,832. The current total death count is 17,332.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 327 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 68,407 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 52 percent of cases and 42 percent of deaths from May 19 to May 25, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 65 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,469 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,075,258 doses, including 2,475,337 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 319,824 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,666 (47.96% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,136,872 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 194 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 3 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (down 7 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 321 new cases and 0 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,986 cases (up 9) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 55,320 cases (up 46) | 708 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,479 cases (up 12) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,371 cases (up 57) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,995 cases (up 7) | 158 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 63,664 cases (up 92)| 501 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,458 cases (up 30) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,134 cases (up 12) | 190 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,672 cases (up 18) | 263 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,485 (up 31) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

