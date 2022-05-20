COVID-19: State update - 1,250,429 coronavirus cases, 17,313 deaths

As of May 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,138 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,250,429. The current total death count is 17,313.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 193 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 66,540 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 49 percent of cases and 58 percent of deaths from May 5 to May 11, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,645 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,067,334 doses, including 2,471,355 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 319,298 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,159 (47.88% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,015,536 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 116 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 1 from Thursday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (no change from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 184 new cases and 2 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,928 cases (up 7) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,989 cases (up 51) | 707 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,420 cases (up 2) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,212 cases (up 9) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,957 cases (up 7) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 63,142 cases (up 60)| 501 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,351 cases (up 11) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,051 cases (up 20) | 189 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,575 cases (up 7) | 263 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 15,373 (up 10) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————

FROM THURSDAY

As of May 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,367 and there have been 2 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,249,292. The current total death count is 17,309.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 201 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 66,374 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 49 percent of cases and 48 percent of deaths from May 5 to May 11, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,645 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,067,334 doses, including 2,471,355 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 319,298 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,159 (47.88% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,015,536 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 115 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 1 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (no change from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 180 new cases and 0 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,921 cases (up 1) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,938 cases (up 17) | 707 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,418 cases (up 10) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,203 cases (up 11) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,950 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 63,082 cases (up 82)| 501 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,340 cases (up 17) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,031 cases (up 20) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,568 cases (up 12) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,363 (up 9) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of May 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,260 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,247,925. The current total death count is 17,307.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 178 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 66,146 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 49 percent of cases and 48 percent of deaths from May 5 to May 11, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,608 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,064,689 doses, including 2,470,032 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 319,152 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,016 (47.85% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,013,200 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 114 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 18 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (up 1 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 102 new cases and 0 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,920 cases (up 5) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,921 cases (up 20) | 707 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,408 cases (up 2) | 160 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,192 cases (up 16) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,949 cases (up 2) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 63,000 cases (up 30)| 501 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,323 cases (up 8) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,011 cases (up 5) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,556 cases (up 10) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,354 (up 4) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————

FROM TUESDAY

As of May 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 889 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,246,665. The current total death count is 17,301.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 148 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,968 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 50 percent of deaths from April 28 to May 4, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,608 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,064,689 doses, including 2,470,032 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 319,152 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,016 (47.85% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,013,200 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 96 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (no change from Monday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (up 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 120 new cases and 3 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,915 cases (up 7) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,899 cases (up 12) | 707 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,406 cases (up 3) | 160 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 19,176 cases (up 13) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,947 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,970 cases (up 41)| 501 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,315 cases (up 29) | 415 deaths (down 1)

St. Martin - 13,006 cases (up 2) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,546 cases (up 8) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,350 (up 5) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————

FROM MONDAY

As of May 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,353 and there have been 2 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,245,776. The current total death count is 17,297.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 203 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,820 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 50 percent of deaths from April 28 to May 4, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,608 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,064,689 doses, including 2,470,032 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 319,152 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,016 (47.85% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,013,200 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 96 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 31 from Friday). Of those patients, 4 were on ventilators (down 1 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 166 new cases and 0 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,908 cases (up 2) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,887 cases (up 25) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,403 cases (up 6) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,163 cases (up 14) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,947 cases (up 5) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,928 cases (up 55)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,296 cases (up 17) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,004 cases (up 19) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,538 cases (up 12) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,345 (up 11) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of May 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 730 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,244,423. The current total death count is 17,295.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 100 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,617 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 50 percent of deaths from April 28 to May 4, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,412 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,062,081 doses, including 2,468,711 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,973 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,831 (47.82% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,010,851 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 65 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 2 from Thursday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 85 new cases and 0 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,906 cases (up 1) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,862 cases (up 11) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,398 cases (no change) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,149 cases (up 7) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,942 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,873 cases (up 44)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,279 cases (up 4) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,985 cases (up 8) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,526 cases (up 4) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,334 (up 6) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY

As of May 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 884 and there have been 1 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,243,693. The current total death count is 17,291.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 117 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,571 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 50 percent of deaths from April 28 to May 4, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 67 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,412 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,062,081 doses, including 2,468,711 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,973 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,831 (47.82% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,010,851 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 67 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 1 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 4 were on ventilators (no change from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 91 new cases and 0 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,905 cases (up 1) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,851 cases (up 26) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,398 cases (up 1) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,142 cases (up 8) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,942 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,829 cases (up 27)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,275 cases (up 11) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,977 cases (up 5) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,522 cases (up 6) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,328 (up 5) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of May 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 708 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,242,809. The current total death count is 17,290.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 98 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,400 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 50 percent of deaths from April 28 to May 4, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,059,669 doses, including 2,467,425 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,814 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,685 (47.8% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,008,736 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 68 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 10 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 4 were on ventilators (up 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 62 new cases and 0 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,904 cases (up 2) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,825 cases (up 9) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,397 cases (up 2) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,134 cases (up 14) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,941 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,802 cases (up 22)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,264 cases (up 5) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,972 cases (up 2) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,516 cases (up 3) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,323 (up 3) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————-

FROM TUESDAY

As of May 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 597 and there have been 1 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,242,101. The current total death count is 17,286.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 89 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,302 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 54 percent of deaths from April 21 to April 27, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 60 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,059,669 doses, including 2,467,425 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,814 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,685 (47.8% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,008,736 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 58 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 1 from Monday). Of those patients, 1 were on ventilators (down 4 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 64 new cases and 0 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,902 cases (up 1) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,816 cases (up 15) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,395 cases (up 3) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,120 cases (up 15) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,941 cases (up 3) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,780 cases (up 13)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,259 cases (up 7) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,970 cases (up 1) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,513 cases (up 1) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,320 (up 5) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————

FROM MONDAY

As of May 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 966 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,241,504. The current total death count is 17,285.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 135 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,078 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 54 percent of deaths from April 21 to April 27, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 61 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,059,669 doses, including 2,467,425 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,814 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,685 (47.8% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,008,736 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 59 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 8 from Friday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (down 1 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 96 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,901 cases (up 1) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,799 cases (up 19) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,392 cases (up 2) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,105 cases (up 9) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,938 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,767 cases (up 49)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,252 cases (up 7) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,969 cases (up 3) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,512 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,315 (up 3) | 224 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of May 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 545 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,240,538. The current total death count is 17,276.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 90 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,988 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 54 percent of deaths from April 21 to April 27, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 60 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,849 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,057,142 doses, including 2,466,049 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,683 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,578 (47.78% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,006,742 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 67 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 5 from Thursday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (no change from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 36 new cases and 0 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,900 cases (up 4) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,780 cases (up 6) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,390 cases (no change) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,096 cases (up 3) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,937 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,718 cases (up 15)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,245 cases (up 3) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,966 cases (no change) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,510 cases (up 3) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,312 (up 2) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

