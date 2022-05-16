COVID-19: State update - 1,245,776 coronavirus cases, 17,297 deaths

As of May 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,353 and there have been 2 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,245,776. The current total death count is 17,297.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 203 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,820 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 50 percent of deaths from April 28 to May 4, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,608 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,064,689 doses, including 2,470,032 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 319,152 vaccine series have been initiated and 290,016 (47.85% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,013,200 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 96 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 31 from Friday). Of those patients, 4 were on ventilators (down 1 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 166 new cases and 0 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,908 cases (up 2) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,887 cases (up 25) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,403 cases (up 6) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,163 cases (up 14) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,947 cases (up 5) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,928 cases (up 55)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,296 cases (up 17) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 13,004 cases (up 19) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,538 cases (up 12) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,345 (up 11) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of May 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 730 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,244,423. The current total death count is 17,295.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 100 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,617 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 50 percent of deaths from April 28 to May 4, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,412 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,062,081 doses, including 2,468,711 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,973 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,831 (47.82% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,010,851 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 65 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 2 from Thursday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 85 new cases and 0 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,906 cases (up 1) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,862 cases (up 11) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,398 cases (no change) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,149 cases (up 7) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,942 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,873 cases (up 44)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,279 cases (up 4) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,985 cases (up 8) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,526 cases (up 4) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,334 (up 6) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY

As of May 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 884 and there have been 1 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,243,693. The current total death count is 17,291.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 117 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,571 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 50 percent of deaths from April 28 to May 4, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 67 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,412 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,062,081 doses, including 2,468,711 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,973 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,831 (47.82% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,010,851 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 67 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 1 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 4 were on ventilators (no change from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 91 new cases and 0 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,905 cases (up 1) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,851 cases (up 26) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,398 cases (up 1) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,142 cases (up 8) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,942 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,829 cases (up 27)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,275 cases (up 11) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,977 cases (up 5) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,522 cases (up 6) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,328 (up 5) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of May 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 708 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,242,809. The current total death count is 17,290.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 98 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,400 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 50 percent of deaths from April 28 to May 4, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,059,669 doses, including 2,467,425 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,814 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,685 (47.8% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,008,736 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 68 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 10 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 4 were on ventilators (up 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 62 new cases and 0 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,904 cases (up 2) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,825 cases (up 9) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,397 cases (up 2) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,134 cases (up 14) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,941 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,802 cases (up 22)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,264 cases (up 5) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,972 cases (up 2) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,516 cases (up 3) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,323 (up 3) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————-

FROM TUESDAY

As of May 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 597 and there have been 1 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,242,101. The current total death count is 17,286.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 89 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,302 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 54 percent of deaths from April 21 to April 27, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 60 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,059,669 doses, including 2,467,425 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,814 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,685 (47.8% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,008,736 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 58 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 1 from Monday). Of those patients, 1 were on ventilators (down 4 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 64 new cases and 0 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,902 cases (up 1) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,816 cases (up 15) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,395 cases (up 3) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,120 cases (up 15) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,941 cases (up 3) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,780 cases (up 13)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,259 cases (up 7) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,970 cases (up 1) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,513 cases (up 1) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,320 (up 5) | 224 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————

FROM MONDAY

As of May 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 966 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,241,504. The current total death count is 17,285.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 135 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 65,078 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 54 percent of deaths from April 21 to April 27, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 61 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,059,669 doses, including 2,467,425 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,814 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,685 (47.8% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,008,736 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 59 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 8 from Friday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (down 1 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 96 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,901 cases (up 1) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,799 cases (up 19) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,392 cases (up 2) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,105 cases (up 9) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,938 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,767 cases (up 49)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,252 cases (up 7) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,969 cases (up 3) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,512 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,315 (up 3) | 224 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of May 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 545 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,240,538. The current total death count is 17,276.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 90 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,988 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 54 percent of deaths from April 21 to April 27, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 60 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,849 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,057,142 doses, including 2,466,049 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,683 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,578 (47.78% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,006,742 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 67 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 5 from Thursday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (no change from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 36 new cases and 0 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,900 cases (up 4) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,780 cases (up 6) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,390 cases (no change) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,096 cases (up 3) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,937 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,718 cases (up 15)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,245 cases (up 3) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,966 cases (no change) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,510 cases (up 3) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,312 (up 2) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————

FROM THURSDAY

As of May 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 524 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,239,993. The current total death count is 17,273.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 82 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,988 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 54 percent of deaths from April 21 to April 27, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 63 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,849 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,057,142 doses, including 2,466,049 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,683 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,578 (47.78% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,006,742 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 62 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 8 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (up 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 52 new cases and 0 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,896 cases (up 2) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,774 cases (up 10) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,390 cases (up 1) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,093 cases (up 6) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,937 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,703 cases (up 24)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,242 cases (up 4) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,966 cases (up 3) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,507 cases (no change) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,310 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of May 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 406 and there have been 2 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,239,469. The current total death count is 17,270.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 55 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,906 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 48 percent of cases and 54 percent of deaths from April 21 to April 27, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 57 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,322 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,054,291 doses, including 2,464,482 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,550 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,399 (47.75% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,004,639 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 54 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 14 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 3 were on ventilators (down 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 35 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,894 cases (up 2) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,764 cases (up 10) | 706 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,389 cases (no change) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,087 cases (up 5) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,936 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,679 cases (up 8)| 500 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,238 cases (up 5) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,963 cases (up 2) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,507 cases (up 3) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,305 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————

FROM TUESDAY

As of May 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 506 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,239,063. The current total death count is 17,268.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 67 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,851 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 37 percent of deaths from April 14 to April 20, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 65 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,322 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,054,291 doses, including 2,464,482 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,550 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,399 (47.75% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,004,639 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 68 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 7 from Monday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (down 2 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 60 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,892 cases (up 3) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,754 cases (up 9) | 706 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,389 cases (up 1) | 159 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,082 cases (up 5) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,936 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,671 cases (up 29)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,233 cases (up 6) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,961 cases (up 1) | 188 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,504 cases (up 4) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,305 (up 2) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————————

FROM MONDAY

As of May 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 546 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,238,557. The current total death count is 17,262.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 70 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,784 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 37 percent of deaths from April 14 to April 20, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,322 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,054,291 doses, including 2,464,482 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,550 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,399 (47.75% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,004,639 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 61 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (no change from Friday). Of those patients, 7 were on ventilators (up 1 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 33 new cases and 3 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,889 cases (no change) | 294 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,745 cases (up 14) | 706 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,388 cases (no change) | 159 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 19,077 cases (up 1) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,936 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,642 cases (up 12)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,227 cases (up 6) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,960 cases (no change) | 188 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,500 cases (no change) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,303 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel