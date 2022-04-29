COVID-19: State update - 1,238,011 coronavirus cases, 17,248 deaths

As of April 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 372 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,238,011. The current total death count is 17,248.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 51 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,714 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 37 percent of deaths from April 14 to April 20, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 74 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,609 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,051,969 doses, including 2,463,270 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,428 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,286 (47.73% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,002,674 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 61 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (Down 1 from Thursday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (No change from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 26 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,889 cases (no change) | 294 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 54,731 cases (up 5) | 705 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,388 cases (no change) | 158 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,076 cases (up 6) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,936 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,630 cases (up 8)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,221 cases (up 5) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,960 cases (up 1) | 187 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,500 cases (no change) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,303 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————————

AS OF THURSDAY

As of April 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 318 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,237,639. The current total death count is 17,244.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 44 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,663 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 37 percent of deaths from April 14 to April 20, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 66 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,609 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,051,969 doses, including 2,463,270 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,428 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,286 (47.73% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,002,674 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 62 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 6 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (up 4 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 44 new cases and 2 new death reported since Wednesday

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,889 cases (up 1) | 293 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 54,726 cases (up 13) | 705 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,388 cases (no change) | 158 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,070 cases (up 2) | 263 deaths (down 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,622 cases (up 16)| 499 deaths (down 1)

St. Landry - 22,216 cases (up 5) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,959 cases (up 4) | 187 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,500 cases (up 1) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,302 (up 2) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of April 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 325 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,237, 321. The current total death count is 17,240.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 40 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,619 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 37 percent of deaths from April 14 to April 20, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 79 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,887 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,049,360 doses, including 2,461,886 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,326 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,112 (47.68% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,000,514 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 56 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 3 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 1 were on ventilators (up 1 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 31 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,888 cases (up 2) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,713 cases (up 6) | 705 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,388 cases (no change) | 158 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,068 cases (up 1) | 263 deaths (down 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,606 cases (up 8)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,211 cases (up 3) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,955 cases (up 5) | 187 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,498 cases (up 4) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,300 (up 2) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

———————————————

FROM TUESDAY

As of April 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 265 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,236,996. The current total death count is 17,235.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 32 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,579 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 52 percent of deaths from April 7 to April 13, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 78 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,887 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,049,360 doses, including 2,461,886 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,326 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,112 (47.68% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,000,514 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 59 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 21 from Monday). Of those patients, 0 were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 20 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,886 cases (up 5) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,707 cases (up 6) | 705 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,388 cases (no change) | 158 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,067 cases (up 2) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,598 cases (up 2)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,208 cases (up 2) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,950 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,494 cases (up 1) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,298 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————

FROM MONDAY

As of April 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 620 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,236,731. The current total death count is 17,229

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says of the newly reported COVID cases, 69 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,547 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 52 percent of deaths from April 7 to April 13, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 79 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 2,887 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,049,360 doses, including 2,461,886 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,326 vaccine series have been initiated and 289,112 (47.68% of the population) have been completed. A total of 1,000,514 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 38 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 18 from Friday). Of those patients, 1 were on ventilators (down 3 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 29 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,881 cases (up 3) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,701 cases (up 12) | 705 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,388 cases (up 1) | 158 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,065 cases (up 1) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,596 cases (up 9)| 500 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,206 cases (up 2) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,950 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,493 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,297 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of April 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 213 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,236,111. The current total death count is 17,223

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says of newly reported COVID cases, 22 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,456 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 52 percent of deaths from April 7 to April 13, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,006 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,046,473 doses, including 2,460,351 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,183 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,961 (47.68% of the population) have been completed. A total of 998,053 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 56 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 4 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 4 were on ventilators (up 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 27 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Increase since Wednesday

Acadia - 15,878 cases (no change) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,689 cases (up 10) | 705 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,387 cases (up 2) | 158 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,064 cases (up 2) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,587cases (up 4)| 500 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,204 cases (up 2) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,950 cases (up 1) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,491 cases (up 5) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,297 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————

KATC did not collect Data on Thursday

—————————————

As of April 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 262 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,235,683. The current total death count is 17,213.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 22 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,421 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 52 percent of deaths from April 7 to April 13, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,096 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,043,467 doses, including 2,458,767 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,982 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,746 (47.64% of the population) have been completed. A total of 995,598 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 52 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 1 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 2 were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 22 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,878 cases (up 2) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,679 cases (up 4) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,385 cases (up 2) | 158 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,062 cases (up 2) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,583 cases (up 9)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,202 cases (up 2) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,949 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,486 cases (up 1) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,296 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of April 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 228 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,235,421. The current total death count is 17,207.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 32 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,399 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 55 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from March 31 to April 6, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,096 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,043,467 doses, including 2,458,767 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,982 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,746 (47.64% of the population) have been completed. A total of 995,598 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 51 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 5 from Monday). Of those patients, 2 were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 17 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,876 cases (no change) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,675 cases (up 5) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,383 cases (no change) | 158 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 19,060 cases (no change) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,574 cases (up 2)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,200 cases (up 6) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,949 cases (up 1) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,485 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,296 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of April 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 543 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,235,193. The current total death count is 17,197.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 79 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,367 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 55 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from March 31 to April 6, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,096 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,043,467 doses, including 2,458,767 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,982 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,746 (47.64% of the population) have been completed. A total of 995,598 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 56 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 4 from Thursday). Of those patients, 3 were on ventilators (down 4 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 39 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,876 cases (up 2) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,670 cases (up 8) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,383 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,060 cases (up 3) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,572 cases (up 13)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,194 cases (up 4) | 416 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,948 cases (up 2) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,483 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,295 (up 3) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FRIDAY:

Numbers were not updated on Friday, April 15, 2022, in observance of the Easter holiday.

------------------------------------------------------------

