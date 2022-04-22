COVID-19: State update - 1,236,111 coronavirus cases, 17,223 deaths

As of April 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 213 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,236,111. The current total death count is 17,223

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says of newly reported COVID cases, 22 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,456 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 52 percent of deaths from April 7 to April 13, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,006 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,046,473 doses, including 2,460,351 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 318,183 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,961 (47.68% of the population) have been completed. A total of 998,053 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 56 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 4 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 4 were on ventilators (up 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 27 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Increase since Wednesday

Acadia - 15,878 cases (no change) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,689 cases (up 10) | 705 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,387 cases (up 2) | 158 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,064 cases (up 2) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,587cases (up 4)| 500 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,204 cases (up 2) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,950 cases (up 1) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,491 cases (up 5) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,297 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

KATC did not collect Data on Thursday

As of April 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 262 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,235,683. The current total death count is 17,213.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 22 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,421 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 51 percent of cases and 52 percent of deaths from April 7 to April 13, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,096 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,043,467 doses, including 2,458,767 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,982 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,746 (47.64% of the population) have been completed. A total of 995,598 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 52 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 1 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 2 were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 22 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,878 cases (up 2) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,679 cases (up 4) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,385 cases (up 2) | 158 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,062 cases (up 2) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,583 cases (up 9)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,202 cases (up 2) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,949 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,486 cases (up 1) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,296 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM TUESDAY:

As of April 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 228 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,235,421. The current total death count is 17,207.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 32 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,399 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 55 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from March 31 to April 6, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,096 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,043,467 doses, including 2,458,767 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,982 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,746 (47.64% of the population) have been completed. A total of 995,598 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 51 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 5 from Monday). Of those patients, 2 were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 17 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,876 cases (no change) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,675 cases (up 5) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,383 cases (no change) | 158 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 19,060 cases (no change) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,574 cases (up 2)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,200 cases (up 6) | 416 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,949 cases (up 1) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,485 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,296 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of April 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 543 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,235,193. The current total death count is 17,197.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 79 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,367 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 55 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from March 31 to April 6, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,096 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,043,467 doses, including 2,458,767 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,982 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,746 (47.64% of the population) have been completed. A total of 995,598 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 56 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 4 from Thursday). Of those patients, 3 were on ventilators (down 4 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 39 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,876 cases (up 2) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,670 cases (up 8) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,383 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,060 cases (up 3) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,572 cases (up 13)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,194 cases (up 4) | 416 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,948 cases (up 2) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,483 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,295 (up 3) | 223 deaths (no change)

FRIDAY:

Numbers were not updated on Friday, April 15, 2022, in observance of the Easter holiday.

THURSDAY:

As of April 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 504 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Thursday's update, according to LDH, included a backlog of 338 cases reported to the state.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,234,650. The current total death count is 17,194.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

The number of COVID reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior) was not updated on Thursday. So far, 64,231 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 55 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from March 31 to April 6, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 67 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,096 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,041,087 doses, including 2,457,588 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,869 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,608 (47.62% of the population) have been completed. A total of 993,637 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 60 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (no change from Wednesday). Of those patients, 7 were on ventilators (up 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 301 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,874 cases (up 11) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,662 cases (up 4) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,382 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,057 cases (up 1) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,934 cases (up 2) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,559 cases (up 227)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,190 cases (up 4) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,946 cases (up 3) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,481 cases (up 4) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,292 (up 44) | 223 deaths (no change)

