COVID-19: State update - 1,235,193 coronavirus cases, 17,197 deaths

As of April 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 543 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,235,193. The current total death count is 17,197.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 79 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,367 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 55 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from March 31 to April 6, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,096 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,043,467 doses, including 2,458,767 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,982 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,746 (47.64% of the population) have been completed. A total of 995,598 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 56 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 4 from Thursday). Of those patients, 3 were on ventilators (down 4 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 39 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,876 cases (up 2) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,670 cases (up 8) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,383 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,060 cases (up 3) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,935 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,572 cases (up 13)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,194 cases (up 4) | 416 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,948 cases (up 2) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,483 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,295 (up 3) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————-

FRIDAY:

Numbers were not updated on Friday, April 15, 2022, in observance of the Easter holiday.

——————————————————-

THURSDAY:

As of April 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 504 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Thursday's update, according to LDH, included a backlog of 338 cases reported to the state.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,234,650. The current total death count is 17,194.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

The number of COVID reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior) was not updated on Thursday. So far, 64,231 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 55 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from March 31 to April 6, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 67 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,096 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,041,087 doses, including 2,457,588 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,869 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,608 (47.62% of the population) have been completed. A total of 993,637 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 60 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (no change from Wednesday). Of those patients, 7 were on ventilators (up 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 301 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,874 cases (up 11) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,662 cases (up 4) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,382 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,057 cases (up 1) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,934 cases (up 2) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,559 cases (up 227)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,190 cases (up 4) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,946 cases (up 3) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,481 cases (up 4) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,292 (up 44) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of April 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 275 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,234,146. The current total death count is 17,191.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 40 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,231 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 55 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from March 31 to April 6, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 65 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,178 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,037,991 doses, including 2,455,999 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,664 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,416 (47.59% of the population) have been completed. A total of 991,081 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 60 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (no change from Tuesday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 27 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Tuesday .

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,863 cases (up 1) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,658 cases (up 5) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,381 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,056 cases (no change) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,332 cases (up 4)| 499 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,186 cases (up 12) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,943 cases (up 2) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,477 cases (up 3) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,248 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of April 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 198 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,233,871. The current total death count is 17,185.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 30 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,191 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 51 percent of deaths from March 24 to March 30, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 67 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,178 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,037,991 doses, including 2,455,999 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,664 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,416 (47.59% of the population) have been completed. A total of 991,081 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 60 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 4 from Monday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 25 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday .

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,862 cases (up 1) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,653 cases (up 8) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,381 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,056 cases (up 3) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,328 cases (up 4)| 499 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,174 cases (up 4) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,941 cases (up 2) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,474 cases (up 1) | 262 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,248 (up 2) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of April 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 194 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,233,673. The current total death count is 17,182.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 20 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,161 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 51 percent of deaths from March 24 to March 30, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,178 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,037,991 doses, including 2,455,999 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,664 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,416 (47.59% of the population) have been completed. A total of 991,081 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 56 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 4 from Friday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (no change from Friday ).

Across Acadiana, there were 28 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday .

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,861 cases (up 2) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,645 cases (up 6) | 704 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,381 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,053 cases (up 3) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,324 cases (up 7)| 498 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,170 cases (up 5) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,939 cases (up 1) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,473 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 15,246 (up 2) | 223 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel