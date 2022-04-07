COVID-19: State update - 1,233,356 coronavirus cases, 17,175 deaths

As of April 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 131 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,233,356. The current total death count is 17,175.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 17 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,118 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 51 percent of deaths from March 24 to March 30, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 79 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,162 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,034,813 doses, including 2,454,285 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,493 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,237 (47.56% of the population) have been completed. A total of 988,298 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 52 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 9 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (no change from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 16 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,859 cases (no change) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,635 cases (up 7) | 704 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,381 cases (up 1) | 157 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 19,049 cases (no change) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,312 cases (up 5)| 498 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,165 cases (no change) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,937 cases (up 2) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,469 cases (no change) | 261 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,244 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of April 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 217 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,233,225. The current total death count is 17,162.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 27 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,101 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 51 percent of deaths from March 24 to March 30, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,730 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,031,651 doses, including 2,452,568 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,313 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,030 (47.53% of the population) have been completed. A total of 985,768 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 61 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 6 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 5 were on ventilators (down 1 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 20 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,859 cases (up 1) | 292 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,628 cases (up 10) | 703 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,380 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,049 cases (no change) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,307 cases (up 5)| 498 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,165 cases (up 2) | 415 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,935 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,469 cases (up 2) | 261 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,243 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of April 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 246 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,233,008. The current total death count is 17,154.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 56 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,074 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 49 percent of deaths from March 17 to March 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,730 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,031,651 doses, including 2,452,568 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,313 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,030 (47.53% of the population) have been completed. A total of 985,768 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 67 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 6 from Monday). Of those patients, 6 were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 11 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,858 cases (no change) | 292 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 54,618 cases (up 1) | 703 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,380 cases (up 2) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,049 cases (up 1) | 264 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 157 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 62,302 cases (up 3)| 498 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,163 cases (no change) | 414 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,935 cases (up 2) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,467 cases (up 1) | 261 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,243 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of April 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 249 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,232,762. The current total death count is 17,146.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 42 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 64,018 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 49 percent of deaths from March 17 to March 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,730 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,031,651 doses, including 2,452,568 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,313 vaccine series have been initiated and 288,030 (47.53% of the population) have been completed. A total of 985,768 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 73 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 6 from Friday). Of those patients, 7 were on ventilators (no change from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 33 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,858 cases (up 4) | 291 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 54,617 cases (up 7) | 702 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,378 cases (up 2) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,048 cases (up 2) | 264 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,299 cases (up 12)| 497 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,163 cases (up 2) | 414 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,933 cases (up 1) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,466 cases (up 1) | 261 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,242 (up 2) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of April 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 91 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,232,513. The current total death count is 17,138.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 18 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,976 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 49 percent of deaths from March 17 to March 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,093 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,027,921 doses, including 2,450,557 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,133 vaccine series have been initiated and 287,805 (47.49% of the population) have been completed. A total of 982,609 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 79 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 1 from Thursday). Of those patients, 7 were on ventilators (no change from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 10 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,854 cases (up no change) | 290 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,610 cases (up 5) | 702 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,376 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,046 cases (no change) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,287 cases (up 3)| 497 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,161 cases (no change) | 414 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,932 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,465 cases (up 1) | 261 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,240 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 31, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 165 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,232,422. The current total death count is 17,127.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 30 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,958 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 49 percent of deaths from March 17 to March 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,093 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,027,921 doses, including 2,450,557 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,133 vaccine series have been initiated and 287,805 (47.49% of the population) have been completed. A total of 982,609 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 80 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 4 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 7 were on ventilators (no change from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 22 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,854 cases (up 11) | 290 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,605 cases (up 9) | 702 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,376 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,046 cases (no change) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,284 cases (up 1)| 496 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,161 cases (no change) | 414 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,932 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,464 cases (up 1) | 261 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 15,239 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

