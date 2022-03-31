COVID-19: State update - 1,232,422 coronavirus cases, 17,127 deaths

As of March 31, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 165 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,232,422. The current total death count is 17,127.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 30 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,958 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 49 percent of deaths from March 17 to March 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,093 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,027,921 doses, including 2,450,557 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 317,133 vaccine series have been initiated and 287,805 (47.49% of the population) have been completed. A total of 982,609 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 80 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 4 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 7 were on ventilators (no change from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 22 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,854 cases (up 11) | 290 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,605 cases (up 9) | 702 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,376 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,046 cases (no change) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,284 cases (up 1)| 496 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,161 cases (no change) | 414 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,932 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,464 cases (up 1) | 261 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 15,239 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 129 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,232,257. The current total death count is 17,117.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 14 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,928 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 49 percent of deaths from March 17 to March 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 67 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,420 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,024,828 doses, including 2,448,794 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 316,969 vaccine series have been initiated and 287,601 (47.45% of the population) have been completed. A total of 980,174 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 84 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 7 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 7 were on ventilators (down 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 11 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,843 cases (up 2) | 290 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,596 cases (up 4) | 702 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,376 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,046 cases (no change) | 263 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,932 cases (up 1) | 156 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,283 cases (up 3)| 495 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,161 cases (no change) | 413 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,932 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,463 cases (up 1) | 260 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,239 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 84 and there have been 18 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,232,128. The current total death count is 17,104.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 6 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,914 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 60 percent of deaths from March 10 to March 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,420 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,024,828 doses, including 2,448,794 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 316,969 vaccine series have been initiated and 287,601 (47.45% of the population) have been completed. A total of 980,174 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 91 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 2 from Monday). Of those patients, 9 were on ventilators (no change from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 16 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,841 cases (no change) | 290 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,592 cases (up 2) | 702 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,376 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,046 cases (no change) | 263 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,931 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,280 cases (up 10)| 494 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,161 cases (up 3) | 413 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,932 cases (no change) | 186 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,462 cases (up 1) | 260 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,239 (no change) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 198 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,232,044. The current total death count is 17,086.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 24 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,908 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 60 percent of deaths from March 10 to March 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 75 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 3,420 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,024,828 doses, including 2,448,794 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 316,969 vaccine series have been initiated and 287,601 (47.45% of the population) have been completed. A total of 980,174 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 89 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 20 from Friday). Of those patients, 9 were on ventilators (up 1 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 24 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,841 cases (up 1) | 290 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,590 cases (up 2) | 701 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,376 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,046 cases (up 3) | 262 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,931 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,270 cases (up 8)| 493 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,158 cases (up 4) | 413 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,932 cases (up 2) | 185 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,461 cases (up 3) | 260 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,239 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of March 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 170 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,231,846 The current total death count is 17,076.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 14 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,884 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 60 percent of deaths from March 10 to March 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 74 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,050 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,017,994 doses, including 2,445,073 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 316,613 vaccine series have been initiated and 287,236 (47.39% of the population) have been completed. A total of 974,841 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 109 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 22 from Thursday). Of those patients, 8 were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 58 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,840 cases (up 2) | 290 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,588 cases (up 4) | 701 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,376 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,043 cases (up 3) | 262 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,931 cases (no change) | 156 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,262 cases (up 40)| 493 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,154 cases (up 1) | 413 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,930 cases (up 5) | 185 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,458 cases (no change) | 260 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,238 (up 3) | 223 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 120 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,231,676 The current total death count is 17,065.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 11 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,870 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 58 percent of cases and 60 percent of deaths from March 10 to March 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 74 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,050 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,017,994 doses, including 2,445,073 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 316,613 vaccine series have been initiated and 287,236 (47.39% of the population) have been completed. A total of 974,841 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 131 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 4 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 9 were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 27 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,838 cases (no change) | 290 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 54,584 cases (up 5) | 701 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,376 cases (up 1) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,040 cases (up 2) | 262 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,931 cases (up 1) | 156 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,222 cases (up 12)| 493 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 22,153 cases (up 2) | 412 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,925 cases (up 2) | 185 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,458 cases (up 1) | 260 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,235 (up 1) | 223 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

