COVID-19: State update - 1,230,609 coronavirus cases, 16,960 deaths

As of March 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 190 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,230,609 The current total death count is 16,960.

On January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 22 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,743 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 53 percent of cases and 55 percent of deaths from March 3 to March 9, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 75 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,996 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,008,665 doses, including 2,439,791 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 316,197 vaccine series have been initiated and 286,699 (47.31% of the population) have been completed. A total of 968,468 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 182 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 15 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 19 were on ventilators (up 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 21 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,833 cases (up 1) | 289 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,545 cases (up 6) | 698 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,375 cases (up 1) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,028 cases (up 1) | 260 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 6,927 cases (up 3) | 154 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,175 cases (up 5)| 489 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,140 cases (up 1) | 411 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,909 cases (up 1) | 182 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,455 cases (no change) | 259 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,228 (up 2) | 222 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 229 and there have been 38 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,230,419 The current total death count is 16,950.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 18 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,721 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 24 to March 2, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,996 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,008,665 doses, including 2,439,791 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 316,197 vaccine series have been initiated and 286,699 (47.31% of the population) have been completed. A total of 968,468 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 197 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 13 from Monday). Of those patients, 16 were on ventilators (down 3 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 29 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,832 cases (no change) | 289 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,539 cases (up 7) | 698 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 8,374 cases (up 1) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,027 cases (no change) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,924 cases (no change) | 154 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 62,170 cases (up 16)| 489 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 22,139 cases (up 3) | 411 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 12,908 cases (up 1) | 182 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,455 cases (no change) | 259 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 15,226 (up 1) | 222 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 537 and there have been 26 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,230,190 The current total death count is 16,913.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 52 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,703 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 24 to March 2, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,996 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,008,665 doses, including 2,439,791 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 316,197 vaccine series have been initiated and 286,699 (47.31% of the population) have been completed. A total of 968,468 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 210 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 29 from Friday). Of those patients, 19 were on ventilators (down 4 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 83 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,832 cases (up 4) | 289 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,532 cases (up 17) | 696 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,373 cases (up 3) | 156 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,027 cases (up 9) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,924 cases (up 5) | 153 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,157 cases (up 27)| 486 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,136 cases (up 10) | 409 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 12,907 cases (up 3) | 182 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,455 cases (up 4) | 258 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,225 (up 1) | 222 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of March 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 142 and there have been 26 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,229,653 The current total death count is 16,887.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 12 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,651 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 24 to March 2, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,711 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,003,669 doses, including 2,437,036 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 315,940 vaccine series have been initiated and 286,460 (47.27% of the population) have been completed. A total of 965,042 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 239 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 26 from Thursday). Of those patients, 23 were on ventilators (down 5 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 22 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,828 cases (up 2) | 289 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 54,515 cases (up 7) | 696 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,370 cases (up 2) | 156 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 19,018 cases (up 3) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,919 cases (no change) | 153 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 62,130 cases (up 2)| 486 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,126 cases (no change) | 406 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,904 cases (up 2) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,451 cases (up 1) | 258 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,224 (up 3) | 222 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 174 and there have been 31 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,229,511 The current total death count is 16,862.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 38 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,639 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 24 to March 3, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,711 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,003,669 doses, including 2,437,036 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 315,940 vaccine series have been initiated and 286,460 (47.27% of the population) have been completed. A total of 965,042 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 265 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 1 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 28 were on ventilators (up 1 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 22 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,826 cases (no change) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,508 cases (up 6) | 693 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,368 cases (up 2) | 155 deaths (up 2)

Iberia - 19,015 cases (up 1) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,919 cases (up 2) | 152 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,128 cases (up 4)| 486 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,126 cases (up 3) | 405 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,902 cases (up 2) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,450 cases (no change) | 258 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,221 (up 2) | 222 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 412 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,229,337 The current total death count is 16,832.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 49 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,601 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 24 to March 3, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,987,958 doses, including 2,428,663 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,565 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,919 (47.01% of the population) have been completed. A total of 957,776 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 266 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 20 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 27 were on ventilators (down 1 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 72 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,826 cases (up 3) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,502 cases (up 23) | 693 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,366 cases (up 3) | 153 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,014 cases (up 3) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,917 cases (up 1) | 152 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,124 cases (up 26)| 485 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,123 cases (up 2) | 404 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,900 cases (up 3) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,450 cases (up 3) | 258 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,219 (up 5) | 222 deaths (no change)



------------------------------------------------------------Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel