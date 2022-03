COVID-19: State update - 1,229,653 coronavirus cases, 16,887 deaths

As of March 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 142 and there have been 26 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,229,653 The current total death count is 16,887.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 12 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,651 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 24 to March 3, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,711 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,003,669 doses, including 2,437,036 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 315,940 vaccine series have been initiated and 286,460 (47.27% of the population) have been completed. A total of 965,042 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 239 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 26 from Thursday). Of those patients, 23 were on ventilators (down 5 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 22 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,828 cases (up 2) | 289 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 54,515 cases (up 7) | 696 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,370 cases (up 2) | 156 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 19,018 cases (up 3) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,919 cases (no change) | 153 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 62,130 cases (up 2)| 486 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,126 cases (no change) | 406 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,904 cases (up 2) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,451 cases (up 1) | 258 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,224 (up 3) | 222 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 174 and there have been 31 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,229,511 The current total death count is 16,862.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 38 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,639 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 24 to March 3, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,711 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 5,003,669 doses, including 2,437,036 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 315,940 vaccine series have been initiated and 286,460 (47.27% of the population) have been completed. A total of 965,042 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 265 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 1 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 28 were on ventilators (up 1 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 22 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,826 cases (no change) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,508 cases (up 6) | 693 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,368 cases (up 2) | 155 deaths (up 2)

Iberia - 19,015 cases (up 1) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,919 cases (up 2) | 152 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,128 cases (up 4)| 486 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,126 cases (up 3) | 405 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,902 cases (up 2) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,450 cases (no change) | 258 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,221 (up 2) | 222 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 412 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,229,337 The current total death count is 16,832.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 49 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,601 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 24 to March 3, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,987,958 doses, including 2,428,663 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,565 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,919 (47.01% of the population) have been completed. A total of 957,776 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 266 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 20 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 27 were on ventilators (down 1 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 72 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,826 cases (up 3) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,502 cases (up 23) | 693 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,366 cases (up 3) | 153 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,014 cases (up 3) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,917 cases (up 1) | 152 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,124 cases (up 26)| 485 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,123 cases (up 2) | 404 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,900 cases (up 3) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,450 cases (up 3) | 258 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,219 (up 5) | 222 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 345 and there have been 28 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,228,925. The current total death count is 16,813.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 56 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,552 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 17 to February 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,987,958 doses, including 2,428,663 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,565 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,919 (47.01% of the population) have been completed. A total of 957,776 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 286 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 8 from Monday). Of those patients, 28 were on ventilators (up 2 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 52 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,823 cases (up 5) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,479 cases (up 13) | 690 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,363 cases (no change) | 153 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,011 cases (up 6) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,916 cases (no change) | 152 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 62,098 cases (up 11)| 485 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,121 cases (up 8) | 404 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,897 cases (up 2) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,447 cases (up 5) | 258 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 15,214 (up 2) | 222 deaths (up 1)

——————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 535 and there have been 31 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,228,580. The current total death count is 16,785.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 71 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,496 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 17 to February 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,987,958 doses, including 2,428,663 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,565 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,919 (47.01% of the population) have been completed. A total of 957,776 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 294 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 74 from Friday). Of those patients, 26 were on ventilators (down 15 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 80 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,818 cases (up 7) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,466 cases (up 19) | 690 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 8,363 cases (up 3) | 153 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,005 cases (up 4) | 258 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,916 cases (up 2) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,087 cases (up 22)| 485 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,113 cases (up 11) | 403 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,895 cases (up 4) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,442 cases (up 3) | 256 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,212 (up 5) | 221 deaths (up 2)

——————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of March 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 332 and there have been 43 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,228,045. The current total death count is 16,754.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 56 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,425 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 17 to February 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 76 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,982,523 doses, including 2,425,910 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,331 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,619 (46.96% of the population) have been completed. A total of 954,010 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 368 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 26 from Thursday). Of those patients, 41 were on ventilators (down 2 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 56 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,811 cases (up 2) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,447 cases (up 11) | 688 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,360 cases (up 1) | 153 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 19,001 cases (up 5) | 257 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,914 cases (up 2) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,065 cases (up 18)| 485 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 22,102 cases (up 5) | 402 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,891 cases (up 1) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,439 cases (up 4) | 256 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,207 (up 7) | 219 deaths (up 1)

——————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 607 and there have been 34 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,227,713. The current total death count is 16,711.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 73 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,369 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 10 to February 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,982,523 doses, including 2,425,910 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,331 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,619 (46.96% of the population) have been completed. A total of 954,010 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 394 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 18 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 43 were on ventilators (no change from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 94 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,809 cases (up 4) | 287 deaths (down 1)

Calcasieu - 54,436 cases (up 26) | 688 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,359 cases (up 2) | 152 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,996 cases (up 5) | 257 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,912 cases (up 2) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,047 cases (up 32)| 483 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,097 cases (up 8) | 402 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 12,890 cases (up 9) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,435 cases (up 3) | 256 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,200 (up 3) | 218 deaths (up 1)



------------------------------------------------------------Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel