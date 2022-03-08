COVID-19: State update - 1,228,925 coronavirus cases, 16,813 deaths

As of March 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 345 and there have been 28 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,228,925. The current total death count is 16,813.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 56 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,552 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 17 to February 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,987,958 doses, including 2,428,663 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,565 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,919 (47.01% of the population) have been completed. A total of 957,776 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 286 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 8 from Monday). Of those patients, 28 were on ventilators (up 2 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 52 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,823 cases (up 5) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,479 cases (up 13) | 690 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,363 cases (no change) | 153 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,011 cases (up 6) | 258 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,916 cases (no change) | 152 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 62,098 cases (up 11)| 485 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,121 cases (up 8) | 404 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,897 cases (up 2) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,447 cases (up 5) | 258 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 15,214 (up 2) | 222 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————-

As of March 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 535 and there have been 31 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,228,580. The current total death count is 16,785.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 71 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,496 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 17 to February 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,987,958 doses, including 2,428,663 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,565 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,919 (47.01% of the population) have been completed. A total of 957,776 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 294 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 74 from Friday). Of those patients, 26 were on ventilators (down 15 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 80 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,818 cases (up 7) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,466 cases (up 19) | 690 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 8,363 cases (up 3) | 153 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 19,005 cases (up 4) | 258 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,916 cases (up 2) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,087 cases (up 22)| 485 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,113 cases (up 11) | 403 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,895 cases (up 4) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,442 cases (up 3) | 256 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,212 (up 5) | 221 deaths (up 2)

As of March 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 332 and there have been 43 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,228,045. The current total death count is 16,754.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 56 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,425 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 17 to February 23, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 76 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,982,523 doses, including 2,425,910 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,331 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,619 (46.96% of the population) have been completed. A total of 954,010 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 368 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 26 from Thursday). Of those patients, 41 were on ventilators (down 2 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 56 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,811 cases (up 2) | 287 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,447 cases (up 11) | 688 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,360 cases (up 1) | 153 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 19,001 cases (up 5) | 257 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,914 cases (up 2) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,065 cases (up 18)| 485 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 22,102 cases (up 5) | 402 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,891 cases (up 1) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,439 cases (up 4) | 256 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,207 (up 7) | 219 deaths (up 1)

As of March 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 607 and there have been 34 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,227,713. The current total death count is 16,711.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 73 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,369 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 10 to February 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 4,561 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,982,523 doses, including 2,425,910 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 314,331 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,619 (46.96% of the population) have been completed. A total of 954,010 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 394 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 18 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 43 were on ventilators (no change from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 94 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,809 cases (up 4) | 287 deaths (down 1)

Calcasieu - 54,436 cases (up 26) | 688 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,359 cases (up 2) | 152 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,996 cases (up 5) | 257 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,912 cases (up 2) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,047 cases (up 32)| 483 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,097 cases (up 8) | 402 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 12,890 cases (up 9) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,435 cases (up 3) | 256 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,200 (up 3) | 218 deaths (up 1)

As of March 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,469 and there have been 71 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,227,106. The current total death count is 16,677.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 196 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,296 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 10 to February 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 5,986 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,972,238 doses, including 2,420,088 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,922 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,035 (46.87% of the population) have been completed. A total of 945,949 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 412 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 174 from Friday). Of those patients, 43 were on ventilators (down 19 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 226 new cases and 13 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,805 cases (up 15) | 288 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 54,410 cases (up 35) | 687 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 8,357 cases (up 8) | 152 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,991 cases (up 19) | 257 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,910 cases (up 5) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,015 cases (up 71)| 482 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,089 cases (up 25) | 399 deaths (up 7)

St. Martin - 12,881 cases (up 8) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,432 cases (up 12) | 256 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 15,197 (up 28) | 217 deaths (up 1)

