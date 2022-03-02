COVID-19: State update - 1,227,106 coronavirus cases, 16,677 deaths

As of March 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,469 and there have been 71 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,227,106. The current total death count is 16,677.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 196 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,296 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61 percent of cases and 56 percent of deaths from February 10 to February 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 5,986 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,972,238 doses, including 2,420,088 completed two-dose series. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,922 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,035 (46.87% of the population) have been completed. A total of 945,949 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 412 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 174 from Friday). Of those patients, 43 were on ventilators (down 19 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 226 new cases and 13 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,805 cases (up 15) | 288 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 54,410 cases (up 35) | 687 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 8,357 cases (up 8) | 152 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,991 cases (up 19) | 257 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,910 cases (up 5) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 62,015 cases (up 71)| 482 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 22,089 cases (up 25) | 399 deaths (up 7)

St. Martin - 12,881 cases (up 8) | 181 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,4232 cases (up 12) | 256 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 15,197 (up 28) | 217 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM MONDAY & TUESDAY:

In observance of the Mardi Gras holiday, LDH did not update their dashboard on February 28 and March 1.

FROM FRIDAY:

As of February 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 668 and there have been 25 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,225,637. The current total death count is 16,606.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 88 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,100 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 62 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 10 to February 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 5,986 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,972,238 doses, including 2,420,088 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,922 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,035 (46.87% of the population) have been completed. A total of 945,949 "extra doses" have been administered.

LDH reports that 586 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 37 from Thursday). Of those patients, 62 were on ventilators (down 3 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 97 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,790 cases (up 4) | 286 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,375 cases (up 21) | 685 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,349 cases (up 4) | 152 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,972 cases (up 8) | 257 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,905 cases (up 3) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 61,944 cases (up 28)| 482 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,064 cases (up 9) | 392 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,873 cases (up 3) | 181 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,420 cases (up 6) | 255 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,169 (up 11) | 216 deaths (up 1)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of February 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 941 and there have been 25 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,224,969. The current total death count is 16,582.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 110 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 63,012 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 62 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 10 to February 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 5,986 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,972,238 doses, including 2,420,088 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,922 vaccine series have been initiated and 284,035 (46.87% of the population) have been completed. A total of 945,949 "extra doses" have been administered.

LDH reports that 623 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 34 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 65 were on ventilators (down 6 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 112 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,786 cases (up 5) | 286 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,354 cases (up 21) | 684 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 8,345 cases (up 7) | 152 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,964 cases (up 9) | 257 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,902 cases (up 2) | 150 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 61,917 cases (up 32)| 481 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,055 cases (up 13) | 391 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,870 cases (up 5) | 180 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,414 cases (up 10) | 255 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,158 (up 8) | 215 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of February 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 961 and there have been 40 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,224,028. The current total death count is 16,557.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 128 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 62,902 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 62 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 10 to February 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 5,804 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,966,252 doses, including 2,416,494 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,671 vaccine series have been initiated and 283,716 (46.81% of the population) have been completed. A total of 941,301 "extra doses" have been administered.

LDH reports that 657 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 44 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 71 were on ventilators (down 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 161 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,781 cases (up 12) | 286 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,333 cases (up 35) | 682 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,338 cases (up 3) | 152 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,955 cases (up 16) | 257 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,900 cases (up 3) | 150 deaths (up 4)

Lafayette - 61,885 cases (up 51)| 480 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 22,042 cases (up 6) | 390 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,865 cases (up 9) | 180 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,404 cases (up 7) | 255 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,150 (up 19) | 215 deaths (up 1)

