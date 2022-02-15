COVID-19: State update - 1,214,994 coronavirus cases, 16,258 deaths

As of February 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,557 and there have been 42 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,214,994. The current total death count is 16,258.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 415 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 61,579 total reinfections have been reported to the state. The reinfection number was not updated on Tuesday.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 67 percent of cases and 61 percent of deaths from January 27 to February 2, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 7,495 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,954,026 doses, including 2,409,522 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,127 vaccine series have been initiated and 282,989 (46.69% of the population) have been completed. A total of 931,935 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,088 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 47 from Monday). Of those patients, 112 were on ventilators (down 3 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 325 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,697 cases (up 24) | 283 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 53,970 cases (up 76) | 675 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,294 cases (up 14) | 150 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 18,742 cases (up 33) | 252 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 6,863 cases (up 4) | 143 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 61,225 cases (up 95)| 469 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 21,881 cases (up 23) | 378 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,728 cases (up 13) | 179 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,325 cases (up 13) | 252 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,027 (up 30) | 212 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM MONDAY:

As of February 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,039 and there have been 41 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,213,437. The current total death count is 16,217.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 415 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 61,579 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 67 percent of cases and 61 percent of deaths from January 27 to February 2, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 7,495 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,954,026 doses, including 2,409,522 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,127 vaccine series have been initiated and 282,989 (46.69% of the population) have been completed. A total of 931,935 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,135 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 176 from Friday). Of those patients, 115 were on ventilators (down 15 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 557 new cases and 12 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,673 cases (up 46) | 282 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 53,894 cases (up 103) | 672 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,280 cases (up 20) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,709 cases (up 50) | 250 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,859 cases (up 15) | 143 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 61,130 cases (up 144)| 469 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 21,858 cases (up 76) | 378 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 12,715 cases (up 23) | 178 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,312 cases (up 36) | 252 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,997 (up 44) | 212 deaths (up 2)

FROM FRIDAY

As of February 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,993 and there have been 38 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,210,398. The current total death count is 16,176.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 419 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 61,164 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 67 percent of cases and 61 percent of deaths from January 27 to February 2, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 8,236 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,946,531doses, including 2,405,362 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 312,768 vaccine series have been initiated and 282,614 (46.63% of the population) have been completed. A total of 926,417 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,311 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 46 from Thursday). Of those patients, 130 were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 627 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,627 cases (up 44) | 280 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 53,791 cases (up 184) | 671 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,260 cases (up 13) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,659 cases (up 23) | 249 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,844 cases (up 17) | 142 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 60,986 cases (up 153)| 466 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 21,782 cases (up 66) | 376 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,692 cases (up 59) | 178 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,276 cases (up 20) | 252 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,953 (up 48) | 210 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of February 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,717 and there have been 72 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,207,405. The current total death count is 16,138.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 362 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 60,745 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 67 percent of cases and 61 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 8,236 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,946,531doses, including 2,405,362 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 312,768 vaccine series have been initiated and 282,614 (46.63% of the population) have been completed. A total of 926,417 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,357 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 78 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 129 were on ventilators (down 14 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 406 new cases and 10 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,583 cases (up 28) | 280 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 53,607 cases (up 98) | 670 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,247 cases (up 31) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,636 cases (up 27) | 248 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,827 cases (up 13) | 142 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 60,833 cases (up 87)| 463 deaths (up 4)

St. Landry - 21,716 cases (up 50) | 376 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,633 cases (up 18) | 178 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 12,256 cases (up 30) | 252 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 14,905 (up 24) | 210 deaths (up 1)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of February 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,423 and there have been 51 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,204,688. The current total death count is 16,066.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 283 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 60,383 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 67 percent of cases and 61 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 9,086 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,938,295 doses, including 2,400,769 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 312,365 vaccine series have been initiated and 282,104 (46.55% of the population) have been completed. A total of 920,623 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,435 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 103 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 143 were on ventilators (down 11 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 473 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,555 cases (up 41) | 280 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 53,509 cases (up 88) | 670 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,216 cases (up 19) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,609 cases (up 30) | 247 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,814 cases (up 26) | 142 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 60,746 cases (up 120)| 459 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 21,666 cases (up 58) | 375 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,615 cases (up 18) | 176 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,226 cases (up 26) | 251 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,881 (up 47) | 209 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of February 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,583 and there have been 64 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,202,265. The current total death count is 16,016.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 913 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 59,806 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 9,086 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,938,295 doses, including 2,400,769 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 312,365 vaccine series have been initiated and 282,104 (46.55% of the population) have been completed. A total of 920,623 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,538 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 30 from Monday). Of those patients, 154 were on ventilators (down 3 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 499 new cases and 11 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,514 cases (up 29) | 280 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 53,421 cases (up 79) | 667 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,197 cases (up 21) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,579 cases (up 48) | 246 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,788 cases (up 7) | 142 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 60,626 cases (up 145)| 457 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 21,608 cases (up 62) | 375 deaths (up 4)

St. Martin - 12,597 cases (up 15) | 176 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 12,200 cases (up 47) | 251 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,834 (up 46) | 209 deaths (no change)

