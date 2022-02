COVID-19: State update - 1,204,688 coronavirus cases, 16,066 deaths

As of February 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,423 and there have been 51 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,204,688. The current total death count is 16,066.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 283 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 60,383 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 67 percent of cases and 61 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 9,086 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,938,295 doses, including 2,400,769 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 312,365 vaccine series have been initiated and 282,104 (46.55% of the population) have been completed. A total of 920,623 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,435 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 103 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 143 were on ventilators (down 11 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 473 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,555 cases (up 41) | 280 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 53,509 cases (up 88) | 670 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,216 cases (up 19) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,609 cases (up 30) | 247 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,814 cases (up 26) | 142 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 60,746 cases (up 120)| 459 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 21,666 cases (up 58) | 375 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,615 cases (up 18) | 176 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,226 cases (up 26) | 251 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,881 (up 47) | 209 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of February 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,583 and there have been 64 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,202,265. The current total death count is 16,016.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 913 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 59,806 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH reports that 1,538 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 30 from Monday). Of those patients, 154 were on ventilators (down 3 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 499 new cases and 11 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,514 cases (up 29) | 280 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 53,421 cases (up 79) | 667 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,197 cases (up 21) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,579 cases (up 48) | 246 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,788 cases (up 7) | 142 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 60,626 cases (up 145)| 457 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 21,608 cases (up 62) | 375 deaths (up 4)

St. Martin - 12,597 cases (up 15) | 176 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 12,200 cases (up 47) | 251 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,834 (up 46) | 209 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of February 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 7,307 and there have been 48 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,199,682. The current total death count is 15,953.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 913 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 59,806 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH reports that 1,568 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 253 from Friday). Of those patients, 157 were on ventilators (down 3 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,320 new cases and 18 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,485 cases (up 95) | 279 deaths (down 1)

Calcasieu - 53,342 cases (up 334) | 664 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,176 cases (up 80) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,531 cases (up 279) | 245 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,781 cases (up 46) | 142 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 60,481 cases (up 813)| 457 deaths (up 8)

St. Landry - 21,546 cases (up 243) | 371 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 12,582 cases (up 249) | 174 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,153 cases (up 62) | 251 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,788 (up 119) | 209 deaths (up 4)

——————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of February 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 7,201 and there have been 64 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,192,375. The current total death count is 15,905.

LDH says that the update on Friday included a backlog of 1,967 cases.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 995 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 58,893 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH reports that 1,821 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 70 from Thursday). Of those patients, 160 were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,636 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,390 cases (up 84) | 280 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 53,008 cases (up 1,995) | 663 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,096 cases (up 13) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,252 cases (up 35) | 245 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 6,735 cases (up 43) | 141 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 59,668 cases (up 174)| 449 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 21,303 cases (up 123) | 368 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,333 cases (up 78) | 173 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,091 cases (up 32) | 251 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 14,669 (up 59) | 205 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of February 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 5,360 and there have been 61 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,185,174. The current total death count is 15,841.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 682 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH reports that 1,891 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 21 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 161 were on ventilators (down 10 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 957 new cases and 17 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,306 cases (up 75) | 279 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu - 51,013 cases (up 209) | 663 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline - 8,083 cases (up 34) | 149 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 18,217 cases (up 71) | 243 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,692 cases (up 25) | 141 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 59,494 cases (up 246)| 446 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 21,180 cases (up 125) | 367 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 12,255 cases (up 46) | 173 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,059 cases (up 50) | 250 deaths (up 3)

Vermilion - 14,610 (up 76) | 205 deaths (up 1)

——————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of February 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 4,873 and there have been 37 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,179,814. The current total death count is 15,781.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 603 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH reports that 1,912 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 40 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 171 were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 991 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,231 cases (up 87) | 276 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 50,804 cases (up 208) | 659 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,049 cases (up 29) | 148 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,146 cases (up 66) | 243 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,667 cases (up 53) | 141 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 59,248 cases (up 247)| 444 deaths (up 5)

St. Landry - 21,055 cases (up 121) | 365 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,209 cases (up 41) | 173 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,009 cases (up 66) | 247 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,534 (up 73) | 204 deaths (up 2)

------------------------------------------------------------

