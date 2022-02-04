COVID-19: State update - 1,192,375 coronavirus cases, 15,905 deaths

As of February 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 7,201 and there have been 64 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,192,375. The current total death count is 15,905.

LDH says that the update on Friday included a backlog of 1,967 cases.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 995 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 58,893 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,812 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,929,209 doses, including 2,395,297 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 311,983 vaccine series have been initiated and 281,576 (46.46% of the population) have been completed. A total of 914,046 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 1,821 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 70 from Thursday). Of those patients, 160 were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 2,636 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,390 cases (up 84) | 280 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 53,008 cases (up 1,995) | 663 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,096 cases (up 13) | 149 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,252 cases (up 35) | 245 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 6,735 cases (up 43) | 141 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 59,668 cases (up 174)| 449 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 21,303 cases (up 123) | 368 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,333 cases (up 78) | 173 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,091 cases (up 32) | 251 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 14,669 (up 59) | 205 deaths (no change)

As of February 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 5,360 and there have been 61 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,185,174. The current total death count is 15,841.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 682 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,812 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,929,209 doses, including 2,395,297 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 311,983 vaccine series have been initiated and 281,576 (46.46% of the population) have been completed. A total of 914,046 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 1,891 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 21 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 161 were on ventilators (down 10 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 957 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,306 cases (up 75) | 279 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu - 51,013 cases (up 209) | 663 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline - 8,083 cases (up 34) | 149 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 18,217 cases (up 71) | 243 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,692 cases (up 25) | 141 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 59,494 cases (up 246)| 446 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 21,180 cases (up 125) | 367 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 12,255 cases (up 46) | 173 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,059 cases (up 50) | 250 deaths (up 3)

Vermilion - 14,610 (up 76) | 205 deaths (up 1)

As of February 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 4,873 and there have been 37 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,179,814. The current total death count is 15,781.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 603 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 20 to January 26, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,518 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,918,397 doses, including 2,389,317 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,959 vaccine series have been initiated and 280,915 (46.35% of the population) have been completed. A total of 905,951 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 1,912 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 40 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 171 were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 991 new cases and 9 new deaths were reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,231 cases (up 87) | 276 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 50,804 cases (up 208) | 659 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,049 cases (up 29) | 148 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,146 cases (up 66) | 243 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,667 cases (up 53) | 141 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 59,248 cases (up 247)| 444 deaths (up 5)

St. Landry - 21,055 cases (up 121) | 365 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,209 cases (up 41) | 173 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,009 cases (up 66) | 247 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,534 (up 73) | 204 deaths (up 2)

As of February 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 4,729 and there have been 71 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,174,941. The current total death count is 15,744.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 510 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from January 13 to January 19, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,518 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,918,397 doses, including 2,389,317 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,959 vaccine series have been initiated and 280,915 (46.35% of the population) have been completed. A total of 905,951 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 1,952 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 10 from Monday). Of those patients, 171 were on ventilators (up 6 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 981 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,144cases (up 72) | 275 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu - 50,596 cases (up 218) | 659 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline - 8,020 cases (up 61) | 148 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,080 cases (up 93) | 243 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 6,614 cases (up 21) | 140 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 59,001 cases (up 219)| 439 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 20,934 cases (up 123) | 365 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 12,168cases (up 30) | 173 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 11,943 cases (up 63) | 247 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 14,461 (up 81) | 202 deaths (no change)

As of January 31, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 10,082 and there have been 43 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,170,212. The current total death count is 15,674.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 1,246 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from January 13 to January 19, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,518 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,918,397 doses, including 2,389,317 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,959 vaccine series have been initiated and 280,915 (46.35% of the population) have been completed. A total of 905,951 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 1,942 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 146 from Friday). Of those patients, 165 were on ventilators (down 4 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 1,738 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,072cases (up 121) | 272 deaths (up 5)

Calcasieu - 50,378 cases (up 370) | 655 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 7,959 cases (up 62) | 148 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 17,987 cases (up 106) | 241 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,593 cases (up 63) | 138 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 58,782 cases (up 485)| 438 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 20,811 cases (up 258) | 362 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,138 cases (up 88) | 173 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 11,880 cases (up 70) | 246 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 14,380 (up 115) | 202 deaths (no change)

As of January 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 7,312 and there have been 62 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,160,130. The current total death count is 15,631.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 829 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from January 13 to January 19, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,906,879 doses, including 2,382,950 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,959 vaccine series have been initiated and 280,299 (46.25% of the population) have been completed. A total of 895,631 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

LDH reports that 2,088 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 99 from Thursday). Of those patients, 169 were on ventilators (down 12 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 2,292 new cases and 39 new deaths were reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 14,951 cases (up 103) | 267 deaths (up 29)

Calcasieu - 50,008 cases (up 1,262) | 655 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 7,897 cases (up 46) | 147 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 17,881 cases (up 83) | 240 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,530 cases (up 69) | 138 deaths (up 3)

Lafayette - 58,297 cases (up 346)| 436 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 20,553 cases (up 204) | 362 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,050 cases (up 58) | 172 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 11,810 cases (up 52) | 245 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,265 (up 69) | 202 deaths (no change)

