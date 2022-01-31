COVID-19: State update - 1,170,212 coronavirus cases, 15,674 deaths

As of January 31, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 10,082 and there have been 43 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,170,212. The current total death count is 15,674.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 1,246 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from January 13 to January 19, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,518 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,918,397 doses, including 2,389,317 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,959 vaccine series have been initiated and 280,915 (46.35% of the population) have been completed. A total of 905,951 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,088 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 146 from Friday). Of those patients, 165 were on ventilators (down 4 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 1,738 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,072cases (up 121) | 272 deaths (up 5)

Calcasieu - 50,378 cases (up 370) | 655 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 7,959 cases (up 62) | 148 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 17,987 cases (up 106) | 241 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,593 cases (up 63) | 138 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 58,782 cases (up 485)| 438 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 20,811 cases (up 258) | 362 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,138 cases (up 88) | 173 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 11,880 cases (up 70) | 246 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 14,380 (up 115) | 202 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of January 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 7,312 and there have been 62 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,160,130. The current total death count is 15,631.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Recent Stories from katc.com

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 829 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from January 13 to January 19, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,906,879 doses, including 2,382,950 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,959 vaccine series have been initiated and 280,299 (46.25% of the population) have been completed. A total of 895,631 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,088 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 99 from Thursday). Of those patients, 169 were on ventilators (down 12 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 2,292 new cases and 39 new deaths were reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 14,951 cases (up 103) | 267 deaths (up 29)

Calcasieu - 50,008 cases (up 1,262) | 655 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 7,897 cases (up 46) | 147 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 17,881 cases (up 83) | 240 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,530 cases (up 69) | 138 deaths (up 3)

Lafayette - 58,297 cases (up 346)| 436 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 20,553 cases (up 204) | 362 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,050 cases (up 58) | 172 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 11,810 cases (up 52) | 245 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,265 (up 69) | 202 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————————

FROM THRUSDAY

As of January 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 7,573 and there have been 48 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,152,818. The current total death count is 15,570.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 944 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from January 13 to January 19, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,614 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,906,879 doses, including 2,382,950 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,959 vaccine series have been initiated and 280,299 (46.25% of the population) have been completed. A total of 895,631 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,187 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 23 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 181 were on ventilators (up 18 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 1,359 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 14,848 cases (up 127) | 267 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 49,746 cases (up 280) | 654 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 7,851 cases (up 64) | 147 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 17,798 cases (up 103) | 239 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,461 cases (up 33) | 135 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 57,951 cases (up 377)| 434 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 20,349 cases (up 172) | 361 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 11,992 cases (up 62) | 170 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 11,758 cases (up 69) | 245 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,196 (up 72) | 202 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of January 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 8,719 and there have been 48 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,145,245. The current total death count is 15,523.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 1,006 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from January 13 to January 19, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,310 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,896,265 doses, including 2,377,122 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,465` vaccine series have been initiated and 279,641 (46.14% of the population) have been completed. A total of 885,248 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,210 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 26 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 163 were on ventilators (up 1 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 4,012 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 14,721 cases (up 109) | 266 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 49,466 cases (up 2,790) | 654 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 7,787 cases (up 57) | 146 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 17,695 cases (up 101) | 239 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 6,428 cases (up 71) | 135 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 57,574 cases (up 321)| 433 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 20,177 cases (up 175) | 360 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 11,930 cases (up 57) | 170 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 11,689 cases (up 97) | 245 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 14,124 (up 125) | 202 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————

FROM TUESDAY

As of January 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 9,104 and there have been 102 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,136,526. The current total death count is 15,476.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 1,041 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 6 to January 12, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,310 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,896,265 doses, including 2,377,122 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,465` vaccine series have been initiated and 279,641 (46.14% of the population) have been completed. A total of 885,248 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,184 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 57 from Monday). Of those patients, 162 were on ventilators (up 16 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 11,733 new cases and 27 new deaths were reported since Monday. (LDH did not provide any explanation as to why COVID case numbers by parish saw such a large increase on Tuesday)

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 14,612 cases (up 818) | 264 deaths (up 4)

Calcasieu - 46,676 cases (up 2,413) | 654 deaths (up 9)

Evangeline - 7,730 cases (up 420) | 146 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 17,594 cases (up 1,078) | 237 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,357 cases (up 273) | 135 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 57,253 cases (up 3,603)| 432 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 20,002 cases (up 1,119) | 360 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 11,873 cases (up 735) | 168 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 11,592 cases (up 492) | 245 deaths (up 4)

Vermilion - 13,999 (up 782) | 202 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————

FROM MONDAY

As of January 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 18,683 and there have been 51 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,127,422. The current total death count is 15,374.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 2,320 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 6 to January 12, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,310 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,896,265 doses, including 2,377,122 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,465` vaccine series have been initiated and 279,641 (46.14% of the population) have been completed. A total of 885,248 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,127 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 177 from Friday). Of those patients, 146 were on ventilators (up 2 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 2,823 new cases and eight new deaths were reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 13,794 cases (up 185) | 260 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 46,676 cases (up 677) | 645 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 7,310 cases (up 66) | 146 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 16,516 cases (up 173) | 236 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,084 cases (up 95) | 134 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 53,650 cases (up 899)| 430 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 18,883 cases (up 363) | 357 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 11,138 cases (up 133) | 166 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 11,100 cases (up 94) | 241 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 13,217 (up 138) | 201 deaths (up 2)

————————————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of January 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 11,317 and there have been 42 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,108,739. The current total death count is 15,324.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases, LDH says 1,375 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 6 to January 12, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,507 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,884,955 doses, including 2,371,261 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 309,903` vaccine series have been initiated and 279,046 (46.04% of the population) have been completed. A total of 873,035 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,304 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 63 from Thursday). Of those patients, 144 were on ventilators (up 2 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 1,763 new cases and three new deaths were reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - case totals by parish were updated with numbers since 1/11/22, deaths were updated as normal on 1/20/22.

Acadia - 13,609 cases (up 154) | 260 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 45,999 cases (up 364) | 644 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 7,244 cases (up 74) | 145 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 16,343 cases (up 111) | 235 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,989 cases (up 81) | 134 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 52,751 cases (up 437)| 429 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 18,520 cases (up 246) | 356 deaths (down 1)

St. Martin - 11,005 cases (up 75) | 166 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 11,006 cases (up 98) | 240 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 13,079 (up 123) | 199 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel