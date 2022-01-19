COVID-19: State update - 1,082,716 coronavirus cases, 15,246 deaths

As of January 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 13,069 and there have been 52 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,082,716. The current total death count is 15,246.

Starting Wednesday, January 19, LDH says that in accordance with CDC, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 6 to January 12, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,602 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,873,448 doses, including 2,365,519 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 309,281` vaccine series have been initiated and 278,418 (45.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 859,554 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,304 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 121 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 144 were on ventilators (up 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, the LDH dashboard has not been updated with new cases for each parish. 8 new deaths were reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - case totals by parish were not updated, deaths were updated on 1/18/22.

Acadia - 12,312 cases | 258 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 41,198 cases | 643 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 6,681 cases | 145 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 15,165 cases | 234 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,407 cases | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 47,529 cases | 425 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 16,488 cases | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 10,068 cases | 166 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 10,220 cases | 238 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,951 | 197 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————

FROM TUESDAY:

As of January 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 29,125 and there have been 58 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,025,748. The current total death count is 15,195.

Louisiana has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

Starting Wednesday, January 19, the LDH says the total case counts provided on their dashboard will include new infections and reinfections.

3,981 reinfections have been reported to the state since 1/14, and 43,899 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. These reinfections are not yet included in case counts.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 65 percent of cases and 66 percent of deaths from December 30 to January 5, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,602 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,873,448 doses, including 2,365,519 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 309,281` vaccine series have been initiated and 278,418 (45.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 859,554 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,183 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 10 from Friday). Of those patients, 142 were on ventilators (up 10 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, the LDH dashboard has not been updated with new cases for each parish. Four new deaths were reported since Friday, January 14, 2022

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - case totals by parish were not updated, deaths were updated on 1/18/22.

Acadia - 12,312 cases | 258 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 41,198 cases | 641 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,681 cases | 145 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 15,165 cases | 234 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,407 cases | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 47,529 cases | 422 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 16,488 cases | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 10,068 cases | 165 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 10,220 cases | 237 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,951 | 196 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM FRIDAY:

As of January 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 14,158 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 996,623. The current total death count is 15,137.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 65 percent of cases and 66 percent of deaths from December 30 to January 5, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 74 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

2,083 reinfections have been reported to the state since 1/13, and 39,918 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. Reinfections are not yet included in case counts, according to LDH.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,171 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,859,846 doses, including 2,359,792 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 308,590 vaccine series have been initiated and 277,910 (45.86% of the population) have been completed. A total of 839,753 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,173 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 92 from Thursday). Of those patients, 132 were on ventilators (up 3 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, the LDH dashboard has not been updated with new cases for each parish. Two new deaths were reported since Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - below are the cases last reported on 1/11/22; deaths updated on 1/14/22

Acadia - 12,312 cases | 258 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 41,198 cases | 641 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,681 cases | 145 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 15,165 cases | 234 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,407 cases | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 47,529 cases | 420 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 16,488 cases | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 10,068 cases | 164 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 10,220 cases | 236 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,951 | 196 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM THURSDAY:

As of January 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 14,932 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 982,465. The current total death count is 15,127.

Due to a processing error, LDH says that parish and regional data will not be updated on January 13, 2022. That data will be updated as soon as possible, they say.

LDH is now reporting the number of people who have been infected more than once on the COVID dashboard. That number is not yet included in the daily total case counts. LDH says they will be counted in the total starting next week.

Since Wednesday, LDH has reported 2,384 new reinfections and 35,819 total reinfections since the start of the pandemic.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 65 percent of cases and 66 percent of deaths from December 30 to January 5, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 75 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,171 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,859,846 doses, including 2,359,792 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 308,590 vaccine series have been initiated and 277,910 (45.86% of the population) have been completed. A total of 839,753 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,081 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 82 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 129 were on ventilators (up 18 from Wednesday).

***LDH says that they are not updating parish and regional case data on Thursday, January 13, 2022. This data was also not reported on Wednesday. Parish and regional case data will be updated as soon as possible.***

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - data below from 1/11/22.

Acadia - 12,312 cases (up 178) | 258 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 41,198 cases (up 376) | 641 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 6,681 cases (up 103) | 144 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 15,165 cases (up 187) | 234 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 5,407 cases (up 48) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 47,529 cases (up 541) | 420 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 16,488 cases (up 151) | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 10,068 cases (up 50) | 164 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 10,220 cases (up 76) | 235 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,951 (up 113) | 196 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of January 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 17,592 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 967,533. The current total death count is 15,116.

Due to a processing error, LDH said only top line statewide numbers were updated on the website on Wednesday. The error impacts the website's reporting of COVID cases and percent positivity by parish and region.

Wednesday's case total broke the single-day pandemic record of 14,802 set on January 7, 2022.

Since January 11, 2,384 cases of reinfection have been reported to the state. 35,819 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. LDH says that reinfections are not included in case counts.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 23 to December 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 75 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,147 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,844,675 doses, including 2,353,203 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 307,668 vaccine series have been initiated and 277,193 (45.74% of the population) have been completed. A total of 819,725 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,999 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 94 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 111 were on ventilators (up 13 from Tuesday).

***LDH says that they are not updating breakthrough, parish and regional case data on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, due to a processing error. Breakthrough, parish and regional case data will be updated as soon as possible.***

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - data below from 1/11/22.

Acadia - 12,312 cases (up 178) | 258 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 41,198 cases (up 376) | 641 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 6,681 cases (up 103) | 144 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 15,165 cases (up 187) | 234 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 5,407 cases (up 48) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 47,529 cases (up 541) | 420 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 16,488 cases (up 151) | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 10,068 cases (up 50) | 164 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 10,220 cases (up 76) | 235 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,951 (up 113) | 196 deaths (no change)



------------------------------------------------------------Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel