Community COVID-19 vaccination events happening in May

Several community COVID-19 vaccination events are set to take place in May.

Below is a list of the events.

May 1st St. Anthony Catholic Church Hall-(Moderna 2 dose)

May 3rd & 24th AA Comeaux Park/Abbeville-(Pfizer 2 dose)

May 4th Rayne Civic Center-(Pfizer 2 dose)

May 6th Henderson Rec Center-(Pfizer 2 dose)

May 6th Love of Christ Baptist Church Crowley - (Pfizer 2 dose)

May 7th & 28th Washington Community Center-(Pfizer 2 dose)

May 20th Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer 2 dose)

Every Monday St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer 2 dose)

Every Tuesday Iberia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer 2 dose)

For the above events, register at OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

May 2nd Robicheaux Center-(Pfizer 2 dose and J&J 1 dose)

May 8th Cecilia Community Center-(Pfizer 2 dose and J&J 1 dose)

May 15th Syndie Mae Durand SCC-(Pfizer 2 dose and J&J 1 dose)

Register for these events at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or call 337-262-5311

For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination sites from LDH, click here.

