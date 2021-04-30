Watch
Community COVID-19 vaccination events happening in May

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 20:55:52-04

Several community COVID-19 vaccination events are set to take place in May.

Below is a list of the events.

May 1st St. Anthony Catholic Church Hall-(Moderna 2 dose)
May 3rd & 24th AA Comeaux Park/Abbeville-(Pfizer 2 dose)
May 4th Rayne Civic Center-(Pfizer 2 dose)
May 6th Henderson Rec Center-(Pfizer 2 dose)
May 6th Love of Christ Baptist Church Crowley - (Pfizer 2 dose)
May 7th & 28th Washington Community Center-(Pfizer 2 dose)
May 20th Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer 2 dose)
Every Monday St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer 2 dose)
Every Tuesday Iberia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer 2 dose)

For the above events, register at OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

May 2nd Robicheaux Center-(Pfizer 2 dose and J&J 1 dose)
May 8th Cecilia Community Center-(Pfizer 2 dose and J&J 1 dose)
May 15th Syndie Mae Durand SCC-(Pfizer 2 dose and J&J 1 dose)

Register for these events at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or call 337-262-5311

For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination sites from LDH, click here.

