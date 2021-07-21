Chicago restricts travel to unvaccinated Louisiana residents

The City of Chicago has added Louisiana to their travel advisory list, requiring additional COVID-19 measures for visitors.

Louisiana is one of three states recently added to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) list.

Florida, Louisiana and Nevada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands were added to the city's Travel Advisory as the country continues to see a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases. Missouri and Arkansas, were added back to the list last week.

CDPH recently transitioned from a Travel Order to an Advisory, they say.

According to CDPH, unvaccinated individuals traveling from the states or territories on the Orange list are advised – not required – to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Vaccinated individuals are exempt from the Advisory.

The orange list: Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Louisiana, and Nevada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands

Chicago Department of Public Health

