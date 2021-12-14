Blackham Coliseum monoclonal antibody treatment site permanently closing

Louisiana's monoclonal antibody treatment sites will temporarily close at various times throughout the holidays, but two sites are permanently closing.

Lafayette's Blackham Coliseum site will end operations on December 15 and the site at Big Lots in Thibodaux will do so on December 30.

Other sites are closing for the Christmas holidays. The following locations will be closed on December 24 and reopen at 7 a.m. on December 26:

Westwego: Segnette Field; south of John Alario Event Center

Houma: Houma Municipal Community Center

Thibodaux: Big Lots (closes permanently on December 23)

Natchitoches: Troy Mayeaux Ball Field parking lot (within East Natchitoches Recreation Complex)

Shreveport: Sci-port Discovery Center Mobile Unit

Amite: Florida Parishes Arena

The following sites will close on December 24 and reopen at 7 a.m. on December 27:

Baton Rouge: Baton Rouge General Mid-City

Clinton: Clinton Alternative Learning Center

Acadiana: Rayne Civic Center

All sites will close at 2 p.m. on December 30 for the New Year's holiday and reopen at 7 a.m. on January 2.

All monoclonal antibody sites are currently open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More on monoclonal antibody treatment:

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made antibodies produced in a laboratory that can mimic the human immune system response to infection. mAbs are designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.

Patients need to be referred by their doctor or other healthcare provider to a facility that offers mAb therapy such as a hospital or an infusion center. Walk-ins are also accepted at the new community sites; however, walk-in patients must have a positive COVID-19 viral test.

Patients with a positive COVID-19 viral test should speak with their healthcare provider to determine whether they are eligible for mAb treatment and to discuss potential benefits and side effects.

Monoclonal antibody treatments may be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms, at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds), and are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

The federal government has developed a national map that displays locations with shipments of monoclonal antibody therapeutics under FDA EUA authority, within the past several weeks. The scalable map is at https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/therapeutics-distribution.

A call center is also available to answer questions and provide information related to monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatments at 1-877-332-6585 (English language); 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish language).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel