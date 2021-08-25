Baton Rouge COVID patient in ICU shares message: "Take the dam shot"

A COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Baton Rouge General shared a handwritten message Tuesday that is circulating online and gaining attention.

The photos were first posted by CBS correspondent and Lafayette native David Begnaud, who said the patient, 72-year-old Charlotte Broussard of Lafayette, is unable to speak and signaled to her nurses that she wanted to write something.

They brought the woman a pen and paper, and she wrote two messages: on one page, "SEND TO FRIENDS F***." The other message reads "TAKE THE DAM SHOT." (sic)

A Covid ICU patient at Baton Rouge General hospital - who’s unable to speak - signaled to her nurses this morning that she wanted to write something. They brought her a pen and paper.

This is what she wrote. pic.twitter.com/UoEa1YO56T — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 24, 2021

Baton Rouge General later shared an article about Broussard's message by The Advocate and said Broussard "wanted to get a message to her friends and we promised to help her do that."

Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the number of total coronavirus cases reported in the state increased by 3,814. There were 139 new deaths. 2,856 COVID patients are in the hospital, and 480 are on ventilators.

More COVID-19 information can be found here.

