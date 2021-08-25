Watch
Baton Rouge COVID patient in ICU shares message: "Take the dam shot"

Baton Rouge General / The Advocate
Posted at 10:25 PM, Aug 24, 2021
A COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Baton Rouge General shared a handwritten message Tuesday that is circulating online and gaining attention.

The photos were first posted by CBS correspondent and Lafayette native David Begnaud, who said the patient, 72-year-old Charlotte Broussard of Lafayette, is unable to speak and signaled to her nurses that she wanted to write something.

They brought the woman a pen and paper, and she wrote two messages: on one page, "SEND TO FRIENDS F***." The other message reads "TAKE THE DAM SHOT." (sic)

Baton Rouge General later shared an article about Broussard's message by The Advocate and said Broussard "wanted to get a message to her friends and we promised to help her do that."

Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the number of total coronavirus cases reported in the state increased by 3,814. There were 139 new deaths. 2,856 COVID patients are in the hospital, and 480 are on ventilators.

More COVID-19 information can be found here.

