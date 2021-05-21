Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in St. Martinville

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in St. Martinville next week.

The event will be held at the St. Martin Parish Community Health Center on May 24, 25, 27, and 28 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Call 337.342.2566 Ext 3065 or Ext 3067 to schedule an appointment or email jgiorgio@icchc.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel