AG Jeff Landry sues Biden administration over COVID vaccine executive order

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration's recent executive order mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for federal contractors.

The order is part of President Biden's six-pronged plan announced in September to combat COVID-19 in the U.S. this fall, which focuses on those who have yet to get the vaccine. The president signed executive orders requiring all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated, along with employees of contractors that do business with the federal government.

Landry's suit, which is joined by Mississippi and Indiana, alleges that the states will "suffer immediate and irreparable harm from the Contractor Vaccine Mandate," and that the mandate "places overwhelming pressure on the State to change its laws and policies and threatens Plaintiff States with the loss of millions in future contracting opportunities."

The lawsuit says that because the executive order requires contractors and subcontractors to enforce the mandate among employees and subcontractors, states will face increased costs related to enforcement, including costs associated with the termination of employees who don't comply.

The contractor mandate violates the Tenth Amendment, the suit claims, adding that no clause of the Constitution allows the federal government to impose the vaccine mandate. The suit also says the mandate and executive order are beyond the authority of the executive branch.

You can read the entire lawsuit below:

