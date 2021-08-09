Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office job fair canceled

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office job fair has been canceled due to the spike in COVID cases in the state.

The event was scheduled for August 11.

If you are still interested in joining the team, reach out to their Human Resource Director, Kim Miller at 337-788-8793.

