16th Judicial District Attorney offices closed to the public due to COVID-19

All 16th Judicial District Attorney offices are closed to the public effective immediately due to COVID-19 and Gov. Edwards' executive order.

Offices will remain open during normal business hours and will continue to conduct business. All face-to-face meetings, though, are canceled until at least September 1, 2021.

For further information, you can call one of the offices at the numbers below:

Iberia Parish: 337-369-4420

St. Martin Parish: 337-394-2220

St. Mary Parish: 337-828-4100 ext. 350

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel