Cooler weather the main order of business this week

It's safe to say that it feels very different out there this Monday morning than it has at any point over the last couple of weeks.

A brisk start to the week after Sunday's front dropped temperatures to some of the coldest we've had in about a month.

There's some lingering clouds out there Monday morning, but progressively we'll be getting more and more sunshine.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s for the next couple of days and lows will be dropping down into the 40s the next few nights.

We'll stay fairly quiet for a majority of the week but a major front on Friday will bring showers and storms to the area at the end of the week, followed by even colder temperatures for the weekend.

