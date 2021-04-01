Cooler temperatures and sunny skies to wrap up the work week

The front that moved through on Wednesday has sent temperatures plummeting and as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend.

A few lingering clouds will push out early Thursday morning and from there it'll be a stretch of sunny days that will last all the way through into next work week.

Even with the abundant sunshine temperatures are going to struggle with highs remaining in the low 60s, wind chill in the 50s, and lows that will drop into the upper 30s Friday morning.

It's going to take a little bit of time to warm up, we'll stay in the low 60s for the next couple of days but we can look forward to a return to the 70s on Easter Sunday.

Next week is going to be a little muggier and a little warmer as we roll through spring.

